US smashes single-day record for new coronavirus cases, with spikes in every swing state

A record 88,452 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the United States on Thursday, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

For the second day in a row, over 1,000 people died from the coronavirus.

The increase in new cases has been accompanied by a spike in hospitalizations to more than 46,000 people.

As of Thursday, at least 227,000 people had died of the coronavirus in the US.

More Americans than ever tested positive for COVID-19 this week, with 88,452 new cases reported on Thursday, a single-day record, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

More than 46,000 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, reaching the highest number in months just days after President Donald Trump insisted the US was "rounding the turn" in its fight against the pandemic.

For the second time this week, over 1,000 people were also reported dead from COVID-19. Experts have said that the spikes indicate the pandemic has not been controlled and that the rise in new cases is not merely the product of more testing.

The number of people testing positive for the coronavirus is now at a seven-day average of 6.3%, up from 4.5% a month ago.

The problem is even worse in the battleground states that could decide the 2020 election, The Washington Post reported on Thursday.

"In the 13 states deemed competitive by the Cook Political Report, the weekly average of new cases reported daily has jumped 45 percent over the past two weeks, from fewer than 21,000 on Oct. 14 to more than 30,000 on Oct. 28.," The Post said. Three states — Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Michigan — have seen a more than 53% increase.

"We are not going to control the pandemic," the White House chief of staff, Mark Meadows, told CNN on Sunday. "We are going to control the fact that we get vaccines, therapeutics, and other mitigation areas."

As of Thursday, at least 227,000 people had died of COVID-19 in the US, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

