US, South Korea discuss how to resume talks with North Korea

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Senior U.S. and South Korean diplomats discussed how to restart stalled talks with North Korea on Thursday, days after the North conducted artillery firing drills in its latest weapons tests.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink was in Seoul for talks on security issues including North Korea, economic cooperation and other matters.

Kritenbrink and his South Korean counterpart Yeo Seung-bae agreed on the importance of pursuing stability on the Korean Peninsula. The two discussed ways to resume the talks with North Korea as quickly as possible, the South Korean Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The U.S. Embassy in Seoul tweeted that the two spoke about “how our Alliance can continue to promote the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific & beyond.”

Since September, North Korea has conducted a spate of missile and other weapons tests, including the artillery drills last Saturday. Some experts say North Korea aims to pressure the U.S. and South Korea to recognize it as a nuclear state in the hope they will work to ease international sanctions on the North. Nuclear diplomacy between Washington and Pyongyang largely remains stalled since early 2019.

Kritenbrink separately met with other South Korean officials and discussed economic relationships and partnerships on critical and emerging technologies, according to the U.S. Embassy. He also met South Korea’s ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung on Thursday.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Palestinians: Israeli NSO spyware found on officials' phones

    The Palestinian Foreign Ministry on Thursday said it has detected spyware developed by the Israeli hacker-for-hire company NSO Group on the phones of three senior officials and accused Israel of using the military-grade Pegasus software to eavesdrop on them. The Palestinian accusations against NSO came as the embattled Israeli firm acknowledged that it had called off the appointment of its incoming chief executive in the wake of U.S. accusations that its spyware has been used by repressive governments around the world. Thursday's announcement by the Foreign Ministry marked the first time Palestinian officials have accused NSO of spying on them.

  • Saudi Arabia denies playing climate saboteur at Glasgow

    The tightest of smiles on his face and the fabric of his traditional thobe swirling about him as he strides through a hallway at U.N. climate talks, Saudi Arabia’s energy minister expresses shock at repeated complaints that the world’s largest oil producer is working behind the scenes to sabotage negotiations. “What you have been hearing is a false allegation and a cheat and a lie,” Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud said this week at the talks in Glasgow, Scotland. “We have been working well” with the head of the U.N. climate talks and others, Prince Abdulaziz said.

  • UN chief says global warming goal on 'life support'

    United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 F) is “on life support” with climate talks in Glasgow so far not reaching any of the U.N.’s three goals, but he added that “until the last moment, hope should be maintained.” In an exclusive interview Thursday with The Associated Press, Guterres said the U.N. climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland “are in a crucial moment” and need to accomplish more than securing a weak deal that participating nations agree to support.

  • Key moments in the U.S. murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse

    Rittenhouse, charged in the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and the wounding of Gaige Grosskreutz, 27, has pleaded not guilty and has said he acted in self-defense. Nov. 10 - Rittenhouse testifies that Rosenbaum twice threatened to kill him and ambushed him before their final encounter. Rittenhouse broke down sobbing as he recalled the events immediately before he shot Rosenbaum, prompting the judge to call for a recess.

  • Seoul rejects refugee claims by Chinese N. Korean defectors

    South Korea has rejected refugee status for ethnic Chinese people who have been “stateless” since they fled North Korea years ago, two of the applicants and an activists’ group said Wednesday. Unlike North Korean defectors, who receive citizenship, almost-free apartments and other economic assistance in South Korea, ethnic Chinese from North Korea are denied access to such benefits if they maintained Chinese nationality in North Korea.

  • Sharp-Eyed Readers Spot 1 Line In Judge’s Ruling Most Likely To Enrage Trump

    "Gotta hurt," one Trump critic tweeted after spotting the line.

  • Austin forces cancellation of Veteran's Day parade, Gov. Abbott, others respond to 'slap in the face'

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has invited military veterans in Austin, Texas to gather at the state capitol building after their Veterans Day parade was cancelled due to the city’s coronavirus restrictions.

  • On a quiet but tense corner of Russia's border, its neighbors are gaining on it

    Russia's dominance in the Caspian Sea is assured for now, but with the players building up their forces, it may one day have to compete.

  • Trump's Manhattan highway sign is being taken down

    A NY assembly member and Trump critic called for it to be taken down. The NY transport department said the Trump Org.'s contract wouldn't be renewed.

  • Russia and NATO weigh in as crisis mounts on Belarus-Poland border

    The European Union accused Belarus on Wednesday of mounting a "hybrid attack" by pushing migrants across the border into Poland, paving the way for widened sanctions against Minsk in a crisis that threatens to draw in Russia and NATO. Russia took the rare step of dispatching two nuclear-capable strategic bombers to patrol Belarusian airspace in a show of support for its close ally. Poland briefed fellow NATO allies at a closed-door meeting and they pledged their support, an alliance official said.

  • McMahan inducted to Army Field Artillery OCS Hall of Fame

    McMahan inducted to Army Field Artillery OCS Hall of Fame

  • All Of The Restaurant Chains Offering Free Meals To Veterans This Veterans Day

    These restaurant chains are offering free and cheap meals for Veterans Day on November 11, 2021.

  • Tucker Carlson: ‘Why Would We Take Ukraine’s Side and Not Russia’s?’

    Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson grilled a GOP congressman on Wednesday night for urging American military support to Ukraine amid increased Russian aggression. And at one point, Carlson wondered “why we would take Ukraine’s side and not Russia’s side” in the conflict.In recent days, Russia has greatly increased its military presence at the Ukraine border, raising alarms in Washington and Kyiv over the troop buildup. The White House has told Moscow reigniting the conflict with the U.S. ally

  • Ann Coulter Continues Trump Attacks, Calls Him ‘Abjectly Stupid’

    The conservative pundit also called Trump "a narcissistic, ridiculous, tacky, vulgar arriviste"

  • Pro-infrastructure Republicans fire back amid attacks from Trump GOP: 'angry as hell'

    The wrath of the Trump wing of the Republican Party came down on Republicans who voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill, including cutting comments from Trump himself.

  • Russian troop movements show wider conflict is possible, top Ukraine official says

    “All available information indicates that the armed forces of Russia permanently sustain a powerful offensive grouping around Ukraine,” Roman Mashovets, deputy head of Ukraine’s Office of the President for national security and defense, told Military Times Wednesday.

  • He went viral, to the brig and is now leaving the Marines. His family says the Corps failed him

    "The worst display of management and leadership I’ve ever seen," Stuart Scheller Sr. said about the Corps dealing with his son, who was fired and is now leaving the Marines after posting a viral video demanding "accountability."

  • Column: Kamala Harris, the incredible disappearing vice president

    If it seems like Kamala Harris has vanished, it's because she's doing her job of not upstaging President Biden.

  • Journalist Reveals Key Capitol Riot Evidence Mike Pence Is Trying To Keep Hidden

    ABC's Jonathan Karl predicts the House select 6 committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack will be looking to get hold of this next.

  • Ann Coulter Calls Trump 'Abjectly Stupid' For Betraying His Base

    “I didn’t think he was a genius, but I didn’t think he was that stupid,” the conservative pundit griped in a podcast with Andrew Sullivan.