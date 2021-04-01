US slams Beijing, fires back at Lavrov

The State Department slammed Beijing for convictions against seven Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates and fired back at Russia's top diplomat after he said relations with the U.S. and its allies have “hit the bottom." (April 1)

  • Russian FM says relations with West have 'hit the bottom'

    Russia's top diplomat said Thursday that the country's relations with the United States and its allies have “hit the bottom” and no date has been set for sending the Russian ambassador back to Washington. Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States after U.S. President Joe Biden was asked in an interview if thought Russian President Vladimir Putin was a “killer” and replied, “I do.”

  • China's foreign ministry took a victory lap after the BBC moved its correspondent out of the country, claiming he was 'smearing' them

    The BBC said it relocated China correspondent John Sudworth to Taiwan. He had reported on the coronavirus and treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

  • 7 Hong Kong democracy leaders convicted as China clamps down

    Seven of Hong Kong's leading pro-democracy advocates, including a media tycoon and an 82-year-old veteran of the movement, were convicted Thursday for organizing and participating in a march during massive anti-government protests in 2019 that triggered a crackdown on dissent. The verdict was the latest blow to the flagging democracy movement as the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing tighten the screws in their efforts to exert greater control over the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Hong Kong had enjoyed a vibrant political culture and freedoms not seen elsewhere in China during the decades it was a British colony.

  • Report calls out China over 'harmful trade practices'

    The tough talk was another sign that trade relations between the U.S. and China will remain fraught.

  • Analysis - In China's small cities, home buyers suffer as debt-ridden developers fail to finish projects

    In Zhuozhou, a small city in China's north, Zhu has stopped making mortgage payments on her apartment after its developer did not build a promised rail line that would have allowed residents to commute to Beijing for work. The accountant is one of some 1,000 home owners in the housing project who ceased payments in anger last year, according to Zhu and two other buyers campaigning for compensation who spoke with Reuters. "I didn't do anything wrong, so why do I have to bear all the consequences?" said Zhu.

  • Unmade in China: H&M CEO Helena Helmersson’s Terrible Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Only 14 months into the role, Hennes & Mauritz AB CEO Helena Helmersson has already suffered more challenges than some long-time CEOs face during their careers.She faces the brunt of the Chinese government’s ire against clothing retailers who criticize human rights abuses in the cotton-producing Xinjiang region. The timing couldn’t be worse for Helmersson, who’s been busy navigating mass store closures amid pandemic lockdowns while trying to manage its stockpile of clothes.“It has been a challenging year, of course,” Helmersson said in a phone interview. She’s learned a lot about “how to lead in a more unpredictable world.”Last week, the Communist Youth League and the People’s Liberation Army called out an H&M statement dating back to September that expressed concern about reports of Uyghurs in forced labor. That turned the company into a symbol for foreign companies meddling in internal Chinese politics. Then store locations vanished from online maps, Chinese e-commerce platforms dropped the brand and about 20 H&M stores were shut, some by landlords.The backlash was swift and markedly stronger than previous reactions when foreign brands crossed political lines. The unwanted attention comes just as the economy in China, the Swedish company’s biggest growth engine, roars back to life. China accounted for 6% of revenue last quarter, making it the third-biggest market after the U.S. and Germany.It isn’t alone in having to balance customers wanting to know how their clothes are made against China’s growing assertiveness and the heft of its market. Western brands including Nike Inc., Adidas AG and Under Armour Inc. also drew fire for their pledges not to use Xinjiang cotton. The region supplies around 80% of the material for China.H&M’s attempt to smooth things over by affirming its commitment to China on Wednesday fell flat.In an opinion piece, China’s state broadcaster called the statement a “second-rate public relations essay that lacks sincerity and is full of empty words,” asking why H&M doesn’t apologize to consumers.While challenging, the store closures in China represent only a fraction of the 502 shops it has in the country, and these flare-ups tend to settle down.H&M is a role model in the industry when it comes to fair working conditions, such as opposing forced labor, said Emilie Westholm, head of responsible investments and corporate governance at Folksam, which holds 0.6% of the stock. “The new CEO has continued on H&M’s path of high ambitions and targets in the sustainability area.”Read more: Boycott Battles May Not Go China’s Way: Clara Ferreira MarquesRough StartHelmersson, 47, became the first female CEO of the fast-fashion company, taking over from founding family scion Karl-Johan Persson, 46, who’s now chairman.She had just started in the role when the pandemic hit, and saw the shares plunge a whopping 50% in her first six weeks. The stock has now clawed most of that back.Besides dealing with the widespread lockdowns, Helmersson had to navigate a scandal after some H&M clothing designers gave a hat a product name containing a racist slur in the heat of the Black Lives Matter protests.Helmersson was prepared for the job, having advanced through the ranks since joining the company’s purchasing department in 1997. She served as sustainability chief for five years, then headed global production from Hong Kong. She was chief operating officer for just over a year before becoming CEO.Pandemic aside, she inherited the biggest inventory backlog of any major clothing apparel maker, an issue H&M had been wrestling with for five years. She initiated H&M’s biggest retrenchment of its store network, announcing plans to permanently shut about 300 stores and cut 16,000 full-time job equivalents.Closing stores “will be needed in the long run, but it’s a defensive move,” said Nicklas Skogman, an analyst Handelsbanken Capital Markets, who has a hold rating on the stock.Lockdowns led to as many as 80% of H&M’s 5,000 stores being closed temporarily at the peak in mid-April. It’s been touch-and-go throughout. For example, 1,800 stores were closed in January, tentative reopenings brought that number down to 1,050 by mid-March, but that’s back to 1,500 now.“Helena and the team have done a fantastic job during a very challenging period,” Persson said in an emailed statement.That ebb and flow hasn’t made the Swedish clothing giant’s warehouse management easier, but Helmersson said she was happy with how H&M has adapted through the lockdowns. Its inventory stood at 37 billion kronor ($4.2 billion), or 21.5% of 12-month revenue at the end of its first quarter, up from 20.4% three months earlier. That’s double the level of Zara owner Inditex SA.H&M shouldn’t be counted out in China, which together with Bangladesh is its biggest production market for clothing. Helmersson’s challenge will be to ride out the storm and get back to managing through the pandemic.“Flexibility and customer focus have been key in how to manage this past year, and will also be key to us going forward,” Helmersson said. “I do believe in a strong recovery as we gradually can see that restrictions hopefully will be lifted going forward.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boeing urges U.S. to separate China trade and human rights

