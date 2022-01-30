The US shrine that claims to hold Gandhi's ashes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mahatma Gandhi
    Mahatma Gandhi
    Pre-eminent leader of Indian nationalism during the British Raj
  • Tushar Gandhi
    Great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, and the son of journalist Arun Manilal Gandhi
  • Paramahansa Yogananda
    Yogi, Kriya Yoga guru and founder of Self-Realization Fellowship (1893-1952)
Mahatma Gandhi
Mahatma Gandhi's ashes have turned up in various places over the years

This day marks 74 years since Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, revered as father of the nation, was assassinated. Savita Patel reports from a spiritual retreat in California that claims to be holding his ashes, perhaps the only ones outside India.

Inside Lake Shrine, a spiritual retreat on the famous Sunset Boulevard, just minutes away from Hollywood, is the Gandhi World Peace Memorial. Built in 1950 by the retreat's founder, Paramahansa Yogananda, it lies amid lush gardens and waterfalls with a view of the ocean. And it contains an ancient stone sarcophagus from China which reportedly holds a brass and silver coffer containing Gandhi's ashes.

After Gandhi's funeral in 1948, his ashes were divided into more than 20 portions and dispatched across India so people around the country could mourn his death by holding memorials. Some portions even ended up outside the country.

"There was a lot of demand for Bapu's ashes," says his great-grandson Tushar Gandhi. Bapu, as Gandhi was fondly known by those close to him, was assassinated just months after India won independence from Britain in August 1947.

He says he had heard some 20 years ago that some of Gandhi's ashes were being stored at Lake Shrine and had contacted them, but never received a response.

"Holding them goes against Bapu's wishes as he had said that once he was no more, his ashes should not be kept, but disposed of," he adds.

But Brother Ritananda, one of the monks who now runs the shrine, says: "We will not overturn what our guru established." He adds that the ashes were a gift to Yogananda and people upset about their existence must make peace with it.

The monk said that it is aware that Gandhi's descendants have in the past requested for the ashes to be returned or disposed.

He says he has never seen the box containing the ashes but recalls watching a video of Yogananda placing it in the sarcophagus before it was encased.

There is no other evidence to support the claim that there is a box containing ashes at the shrine, far less that those ashes belong to Gandhi.

The sarcophagus at c.
The sarcophagus at Lake Shrine is said to hold a portion of Gandhi's ashes

The ashes are believed to have come from VM Nawle, a publisher and journalist based in the Indian city of Pune, who was a friend of Yogananda.

Parmahansa Yogananda was born as Mukunda Lal Ghosh in the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh and later moved to the US, where he started Lake Shrine.

His autobiography describes a short 1935 visit to Gandhi's ashram in Wardha in western Maharashtra state. It says he met the leader, and even showed him and others at the ashram some yoga poses. He described Gandhi as a "tiny 100-pound saint who radiated physical, mental, and spiritual health… this statesman has matched wits and emerged the victor in a thousand legal, social, and political battles". He also vowed to set up a memorial for him.

But the biography doesn't explain how Mr Nawle ended up in possession of what he claimed were Gandhi's ashes - Yogananda's biography quotes lines from the publisher's letter to him: "Regarding Gandhi's ashes, I may say that [they] are scattered and thrown in almost all important rivers and seas, and nothing is given outside India except the remains which I have sent to you after a great ordeal."

"That could not be true," says Tushar Gandhi, who is also the author of Let's Kill Gandhi, a book that delves into the leader's assassination and its aftermath.

The ashes of Mahatma Gandhi being carried through the streets of Allahabad in 1948.
Gandhi's ashes were taken to the Triveni Sangam in a procession after his death in 1948

"Some of Bapu's ashes were immersed in South Africa in 1948 itself. Whether they were sent out officially or someone just carried it with them, we don't know," he adds.

"I don't know who collected and sent the ashes to Paramahansa Yogananda. A committee of cabinet members and eminent Gandhians of that time was in charge [of distributing the ashes]."

