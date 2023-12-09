US, South Korea and Japan strengthen cyber security

STORY: The national security advisers of the United States, South Korea and Japan met in Seoul on Saturday as Pyongyang warned that it would deploy more spy satellites.

Sullivan said the meeting followed up on commitments set forth at the Camp David trilateral summit hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden in August, where leaders of the three allies pledged to deepen security and economic cooperation.

North Korean state media repeated its stance on Saturday (December 9) that Pyongyang was determined to launch more spy satellites soon, calling space development part of its right to defend itself.

After talks with Sullivan and Japan's Takeo Akiba, South Korean national security adviser Cho Tae-yong said the three countries had also exchanged ideas on Ukraine and Middle East issues.