    (Reuters) -Boeing Co urged the United States on Wednesday to keep human rights and other disputes separate from trade relations with Beijing, and warned European rival Airbus would gain if the U.S. planemaker were locked out of China. Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told an online business forum he believed a major aircraft subsidy dispute with Europe could be resolved after 16 years of wrangling at the World Trade Organization, but contrasted this with the outlook on China.

  • Watch given to Chinese troops at Tiananmen Square pulled by auctioneers after threats

    A luxury auction house has pulled the sale of a watch awarded to Chinese troops responsible for the Tiananmen Square massacre following threats online. Fellows, the UK auctioneers withdrew the lot, which was part of a mass auction of luxury timepieces, after a backlash about its sale. The watch, featuring the text “89.6 to commemorate the quelling of the rebellion” drew criticism over the ethics of selling an item with its history. The company said: “Threats made on social media against the owner of this watch have caused the vendor to express concerns about their safety. “We have taken the decision to remove this watch from auction.” Fellows told the Guardian that threats were received digitally and that one person had suggested the piece was “admissible evidence” and that the owner should be “traced and tried for the massacre.” Fellows said that the watch had been “left in a cupboard for many years” and their investigations into its history found that “to the best of our knowledge, the vendor is not associated with the PLA [People’s Liberation Army], nor the Chinese government”. The massacre of student protestors at Tiananmen Square and the surrounding area is thought to have killed up to thousands of people. The Chinese government maintains that fewer than two dozen were killed, and has been involved in suppressing information about the event to its population. Internet searches for the massacre made within the country have often been met with censored results. In its later statement, Fellows said the watch was “of international interest”, and in the past it had sold items from all sides of global conflicts. “It is not our place to comment on events of the past. It is important for us to shine a light on historic events and report upon them in a respectful and unbiased manner,” it said.

  • Biden: Time to Rebuild From Bottom Up, Middle Out

    Mar.31 -- President&nbsp;Joe Biden outlines his administration's infrastructure plan that is focused on aiding U.S. manufacturing, creating jobs, and addressing inequality. “It’s time to build our economy from the middle out,” Biden said, saying his plan “rewards work, not just wealth."

  • The US military wants to get ahead of 'more complex' Russian operations, top North American commander says

    "Clearly Russia is trying to reassert on a global stage their influence and their capabilities," Gen. Glen VanHerck said in late March.

