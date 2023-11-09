US, South Korea Chide North Korea for Providing Arms to Russia

(Bloomberg) -- The US and South Korea condemned North Korea for providing arms to Russia for its war in Ukraine in an undertaking that Seoul has said could include the shipment of more than 1 million rounds of artillery shells.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol shared their concerns when they met Thursday in Seoul, according to a readout from the US State Department.

The two “strongly condemned the provision of military equipment and munitions by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) to the Russian Federation for use in its war against Ukraine,” according to the statement.

There have been about 10 shipments of weapons from North Korea to Russia since August, South Korea’s National Intelligence Service said in a closed-door briefing with lawmakers this month, according to Yoo Sang-bum. He is a member of the ruling People Power Party and relayed the remarks to reporters that the spy agency made to the parliamentary intelligence committee.

About 2,000 containers of military equipment have been sent since September and shipments also may have included short-range ballistic missiles and portable anti-aircraft missiles, Yonhap News agency reported separately, citing a senior South Korean military official it did not name.

North Korea and Russia have denied months of US and South Korean accusations that Pyongyang is providing weapons to Moscow. The Biden administration has said the arms won’t change the course of the war but would add to the grinding assaults the Kremlin has unleashed on its neighbor.

North Korea holds some of the largest stores of munitions and rockets that are interoperable with the Soviet-era weaponry Russia has sent to the front lines in Ukraine. Cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow has increased as the two have been pushed into global isolation.

With assistance from Seyoon Kim.

