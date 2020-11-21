US soars past 12 million coronavirus cases

More than 12 million people in the U.S. have now been infected with coronavirus.

The virus has spread rapidly in recent weeks, as the country hit 10 million cases Nov. 9 and the 11 million mark Nov. 15.

More than 255,000 people in the U.S. have died from COVID-19, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. has recorded more cases and deaths than any other country. India, home to an estimated 1.3 billion people, has tallied 9 million cases and 130,000 deaths. Brazil has reported 6 million cases and 168,000 deaths.

A record 665,000 new cases were reported worldwide Friday. The U.S. was responsible for almost 200,000 of those infections.

The 10 days with the most reported cases, both in the U.S. and worldwide, have all come in November.

Because of the surge, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told Americans not to travel during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