  • WHO Origin Hunters Push Back as Report Assailed On All Sides

    (Bloomberg) -- Nearly three dozen scientists vetted by the World Health Organization and the Chinese government gathered in Wuhan, China, early this winter to start the arduous task of finding the origins of Covid-19 and determining how it spread like wildfire around the world.Six weeks after that trip, the working group this week delivered an analysis that laid out four possible scenarios and recommended next steps for digging deeper to find the pandemic’s genesis. The 123-page report, and a nearly 200-page supplement, was immediately engulfed by criticism, with a dozen nations including the U.S., the U.K. and Japan questioning its structure and insights.The most unexpected detractor was WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who helped negotiate the details of the trip and agreed to the scope of the work back in July. He said the theory that the virus escaped via a laboratory accident needed to be more thoroughly vetted, a hypothesis that has been vigorously denied by the Chinese government.“There’s obviously a lot of politics,” said John Mackenzie, an Australian virologist who led a 2003 WHO-convened mission in China to study the origins of SARS, leaving him well-versed on the delicacies of undertaking such a study. “He should be standing by his committee’s report.”“I just find it very strange that he’s demeaning it and he’s deflecting from it,” said Mackenzie, an emeritus professor at Curtain University in Perth who serves on the WHO’s emergency committee for Covid-19.It’s not that controversy was unexpected: the mission was fraught from the start, with China resisting the scientists for months before relenting to a team of experts that comprised of a local expert for every foreign one. Still, the furore now threatens to undermine scientific progress in understanding how the coronavirus came about, and the chance of WHO-led further investigation in both China and other countries -- which the experts have always said is needed -- is growing faint.“Multiple attacks daily, demonstrably false, but gullible followers believe them,” said Peter Daszak, a New York-based zoologist who was part of the international team of scientists, in a Twitter post on what he described as “right-wing media outlets”. “Real issue is that this undermines science and ironically puts U.S. citizens at risk by leading us into rabbit hole conspiracies instead of better understanding of how to prevent pandemics.”Complex ProcessThe WHO experts, who traveled to China in January after months of negotiations, were presented with reports from local researchers, rather than being allowed to conduct their own analysis, some said in media interviews after the trip. They also didn’t have unfettered access to raw material or the lab in Wuhan that has become central to the controversy. Instead, they were required to work within the parameters negotiated by the Chinese government and the WHO more than six months before the mission began.Their official report, itself delayed for weeks, was questioned even before its official release. The U.S. has “real concerns about the methodology and the process” of the report, including that the Chinese government “apparently helped to write it,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday, ahead of publication.On Tuesday, hours after it was published, a joint statement from 14 countries including the U.S., the U.K., Australia, Japan, South Korea and Norway, bemoaned a lack of access to “complete, original data and samples.” Scientists from five of the countries took part in the mission.China dismissed the criticism as not “serious or responsible” on Wednesday. “They want to spread rumors and push their hidden political agenda,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman​ Hua Chunying at a briefing in Beijing. “The experts have said they went to places they wanted to, and they met with people they wanted to.”The WHO should take the lead in respecting the conclusion of scientists, she said.Some among the WHO expert team, made up of virologists, epidemiologists and other public health experts, argued that not many countries would allow unfettered access to confidential data, and noted that their work seemed to be taken out of context. At the heart of the controversy appears to be a mismatch between the slow speed and cautious precision of scientific work, and the political symbolism thrust on the origins investigation.Marion Koopmans, a Dutch virologist who was a member of the WHO team, mused on Twitter about whether other countries would allow outsiders to conduct a similar investigation.While much of the criticism has focused on the report’s dismissal of the laboratory leak theory, the scope of study included no mention of research specifically on labs in Wuhan, or any role they may have played.A true audit of the lab is a “much more complex process, and that’s not what we were there to do,” said Dominic Dwyer, a microbiologist based in Sydney who was part of the team.The lab leak theory took off when it was promoted by the Trump administration. There has been nothing to suggest it emerged from a lab in China or anywhere else, said Peter Ben Embarek, who headed the WHO mission.Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s technical lead on Covid, defended the report, saying the epidemiology and molecular data from 2019 is the most comprehensive she has seen, while the animal section provides details on the species that were sampled.“We were able to create a space for the science,” said Ben Embarek. “We were never pressured to remove critical elements from our report. Personally, I am very proud of this report and, like my other colleagues, we all stand behind it on both sides, despite all the interest and the pressure and the immense difficult environments we have faced over the past few months.”(Updates with Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman comments in 12th paragraph. An earlier version corrected the identity of an expert who posted on Twitter.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China aims to vaccinate entire city in 5 days after outbreak

    A Chinese border city hit by a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 began a five-day drive Friday to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people. Twelve of them are Chinese and the other four are nationals of Myanmar, which lies across the border. A city Communist Party official told CCTV the previous day that 159,000 doses of vaccine had arrived in the city.