After the funeral, most of Gandhi's ashes were immersed in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh. The city lies on the banks of the holy Ganges river and close to the Triveni Sangam, the point where the Ganges meets the Yamuna river and the mythical Saraswati river, a confluence Hindus consider sacred. Many of them disperse the ashes of family members here as the holy water is believed to offer salvation to the soul.

Gandhi, a devout Hindu, wished for his ashes to be dispersed in a similar manner.

But not all of them were immersed. Over the years they have turned up in various places.

In 2019, some of Gandhi's ashes were stolen from a memorial in central India. Some turned up as recently as a decade ago in South Africa. "My aunts and cousins immersed them in Durban Bay," Tushar Gandhi says.

Before that, he adds, the Gandhi family received another portion of ashes from a museum - they had been bequeathed to them by an Indian businessman whose father had known Gandhi. Those ashes were immersed in Mumbai city in 2008.

The Gandhi Peace Memorial in California
The Gandhi Peace Memorial at Lake Shrine was built in 1950

He also found out, through press reports, about an urn containing Gandhi's ashes in a bank locker in Orissa (also known as Odisha) state in the name of a former bureaucrat. These were immersed at Triveni Sangam in 1997.

The last of Gandhi's ashes - that we know of - in India lie at the Aga Khan Palace in Pune city. They are encased in a marble structure, next to a tomb of his wife, Kasturba (She was cremated on the palace premises).

Tushar Gandhi says he understands the reasons someone might be inclined to hold on to them.

"When I immersed the ashes in Triveni Sangam [in 1997], there was a temptation to keep the brass urn in which they were stored for years. But then I thought - I will surely keep it carefully, but what if later, at some time, it can't be maintained in a proper condition? So I donated it to The National Gandhi Museum in Delhi."

While he respects everybody's right to revere Gandhi and believes Lake Shrine maintains its ashes with care, he adds that the family would be hurt if they were ever desecrated.

"Hence, my request is for the ashes to be disposed of properly."

You might also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Google to invest up to $1 billion in Indian telecom operator Airtel

    Google will invest as much as $1 billion in the Indian telecom operator Airtel, the latest in a series of bets the search giant has made in the world's second largest internet market as part of a $10 billion commitment to the country. Google said it will invest $700 million to acquire a 1.28% stake in Airtel, the second largest telecom operator in India with over 300 million subscribers, and pour in up to $300 million more to explore multi-year commercial agreements with the telco. The two firms will work to expand Airtel's offerings to cover a wide-range of Android-enabled devices to consumers via "innovative affordability programs," they said.

  • Rahul Gandhi thinks the Modi government stunted his Twitter following

    The leader of the Congress, the largest opposition party in India, is worried about losing his Twitter reach. As of Jan. 28, Rahul Gandhi has 19.6 million followers, far behind prime minister’s Narendra Modi’s 75 million, but still a sizeable number. In a Dec. 27, 2021, letter to Twitter chief Parag Agrawal, Gandhi claimed he used to add hundreds of thousands of followers each month.

  • Review: Restaurant Week at Aab India

    👋 Alissa here. You still have today and tomorrow to enjoy Restaurant Week and all of its delicious offerings.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat I ate: The chicken tikka masala at Aab India in Grandview Heights, a creamy curry with basmati rice and warm, fluffy garlic naan bread.The appetizer: paneer pakora — fried cheese fritters — with a refreshing mint salsa, an onion one and a sweet and sour tamarind sauce for dipping.For d

  • Jamie Oliver: I'm not a fan of cookery competition shows

    The TV chef says he had to be persuaded to launch his new cookery talent contest series on Channel 4.

  • Gaming consolidation in full swing

    Microsoft’s plans to acquire Activision Blizzard for a whopping $69 billion is the latest sign that consolidation in the gaming industry isn’t going to slow down anytime soon.Why it matters: Convergence is at the center of this consolidation — hardware and software, mobile and PC, social networks and content, industry experts say.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Just in the last couple of years, the gaming indust

  • Bears set introductory press conference for Ryan Poles, Matt Eberflus on Monday

    The Bears will hold a press conference to introduce new GM Ryan Poles and HC Matt Eberflus on Monday.

  • Thousands in Ottawa protest COVID mandates, many rebuked

    Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including free speech, but not this.

