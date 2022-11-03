US, South Korea warn Pyongyang against nuclear weapons use

2
LOLITA C. BALDOR and TARA COPP
·4 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and South Korea jointly warned North Korea on Thursday that use of any kind of nuclear weapon against Seoul or other regional allies would result in the end of Kim Jong Un's regime, as Pyongyang continued to rattle the peninsula with escalating missile tests.

North Korea has launched more than two dozen missiles over the last two days in response to U.S.-South Korean military exercises that began Monday. The launches have sent South Koreans scrambling for shelter and further frayed the nerves of a population already mourning the loss of more than 150 people at a horrific Halloween crowd crush.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup, after meeting Thursday at the Pentagon, released a joint statement saying they “strongly condemned” North Korea’s escalating military flexing, including ballistic missile test launches, multiple rocket launches and coastal artillery.

Any use of nuclear weapons, including lower-yield tactical nuclear devices against Seoul or other regional allies such as Japan, would “result in the end of Kim Jong Un regime by the overwhelming and decisive response of the alliance,” Lee said at a joint news conference with Austin.

Austin said North Korea's increased aggression would not result in additional U.S. troops or strategic assets being permanently relocated to the region but that Kim would see additional U.S. military presence rotating there.

In its launches Thursday, North Korea fired an intercontinental ballistic missile, drawing swift condemnation from the White House, which accused Pyongyang of “destabilizing the security situation in the region.”

The U.S. and South Korea announced that the ”Vigilant Storm” military exercise, which was scheduled to run through Friday, would be extended indefinitely.

Tensions between the U.S. and North Korea have also increased over newly declassified reports that it is providing artillery for Russia to use against Ukraine.

North Korea was shipping an undisclosed number of artillery shells to Russia but “trying to make it appear as though they’re being sent to countries in the Middle East or North Africa,” said National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.

North Korea has reacted to past U.S.-South Korean military drills with missile tests, which was one reason former President Donald Trump called for the exercises to cease for more than a year as he unsuccessfully negotiated with the North Korean leader to end his pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Large-scale U.S.-South Korean military exercises resumed this year. This fall's “Vigilant Storm” — which involves more than 1,600 U.S. and South Korean flights involving about 240 warplanes — is the largest such exercise to date, according to the Pentagon.

Pak Jong Chon, a secretary of the North’s Workers’ Party who is considered a confidant of Kim Jong Un, has called the U.S.-South Korean air force drills “aggressive and provocative.”

“If the U.S. and South Korea attempt to use armed forces against (North Korea) without any fear, the special means of the (North’s) armed forces will carry out their strategic mission without delay,” Pak said, in an apparent reference to his country’s nuclear weapons.

North Korea in recent months has been testing a string of nuclear-capable missiles and it adopted a law authorizing the preemptive use of its nuclear weapons in a broad range of situations. Some experts still doubt North Korea would use nuclear weapons first in the face of U.S. and South Korean forces.

The ballistic missile tests on Wednesday included at least 23 missiles as well as about 100 artillery shells that were fired into an eastern maritime buffer zone. South Korea's military said the 23 weapons were all short-range ballistic missiles or suspected surface-to-air missiles.

One of the ballistic missiles was flying toward South Korea’s Ulleung island before it eventually landed 167 kilometers (104 miles) northwest of the island. South Korea’s military issued an air raid alert on the island, according to the South’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. South Korean media published photos of island residents moving to underground shelters.

Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada said at least two ballistic missiles fired by North Korea showed a possibly “irregular” trajectory. This suggests the missiles were the North’s highly maneuverable, nuclear-capable KN-23 missile, which was modeled on Russia’s Iskander missile.

In response to the missile barrage, South Korea quickly launched its own missiles in the same border area.

Recommended Stories

  • Hezbollah, Iranian oil smuggling network hit with sanctions

    The U.S. on Thursday imposed sanctions on a group of individuals, firms and vessels connected to an oil smuggling outfit said to benefit the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guard. More than a dozen companies, six individuals and 11 vessels flagged from around the world — from Djibouti to Panama — are included in the sanctions package, for allegedly participating in a scheme that included blending and exporting sanctioned Iranian oil. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control said Viktor Artemov, Edman Nafrieh, Rouzbeh Zahedi, Mohamed El Zein and others used dozens of companies to conduct illicit activities.

  • Millions at risk of severe hunger in South Sudan: UN

    Almost eight million people in South Sudan, or two-thirds of the population in the deeply troubled country, are at risk of severe hunger, the United Nations warned on Thursday.

  • U.S. imposes sanctions on oil smuggling network backing Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday issued sanctions against an international oil smuggling network it said supports Hezbollah and Iran's Quds Force, targeting dozens of people, companies and tankers as Washington sought to mount pressure on Tehran. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement said it designated members of the network that facilitated oil trades and generated revenue for Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah and the Quds Force, an arm of Iran's Revolutionary Guards that operates abroad, both of which are under U.S. sanctions.