  • 'Xinjiang cotton is my love': Patriots on show at China Fashion Week

    Designer Zhou Li took to the stage amid applause following her runway show at China Fashion Week with a prop that has political overtones: a bouquet of cotton plants. "As far as I'm concerned, I think Xinjiang cotton is my sweetheart, my love, which is to say I'm very grateful it has brought me such happiness," Zhou, 56, told Reuters after her show on Tuesday in Beijing. Zhou, chief designer and founder of Chinese fashion brand Sun-Bird, is a patriotic supporter of a boycott targeting several major western apparel brands in China that have expressed concern over alleged rights abuses in Xinjiang province.

  • Coyotes reveal their secrets on how they cross the U.S.-Mexico border

    Two men who work as coyotes, or human smugglers, told Noticias Telemundo that for those desperate enough, a payment of $8,000 each will suffice to get them into the U.S. through the desert.Details: To cross people by car, hiding them in secret compartments, they’ll charge up to $20,000 because the coyotes swear U.S. immigration officers get a cut to turn a blind eye.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they’re saying: Walking through the desert “is the hardest route, but also the safest: there’s less vigilance” from authorities, smuggler Orlando told Noticias Telemundo. To cross someone by car “we get notice [from la migra] of a specific time and which of the inspection lines to queue up in,” the coyote said.By the numbers: The typical desert trek skirts the border wall and takes from four hours to four days depending on the time of year. The Border Patrol found 300 bodies in the last fiscal year of people who died crossing the desert en route to the border, due mostly to hypothermia and dehydration. The number of unaccompanied minors attempting to cross to the U.S. could balloon to 26,000 by September from the current 16,000, according to official documents leaked to Axios.This story first appeared in Axios Latino, a weekly collaboration between Axios and Noticias Telemundo. Sign up here.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The U.S. must put the vital semiconductor industry above Wall Street’s interests

    U.S. chip makers must adopt a long-view perspective to protect American jobs and national security

  • Users are reporting that multiple Microsoft products are down

    Microsoft Office 365's status page said, "We're investigating a potential DNS issue and are evaluating our mitigation options."

  • University of Minnesota's out-of-state, international applications drop

    The Gophers' student recruitment took another hit amid the pandemic, with fall 2021 applications to the University of Minnesota's flagship campus dropping 5%.Driving the trend: Data suggests students are looking to stay closer to home, Robert McMaster, the U's vice provost and dean of undergraduate education, told Torey.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOut-of-state applications for the Twin Cities campus decreased 21%, per McMaster. Interest from prospective international students saw an even steeper 27% drop.But applications from Minnesotans were up 14%, and those from neighboring states with tuition reciprocity agreements increased 10%.Why it matters: Securing a full (and geographically diverse) class of incoming students is crucial for the U's post-pandemic economic recovery.Between the lines: Tuition for out-of-state students is more than two times what it is for residents of Minnesota, Wisconsin and the Dakotas.International students, who often pay full price, contribute tens of millions to the U's finances.McMaster said beyond money, geographic diversity benefits students: "They gain from being in a classroom with students from around the country and around the world."The silver lining: Despite the drop in applications, confirmations by accepted students are up 5% so far. Responses picked up after university President Joan Gabel announced plans to fully resume on-campus offerings this fall.The high ratio of yeses is mostly driven by in-state students. And despite the drop in applications, McMaster is hopeful that the size of the incoming class will be roughly same as recent years."As the pandemic fades away, we hope ... to return to stronger national and international enrollment," he said of ongoing efforts to increase the out-of-state student population.Of note: State and national declines in the number of completed financial aid applications have fueled concerns about the pandemic widening the socioeconomic opportunity gap in higher education.But McMaster said the U has not seen a drop in need-based requests for aid so far.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Biden holds first call with Ukrainian president amid Russian buildup

    The conversation follows at least three high-level calls between the U.S. and Ukraine this week.

  • Pro golfer Kamaiu Johnson doesn't think Masters will leave Georgia despite uproar over voting law

    Corporate America is facing new pressure to fight back against a wave of restrictive voting measures.

  • Biden pushes infrastructure in 1st Cabinet meeting

    President Joe Biden convenes his first Cabinet meeting of his administration, with a focus on his newly launched infrastructure plan. Biden announces that he's asking five cabinet members to explain his jobs plan to the American public. (April 1)