  • 44-year history on the line for Barty in Australian final

    After losing to Ash Barty in the semifinals, Madison Keys decided to give her fellow American Danielle Collins a scouting report ahead of the Australian Open title match. It won’t be easy reading for Collins, who will try to prevent top-ranked Barty from becoming the first Australian woman in 44 years to win the Australian Open singles championship. Barty goes into Saturday's final on a 10-match winning streak and having lost just 21 games in six matches without dropping a set.

  • Kathleen Gallagher: Read all of her Milwaukee Journal Sentinel columns

    Pulitizer Prize winner Kathleen Gallagher writes a column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Business section. Read her columns here.

  • Freedom Convoy: Why Canadian truckers are protesting in Ottawa

    The 'Freedom Convoy' is protesting vaccine mandates but police are worried about fringe elements.

  • University mistakenly gives 58 students full scholarships

    A university's new student messaging system resulted in a costly clerical error when staff members were testing out the technology.

  • Energy crisis: How countries are dealing with rising prices

    From cash handouts to price caps, other countries are using a variety of measures to combat soaring gas prices.

  • Today in History for January 30th

    Highlights of Today in History: Tet Offensive begins:Nazi leader Adolf Hitler becomes Germany's chancellor; Franklin D. Roosevelt is born;Hindu extremist assassinates Mahatma Gandhi;as "Bloody Sunday" begins;"The Lone Ranger" airs

  • Rishi Sunak bids to reset China relations to boost trade

    Rishi Sunak is pursuing a "complete sea change" in relations with China with the relaunch of a major trade summit that has been suspended for two years amid tensions over Hong Kong and Covid.

  • White House confirms Judge J. Michelle Childs under consideration for Supreme Court

    The White House confirmed to The Washington Post on Friday that J. Michelle Childs, a federal district judge in South Carolina, is one of several candidates whom the president is considering to be his nominee to the Supreme Court.The South Carolina judge is "among multiple individuals under consideration for the Supreme Court," White House spokesperson Andrew Bates told the newspaper.However, he also pushed back at news reports that suggested...

  • John Simpson: I've never seen Afghanistan as desperate as it is today

    From the moment the West abandoned Afghanistan last August and the Taliban drove into town, the feeble, aid-dependent Afghan economy simply collapsed. Now, just under six months later, a staggering 97 per cent of the population have fallen into poverty. That’s a figure unmatched anywhere else on earth. Twenty-three million Afghans no longer have enough money to buy their daily food.

  • The Lakers Are Flailing, But Don’t Blame LeBron James

    LeBron James could be on his way to another scoring title this season — no thanks to the slumping Los Angeles Lakers he’s a part of. So where does the buck stop? LZ and Will go through the candidates, including general manager Rob Pelinka, for some ill-advised off-season moves; coach Frank Vogel, for not raising the level of play; and Russell Westbrook, for his shoddy performance.

  • Lunar New Year celebrates the year of the tiger

    The celebrations for Lunar New Year begin this weekend, ahead of the official start of the new year on Feb. 1.

  • Indian village mourns family who froze to death on U.S.-Canada border

    Relatives and neighbours of the Indian family who froze to death near the US-Canada border last week said the father repeatedly failed to secure better paid jobs in recent years, prompting them to take a risky trip aided by an illegal migrant network. The deaths amid sub-zero temperatures, described as a "mind blowing" tragedy by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, have cast a spotlight on the economic pressures and human smuggling operations in Indian premier Narendra Modi's home state Gujarat. Jagdish Patel, 39, his wife Vaishali and their two children aged 11 and 3, were trying to enter the U.S. illegally when they got caught in a blizzard and froze to death in the Manitoba province of Canada on January 19, Canadian and Indian authorities said in a statement.

  • By not moving to get Sean Payton now, Jerry Jones may never get him

    Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spent plenty of time during his latest twice-weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan putting toothpaste he’d squirted everywhere last Friday back in the tube. But the decision to stick with coach Mike McCarthy carries an inevitable (and unspoken) caveat. Next year, maybe Jerry will go after Sean Payton. Maybe he will. [more]