  • Strength of record comparison between six remaining undefeated teams

    Strength of record comparison between the six remaining undefeated college football teams.

  • Egypt Crushes at Home the Climate Action It’s Championing Abroad

    (Bloomberg) -- The United Nations flagship climate summit is usually a lively affair. As well as drawing world leaders, scientists, even executives, thousands of activists travel to cities hosting the COP talks, staging colorful demonstrations to demand more urgent action and holding events to raise awareness of specific issues. Not this year. Most Read from BloombergMusk Plans to Eliminate Half of Twitter Jobs to Cut CostsHow a Mysterious China Screenshot Spurred $450 Billion RallyPowell Sees H

  • A charter bus carrying 50 people crashed on Interstate 75 in Manatee County, FHP says

    Here’s what we know happened

  • The Fed Makes Its Decision Wednesday. Expect a Big Move in Stocks.

    The key for markets will be what signals Fed Chairman Jerome Powell sends about the prospects for future rate increases.

  • North Korea continues missile barrage with ICBM test

    North Korea fired three more missiles on Thursday, including a suspected intercontinental ballistic missile, the South Korean and Japanese governments said.

  • Sacramento trio indicted, tied to $545 million nationwide catalytic convert theft ring

    3 of the 21 individuals indicted were from Sacramento, and played a key role in the nationwide scheme, feds say.

  • Bezos’ Ex-Housekeeper Claims She Had to Climb Out a Window to Use the Bathroom

    MANDEL NGANJeff Bezos has been hit with a racial discrimination lawsuit from his former housekeeper, who alleges she was subjected to unsafe working conditions that prioritized white workers and violated labor laws.Now, the former employee wants compensation for allegedly being retaliated against after blowing the whistle.In a complaint, Mercedes Wedaa claims Bezos and two companies he used to hire domestic workers, Zefram, LLC, and Northwestern, LLC, discriminated against her, a Latina, and mad

  • N Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air raid alert in South

    Air raid sirens sounded on a South Korean island and residents evacuated to underground shelters after North Korea fired more than 20 missiles Wednesday, at least one of them in its direction and landing near the rivals’ tense sea border. The launches came hours after North Korea threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the U.S. and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history” in protest of ongoing South Korean-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal. The White House maintained that the United States has no hostile intent toward North Korea and vowed to work with allies to curb North Korea’s nuclear ambitions.

  • 'I'll keep doing this until we win': On the road with Ukraine's aid suppliers

    A former Estonian soldier founded an organization running much-needed protective equipment to Ukrainian defenders. Yahoo News spent four days with Ukraine Aid Ops.

  • Analysis: North Korea fired dozens of missiles. What now?

    For days North Korean officials have raged over U.S.-South Korean military drills, promising a violent response. It was a significant escalation in a year that has already seen the most North Korean missile test launches ever, and it raises an important question: How much further will they go?

  • North Korea: Kim Jong-un wants America's attention

    A nuclear test could be next but the ultimate goal of this latest salvo is to bring the US to the table.

  • David DePape, suspect in violent Pelosi attack, in U.S. illegally, ICE officials say

    ICE says David DePape entered the U.S. as a temporary visitor in 2008. The status he used generally allows Canadians to stay in the U.S. for six months.

  • Iran protesters defy crackdown as another teen is reportedly killed

    A rights group says a young man from the same Kurdish region as Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked the current unrest, was shot by security forces.

  • Ukraine shares video of Russian helicopter getting blasted out of the sky, the latest in a string of takedowns

    The footage of the helicopter comes days after Ukrainian forces said they sabotaged an airbase deep inside Russia.

  • ‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

    GettyRussia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.“Oslo is now among the most active supporters of NATO's involvement in the Arctic,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, according to TASS. “We cons

  • Armed Forces of Ukraine are successfully operating in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, while occupiers have personnel problems

    The Russian invaders are looking for someone to fill vacant positions in their illegal "government" in the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on Wednesday, 2 November Quote: "According to the updated information, as a result of the successful actions of the defence forces units in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, over the previous days, the occupiers brought about 100 seriously wounded [soldiers -ed.

  • Kim Jong Un Inches Closer to All-Out War Than Ever Before

    KCNA via ReutersThey’re playing war games on both sides of the North-South line between the two Koreas, coming close to the real thing but stopping short of killing their enemies.First there were the U.S. and South Korean warplanes, more than 240 of them led by F-35s configured for both their air forces, then the North Korean warnings of retribution, followed by volley after volley of North Korean missile and cannon shots.North Korean gunners kept up the beat Thursday, launching an intercontinen