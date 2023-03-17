US-South Korea drills deter North Korea, Pentagon claims hours after North Korea launches ICBM

Timothy Nerozzi
·2 min read

The Department of Defense claimed Thursday its frequent joint military exercises with South Korea continues to deter North Korean attacks.

"I think what's important for people to understand is, one, deterrence continues to work," Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters at a daily Department of Defense press briefing.

NORTH KOREA FIRES MULTIPLE BALLISTIC MISSILES INTO SEA AHEAD OF SOUTH KOREA-JAPAN SUMMIT

Pentagon
Pentagon spokesman Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder answers questions during a briefing at the Pentagon March 16, 2023, in Arlington, Virginia.

The remarks came just hours after North Korea launched its latest ICBM — the second of the year.

The South Korean military said the missile was fired toward the East Sea. The launch came hours before South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Kishida were slated to meet in Tokyo to discuss various issues.

NORTH KOREA TEST FIRES TWO CRUISE MISSILES FROM A SUBMARINE

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

"Despite launching missiles into the ocean, North Korea is not attacking, nor should they, and that the United States, Japan, South Korea and other allies and partners in the region will continue to work together to expand that deterrence and to keep our countries safe," Ryder stated.

The Thursday ICMB launch also came amid the ongoing South Korea-U.S. Freedom Shield (FS) exercise, which the North has decried as "preparations for a war of aggression" against it, South Korean Yonhap News Agency reported.

USE OF NUCLEAR WEAPONS WOULD BE ‘END OF NORTH KOREAN REGIME,' PENTAGON WARNS

"And so in terms of North Korea's reactions to these types of exercises, as you heard me say before, not only is it inappropriate, it is destabilizing and concerning clearly to those in the region," Ryder concluded.

The White House strongly condemned the launch.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This launch is a flagrant violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions. While U.S. INDOPACOM has assessed it did not pose an immediate threat to U.S. personnel, or territory, or to our allies, this launch needlessly raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region," National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson wrote in a statement.

Recommended Stories

  • Pentagon says deterrence of North Korea 'continues to work'

    Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters Thursday that deterrence of North Korea "continues to work," hours after the Kim regime launched another intercontinental ballistic missile.

  • North Korea launches ICBM ahead of South Korea-Japan summit

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea fired a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, hours before South Korea's president flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear-armed North. North Korea has conducted multiple missile launches this week amid ongoing joint South Korea-U.S. military drills that Pyongyang condemns as hostile actions. The missile, fired at 7:10 a.m. (2210 GMT on Wednesday) from Pyongyang, flew about 1,000 kilometres at a lofted trajectory, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

  • Use of nuclear weapons would be 'end of North Korean regime,' Pentagon warns

    A spokesman for the Department of Defense reiterated the U.S. military's standing policy to end the Kim regime if North Korea uses a nuclear weapon.

  • VA drops Abraham Lincoln quote as motto because it doesn't include women

    The Department of Veterans Affairs has dropped a quote from former President Lincoln from its motto because he used male pronouns and did not include women.

  • North Korea says it launched ICBM to warn US, S.Korea over drills

    SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea said that Thursday's launch was its largest Hwasong-17 intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), fired during a drill to demonstrate a "tough response posture" to ongoing U.S.-South Korea military drills, state media reported. Photos released on Friday by the country's government media showed Kim Jong Un watching the launch with his daughter, and included pictures from space apparently shot by a camera mounted on the missile. North Korea fired the ICBM into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday, hours before South Korea's president flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear-armed North.

  • North Korean media shows latest ICBM launch

    STORY: In the footage and photographs aired on KRT, North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un was seen watching the launch. It also showed visuals supposedly shot by a camera mounted on the missile in space.North Korea fired the ICBM into the sea between the Korean peninsula and Japan on Thursday (March 16), hours before South Korea's president flew to Tokyo for a summit that discussed ways to counter the nuclear-armed North. South Korean and American forces began 11 days of joint drills, dubbed "Freedom Shield 23," on Monday (March 13), held on a scale not seen since 2017 to counter the North's growing threats.

  • US weather: Storms cause power outages in California and north-east

    Thousands went without power in the US on Wednesday as powerful storms brought rain, snow and floods.

  • Lopez Obrador’s claim that Mexico is safer than U.S. is absurd — but some of its cities are | Opinion

    President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador claim on March that Mexico “is safer than the United States” — shortly after the high-profile kidnapping of four Americans in the border city of Matamoros — is a classic example of how he deals with the nation’s rising violence crisis. He lies.

  • Tornado watch expires in Dallas-Fort Worth; tennis ball-size hail reported

    A tornado warning was in effect until 5 p.m. for Tarrant County, with weather spotters confirming rotation formed at least briefly. Very large hail and damaging wind gusts also were reported.

  • YouTube Star Liza Koshy on Her Mission to Help Syrian Refugees: 'Their Stories Need to Be Heard'

    The social media maven and actress recently spent four days in Jordan on a trip with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), she exclusively tells PEOPLE

  • Poland breaks up Russian spy network, says minister

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland has broken up a Russian espionage network operating in the country and detained nine people it says were preparing acts of sabotage and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine, the interior minister said on Thursday. An ally of Ukraine and hub for deliveries of weapons to Kyiv's armed forces, Poland says it has regularly found itself the target of Russian efforts to destabilise the country. "In recent days, the Internal Security Agency has detained nine people suspected of collaborating with the Russian secret services," Mariusz Kaminski told a news conference.

  • Taylor Swift Is in Her ‘Eras Era’ With New Tour Rehearsal Photos

    She included a photo of her multi-colored nails, and it seems like each fingernail represents one of her 10 studio albums.

  • Jewish newspaper's former editor charged in connection with Jan. 6

    The former top editor of a New York-based Jewish newspaper was arrested Thursday on charges tied to the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

  • North Korea launches ICBM before South Korea-Japan summit

    North Korea test-launched an intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday just hours before the leaders of South Korea and Japan were to meet at a Tokyo summit expected to be overshadowed by North Korean nuclear threats. The North’s first ICBM test in a month and third weapons test this week also comes as South Korean and U.S. troops continue joint military exercises that Pyongyang considers a rehearsal to invade. The missile flew about 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) with a maximum altitude of 6,000 kilometers (3,730 miles) during the 70-minute flight, according to South Korean and Japanese assessments.

  • French Defence Minister announces arrival of first AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks in Ukraine

    Sébastien Lecornu, the French Minister of Defence, announced the arrival of the first batch of French AMX-10 RC wheeled tanks in Ukraine on Thursday, 16 March. Source: Lecornu made this statement to the defence committee of the National Assembly of France, European Pravda reports, citing Le Figaro.

  • Train carrying hazardous materials derails in Northwestern Arizona

    Authorities said a train carrying hazardous materials derailed just north of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, near the border with California. An investigation is ongoing.

  • SkyWest flight attendants get into fight, delaying passengers for over an hour

    ESPN anchor Ashley Brewer filmed the ‘chaotic situation’

  • Report: Patriots host three players for visit on Thursday

    New England hosted a linebacker, safety, and a wide receiver for a visit on Thursday.

  • 'The most snow I’ve seen all my life': Snow in Northeast; high winds and power outages in California

    The heavy snow, rain and gale-force winds from two storms that slammed the Northeast and California eased Wednesday but still threatened havoc.

  • Aaron Rodgers opens up about dynamic with Packers and potential future with Jets

    Aaron Rodgers stops by 'The Pat McAfee Show' to have a candid conversation about his future and if it includes the Jets.