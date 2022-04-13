US SPACs' interest in Chinese merger deals cools drastically amid tighter regulatory scrutiny

·3 min read

Sponsors of US-listed special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) are avoiding targets in China as the heightened regulatory scrutiny has diminished their appeal, with blank-cheque firms now looking at the wider Asia-Pacific region to pursue deals.

Some 530 US SPACs have yet to find a suitable asset for injection since their initial public offerings (IPOs) in 2021, data from Refinitiv shows. An aversion to assets or targets in China has added to the challenge.

Nearly one-fifth of the 53 SPACs listed in the US in the first three months this year have specifically stated that they would not merge with companies with their principal business in China, a study by research firm GlobalData showed.

Do you have questions about the biggest topics and trends from around the world? Get the answers with SCMP Knowledge, our new platform of curated content with explainers, FAQs, analyses and infographics brought to you by our award-winning team.

"We have definitely seen a cooling of interest among SPACs in [China] targets," said Michelle Heisner, a partner in Baker McKenzie's capital markets practice in New York. "While China has been a go-to jurisdiction for potential listings, I do expect that SPACs will be looking further afield in Asia."

Chinese companies accounted for five of the 18 deals in Asia-Pacific by US sponsors in 2021, valued at US$3.7 billion. One of them was the Canadian doughnut-and-coffee chain operator Tim Hortons' China joint venture, which merged with US SPAC Silver Crest Acquisition in a US$1.7 billion deal.

Tim Hortons' China joint venture merged with US SPAC Silver Crest Acquisition in a US$1.7 billion deal last year. Photo: AFP alt=Tim Hortons' China joint venture merged with US SPAC Silver Crest Acquisition in a US$1.7 billion deal last year. Photo: AFP>

SPACs are shell companies created to raise funds from investors, using the proceeds to buy assets within a limited period of time, usually 24 months, failing which they must liquidate and return the capital to investors. Some of the 2021 US SPACs may have less than nine months to do so.

In the past one year, Chinese companies have become a high-risk proposition for US sponsors as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is scrutinising SPAC filings related to Chinese companies more closely.

The SEC has mandated more disclosure requirements on Chinese companies as it has expressed scepticism over their often-used variable interest entity (VIE) structure. Some sponsors are also wary of a law to delist foreign companies from US exchanges if they fail to turn over audit results for three straight years, said GlobalData analyst Keshav Kumar Jha.

How lack of insurance for SPAC directors threatens to derail M&A deals under Hong Kong's new listing regime

SPAC promoters who are interested in Chinese companies were likely to choose Hong Kong as a listing venue, said John Lee, head of Greater China for global banking at UBS. He added that there were many unicorns in the healthcare sector, making them attractive merger targets.

US SPACs are scouring the wider Asia-Pacific region for deals because there are too many of them chasing after a limited number of viable US targets.

Baker McKenzie acted as the Taiwan counsel for SPAC Poema Global's merger with Taiwanese e-scooter maker Gogoro, which got listed on the Nasdaq this month. Gogoro is the third Taiwanese company among the 23 US SPAC deals in Asia-Pacific since 2021, Refinitiv data shows.

About 10 per cent of the US SPACs that have yet to identify a merger target are backed by Asia-based private equity investors and family offices, said Samson Lo, co-head of Asia-Pacific M&A at UBS. They are more likely to look for acquisitions in the region, he added.

"We expect this year and next to be big for SPACs' merger activities in Asia-Pacific," said Lo. "Once people see more Chinese businesses get successfully approved and merged with US SPACs, I believe more activity will return to the market."

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2022 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2022. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • China's imports unexpectedly fall as COVID curbs convulse trade outlook

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's imports unexpectedly fell in March as COVID-19 curbs across large parts of the country hampered freight arrivals and weakened domestic demand, while export growth slowed, prompting analysts to expect a worsening in trade in the second quarter. China's imports of crude oil tumbled 14% in March and gas import volumes were the lowest since October 2020. Purchases of copper fell 8.8%, as COVID outbreaks hurt manufacturing and industrial demand for some raw materials remained soft.

