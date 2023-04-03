US, South Korea, Japan hold anti-North Korea submarine drill

Cha Geun-ho
Hyung-Jin Kim, The Associated Press
·3 min read

SEOUL, South Korea — The South Korean, U.S. and Japanese navies began their first anti-submarine drills in six months on Monday to boost their coordination against increasing North Korean missile threats, South Korea’s military said.

The two-day drills come as North Korea’s recent unveiling of a type of battlefield nuclear warhead prompted worries the country may conduct its first nuclear test since 2017.

The maritime exercises in international waters off South Korea’s southern island of Jeju involved the nuclear-powered USS Nimitz aircraft carrier and naval destroyers from South Korea, the U.S. and Japan, South Korea’s Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The training was arranged to improve the three countries’ capacities to respond to underwater security threats posed by North Korea’s advancing submarine-launched ballistic missiles and other assets, the statement said. South Korean defense officials said the three countries were to detect and track unmanned South Korean and U.S. underwater vehicles posing as enemy submarines and other assets.

Submarine-launched missiles by North Korea are serious security threats to the United States and its allies because it’s harder to spot such launches in advance. In recent year, the North has been testing sophisticated underwater-launched ballistic missiles and pushing to build bigger submarines including a nuclear-powered one.

Last month, North Korea performed a barrage of missile tests in response to the earlier South Korea-U.S. bilateral military drills. The weapons tested included a nuclear-capable underwater drone and a submarine-launched cruise missile, which suggest North Korea is trying to diversify underwater weapons systems.

Photographs in North Korea’s state media last week showed leader Kim Jong Un standing near about 10 red-tipped warheads called “Hwasan (volcano)-31″ with different serial numbers. A poster on a nearby wall listed eight kinds of short-range weapons that can carry the “Hwasan-31″ warhead. The previous test flights of those weapons show they are capable of striking key targets in South Korea, including U.S. military bases there.

Some observers say the warhead’s unveiling may be a prelude to a nuclear test as North Korea’s last two tests in 2016 and 2017 followed the disclosures of other warheads. If it does conduct a nuclear test, it would be its seventh detonation overall and the first since September 2017.

During the warhead-related event last week, Kim also ordered officials to ramp up bomb fuel production to achieve his stated goal of expanding his country’s nuclear arsenal “”exponentially.” On Saturday, 38 North, a North Korea-focused website, said that recent commercial satellite imagery of the North’s main Yongbyon nuclear complex indicates a high level of activity, such as the continued operation of its 5-megawatt reactor and new construction around the uranium enrichment plant area.

Foreign experts debate whether North Korea has functioning nuclear-armed missiles. But South Korea’s defense minister, Lee Jong-Sup, recently told lawmakers that the North’s technology to build miniaturized warheads to be mounted on advanced short-range missiles was believed to have made considerable progress.

North Korea could carry out new missile tests to protest the South Korea-U.S.-Japan drills because it views such training as a security threat. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un called the recent South Korea-U.S. exercises “reckless military provocations” that disregarded North Korea’s “patience and warning.”

In remarks carried in the Defense Ministry statement, Rear Adm. Kim Inho, chief of the South Korean forces involved in the trilateral drills, said “We’ll decisively respond to and neutralize any type of provocation by North Korea.”

In addition to the anti-submarine drills, the three countries will practice humanitarian search-and-rescue operations, including saving people who fall into the water and treating emergency patients. It would be the three countries’ first such training in seven years, the Defense Ministry statement said.

Recommended Stories

  • South Korea, US, Japan hold anti-submarine drills to counter North Korea threats

    The navies of South Korea, the U.S. and Japan will hold two days of anti-submarine exercises starting Monday to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile capabilities, South Korea's defence ministry said. The drills will be staged in international waters off South Korea's southern island of Jeju, involving a U.S. carrier strike group led by USS Nimitz, which had arrived in the southeastern city of Busan last week. The trilateral drills come as North Korea unveiled last week new, smaller nuclear warheads, vowed to produce more weapons-grade nuclear materials to expand its arsenal, and boasted of what it called a nuclear-capable underwater attack drone.

  • Putin decorates murdered propagandist Tatarsky with order For courage

    Russian President Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded collaborator and military commander Maxim Fomin (Vladlen Tatarsky), who called himself a "war correspondent", with the order For courage. Source: Russian RBC regarding Putin's decree Details: According to the decree, military commander Maxim Fomin is awarded "for courage and bravery shown in line of professional duty".

