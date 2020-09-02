US soldiers jailed for Venezuela coup attempt seek pardon

Former US soldier Luke Denman after his arrest in Venezuela in May - UNPIXS (Europe)

Two US special forces soldiers jailed in Venezuela for trying to overthrow President Nicolas Maduro are seeking an official pardon for early release, The Telegraph has learned.

Former US Green Berets Luke Denman and Airan Berry were given 20 years each for their role in a botched operation to kidnap Mr Maduro and bring him to the US for trial.

The court hearing against them earlier this month took place behind closed doors with no lawyers present. However, the families of the two men were already in talks with Mr Maduro's officials with a view to pleading for clemency.

In July they asked Bill Richardson, a former Democrat senator and diplomatic trouble-shooter for President Clinton, to make a private visit to Caracas to lobby on their behalf. He runs his own non-profit organisation, the Richardson Centre, which works to secure the release of US citizens detained around the world.

Airan Berry (front left) being arrested in Venezuela

Earlier this year, he was involved in helping to free Michael White, a US Navy veteran released in a prisoner exchange with Iran in June after nearly two years' detention.

A source close to the Venezuelan talks told The Telegraph that now that they were hopeful that a deal could also ultimately be reached for the two US soldiers. Mr Maduro's government, which has hostile relations with Washington, is likely to demand US concessions in return.

But Caracas has at least hinted that it is open to negotiations, the source said. "We were given enough reasons to believe through our visit and discussions (with the Maduro government) that everything can be discussed," the source added. "There is no taboo on what can and can't be discussed."

The two US soldiers were arrested in May along with a number of Venezuelan ex-soldiers as they attempted to land a boat on the Venezuelan coast.

The ringleader of the attempted coup, fellow ex-Green Beret Jordan Goudreau, claims to have had backing from Juan Guaido, the Venezuelan opposition leader now recognised as the country's legitimate leader by both the US and Britain.

Jordan Goudreau now faces an FBI probe into alleged weapons trafficking over the coup attempt

Mr Goudreau, who was in the US at the time, is now facing a weapons trafficking probe by the US government, which has denied claims that he had tacit US backing for the coup.

Mr Richardson was not allowed to see them during his visit in July, nor notified of the pending sentence against them. It is thought they are being held separately from other Venezuelan prisoners for their own safety.

Mr Richardson’s mission is thought to have the tacit approval of the US government, which sometimes finds it easier for sensitive negotiations to be conducted at arm's length.

It remains unclear, however, what measures could be offered by Washington that would persuade Caracas to release to the two men, whose arrest was a propaganda coup.

A lifting of sanctions against senior figures in the Maduro government has apparently been ruled out, suggesting that more discreet concessions might be sought instead.

The source added that although the two men had received long sentences, the fact that the judicial procedure was now over meant talks could press ahead.

Nicolas Maduro, seen here parading guns and passports seized during the coup, is likely to demand concessions in return for the soldiers' release - Anadolu Agency

"You can view in a way as a positive, because it means that the prosecutor and justice department have now done their part," the source said. "It's now just a political decision, involving the calculations of the Venezuelan leadership."

On Monday, the Venezuelan government issued pardons to over 100 political opponents who had been imprisoned, fled into exile or taken refuge in foreign embassies.

The unexpected move came ahead of parliamentary elections on December 6, which Mr Guaido plans to boycott because of vote-rigging fears.