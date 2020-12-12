US Space Force destroys every other military service in a 'Call of Duty' tournament

David Choi
space force
A scene from Netflix's fictional show, "Space Force," starring Steve Carell. Netflix

  • The US Space Force on Friday defeated all the other US and British military services during a "Call of Duty" tournament.

  • The Space Force defeated the Royal Air Force in the finals.

  • The British Army took third place, followed by the US Army, Royal Navy, US Marine Corps, US Navy, and the US Air Force.

The US Space Force on Friday defeated all the other US and British military branches during a "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" tournament hosted by USAA, the financial services group for military veterans.

The Space Force defeated the Royal Air Force in the finals after eliminating the other military services. The British Army and Royal Navy were eliminated from the match as well.

The British Army took third place, followed by the US Army, Royal Navy, US Marine Corps, US Navy, and the US Air Force.

"It is absolutely insane," one of the Space Force players said. "We definitely had some tough competition."

The Space Force became the US military's newest independent service branch in 2019. Unlike the US Army and Navy, it does not yet have an official e-sports team.

Each of the eight teams consisted of four active duty service members, some of whom are part of their respective military service's e-sports teams. Other players, such as those in the US Air Force, were selected from a tournament.

Each team was "coached" by high-profile civilian players and streamers like "HusKerrs" and "Symfuhny," who advised their teams in real-time.

The tournament was created by the Call of Duty Endowment (CODE), a nonprofit organization launched by Activision Blizzard that aims to provide civilian jobs for unemployed military veterans. The game publishing giant has donated over $38 million to the organization, which has a goal of putting 100,000 veterans back into the job market by 2024.

"Space Force isn't even a year old so this may have been their very first win in anything competitive against any of the other services," CODE executive director Dan Goldenberg said at the event. "So it's a heck of a great way to start off their history."

Read the original article on Business Insider