  • US, South Korea, Japan Start Joint Sea Drills as North Korea Makes Nuclear Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- The US, South Korea and Japan started joint naval drills off the Korean Peninsula in a move certain to anger North Korea, which fired its first missile over Japan in five years after similar exercises were held in 2022.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Takes UN Post, Promoting Its Take on War

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia took its turn in rotation heading the United Nations Security Council, with its ambassador vowing to promote its stance on its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaRussia Blames Ukraine as Suspect Held in War Blogger’s DeathOil Surges Most in a Year After OPEC+’s Shocking Production CutGerma

  • US opens drills with South Korea, Japan as North Korea blusters

    The U.S., Japan and South Korea began anti-submarine naval exercises on Monday as North Korea continued to threaten nuclear action, threats it said were not "empty."

  • A Fond Farewell to Finland’s Cool, Clubbing Prime Minister

    Put away your rave outfits, pour out your beers; Finland is going back to normal, I guess.

  • Media: Air defense systems sighted near Putin's Sochi residence

    The Pantsir S-1 anti-aircraft missile system was allegedly placed near Russian President Vladimir Putin's Sochi residence, according to a video published by Russian Navalny Live channel.

  • Steph Curry addresses uncertainty of Warriors' 2023-24 NBA season

    Things could look a lot different for the Warriors next season, but Steph Curry is confident everything will fall into place as it's meant to.

  • Russia plans indoctrination campaign in occupied Ukrainian territories

    Russian occupation “authorities” are preparing a campaign to impose Russian identity on the local population in temporarily occupied areas of Zaporizhzhya Oblast, Ukraine’s Center for National Resistance reported on April 3.

  • Ukraine fumes as Russia takes control of the U.N. Security Council

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Russia taking control of the powerful body, "proof of the bankruptcy of procedures in world institutions."

  • Two teens found guilty of first-degree murder in Stanley Freeman Jr. shooting

    The suspects were 14 and 16 on Feb. 12, 2021, when prosecutors say they shot Stanley Freeman as he drove home from Austin-East Magnet High School.

  • Exclusive-Russia shifts to Dubai benchmark in Indian oil deal - sources

    Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft and India's top refiner Indian Oil Corp agreed to use the Asia-focused Dubai oil price benchmark in their latest deal to deliver Russian oil to India, three sources familiar with the deal said. The decision by the two state-controlled companies to abandon the Europe-dominated Brent benchmark is part of a shift of Russia's oil sales towards Asia after Europe shunned Russian oil following Russia's invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago.

  • This Season Of ‘The Bachelorette’ Will Include A Barbie Sing Off

    Charity Lawson is the season 20 'Bachelorette.' Here is every spoiler so far, per Reality Steve. Meet Charity's bachelors and see all the one-on-ones so far.

  • Severe storms, high winds expected to return Wednesday with clear skies in time for Easter

    Storms and strong winds are predicted Wednesday with clear skies and warm temperatures expected in time for Easter Sunday.

  • Fingerprints and a mugshot: This is what will happen when Trump is arrested

    The former president will travel on Monday to New York, a day before his arrest on criminal charges.

  • Malaysia open to talks with Beijing over dispute in South China Sea - PM

    Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Monday said he was prepared to negotiate with China over a maritime dispute between the two countries, days after a think tank reported Chinese patrolling close to a Malaysian offshore gas project. Malaysia, Brunei, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam have some overlapping claims. The issue was raised between Anwar and Chinese President Xi Jinping in China last week as Malaysia has energy exploration projects in the area, Anwar said at an address on Monday at the prime minister's department.

  • Autopsy finds cause of death for Irvo Otieno was asphyxia

    Irvo Otieno, a 28-year-old Black man whose death last month at a Virginia mental hospital has sparked outrage and led to second-degree murder charges against 10 defendants, died of “positional and mechanical asphyxia with restraints,” a medical examiner's office said Monday. Arkuie Williams, the administrative deputy in the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, confirmed the cause of death findings to The Associated Press after attorneys for Otieno's family first shared them in a statement. The manner of death was homicide, Williams wrote in an email.

  • Drone downed, 2 dead in Israeli-Palestinian unrest

    Palestinian and Israeli forces battled in the air and on the ground Monday, with a drone downed and missiles fired over Gaza, and two militants shot dead in the West Bank, officials in the Palestinian territories said, as the army reported a raid targeting gun attack suspects.Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip said they fired missiles at an Israeli warplane after it shot their drone down.

  • New Jersey police cracking down on distracted driving

    The "U Drive. U Text. U Pay" campaign targets those who talk on handheld cellphones and send texts while driving.

  • Tornadoes wreak extensive damage in eastern Iowa; at least 40 structures damaged in Johnson County

    Severe storms swept across southeastern Iowa Friday, damaging homes, businesses. Gov. Kim Reynolds signs disaster relief proclamation for 12 counties.