  • Apple Laptop Maker Joins Growing Covid Plant Closures in China

    (Bloomberg) -- More than 30 Taiwanese companies including Pegatron Corp. and Macbook maker Quanta Computer Inc. have now halted production in the electronics hubs of eastern China to comply with local Covid-related restrictions, spelling more trouble for an already fragile global tech supply chain.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at

  • Rouble steadies near 80 vs dollar, stocks inch higher

    Russian actions in Ukraine, which Moscow calls "a special military operation", remained in focus, along with a risk of new western sanctions and expectations that the economy is heading for its sharpest contraction since 1994. At 0749 GMT, the rouble was little changed at 79.77 against the dollar, after rallying to 71 last week, which was its strongest since Nov. 11.

  • The Near-500% Rally in Lithium Is Showing Cracks in China

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium is showing signs of losing momentum -- at least in China -- after a powerful rally that carried prices to what Elon Musk called “insane levels”.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsMultiple People Shot at Brooklyn’s 36th Street Subway StationUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinU.S. Inflation Quickens to 8.5%, Ratcheting Up Pressure on FedChinese

  • Singapore’s Zilingo Is Said to Suspend CEO Amid Probe

    (Bloomberg) -- Zilingo Pte, one of Singapore’s highest-profile startups, has suspended Chief Executive Officer Ankiti Bose after an effort to raise new funding led to questions about the company’s accounting, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai De

  • Cryptocurrency mining rig found in NUS UTown Residence in Singapore

    A cryptocurrency mining rig was discovered in a National University of Singapore UTown Residence last week.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    One of the biggest surprises of the recent rally in growth stocks is that Ark Invest CEO, chief investment officer, and founder Cathie Wood didn't make a lot of moves. Roku's popularity is surging, but that certainly doesn't happen to be the case with the stock.

  • AT&T, Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Leaves Plot Twists for Investors

    How should investors view the new WBD and T now as the suspense of debt, combined entertainment powerhouses, legacy telecoms and competition take center stage?

  • If You Invested $1000 in Berkshire Hathaway B a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Investing in certain stocks can pay off in the long run, especially if you hold on for a decade or more.

  • Elon Musk Recommends Investing In 'Physical Things' - Here Are 3 Physical Assets That Perform Well During High Inflation

    Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk posted in a thread on Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) last month advising followers to own “physical things” when inflation is high. In the tweet, Musk said “As a general principle, for those looking for advice from this thread, it is generally better to own physical things like a home or stock in companies you think make good products, than dollars when inflation is high. I still own & won’t sell my Bitcoin, Ethereum or Doge fwiw.” The biggest takeaway for some foll

  • The silver lining of surging inflation: I-bond yields should climb above 9%

    CHAPEL HILL, N.C. –Want to lock in a greater-than-8% return with U.S. Treasurys over the next 12 months? Of course you would, especially given the higher-than-expected inflation numbers reported this week, with the Consumer Price Index rising 8.5% over the last 12 months. The one-year Treasury yield currently stands at just 1.9%.

  • Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio

    The first quarter of 2022 has been difficult for retirement savers and retirees alike, and according to investment firm Charles Schwab, it was one of the worst quarters for fixed-income in decades. However, the rising yields and changed Federal Reserve … Continue reading → The post Charles Schwab Says Now Is the Time to Add This Asset to Your Retirement Portfolio appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This is what both Suze Orman and Ramit Sethi say you should do if you’re worried about inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. The consumer price index, which measures what consumers pay for goods and services, rose 8.5% compared to a year prior, government data revealed Tuesday. Suze Orman: “Plan on many costs being double what they are today, and keep investing in stocks.”

  • As inflation hits a new 40-year high, 5 financial advisers on what they’re doing with their own money amid high inflation

    MarketWatch Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the MarketWatch News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital

    In this article, we discuss 10 best stocks to buy now according to billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. If you want to see some more favorite stocks of the billionaire, click 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Nicholas Pritzker’s Tao Capital. Nicholas Pritzker is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager who […]

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Shiba Inu, Solana Tokens Among 4 Added to Robinhood

    SHIB, SOL, Polygon’s MATIC and Compound’s COMP tokens were added to Robinhood Crypto.

  • Why AT&T Stock Fell Hard Today

    Investors exited their positions after AT&T officially sold its media content holdings to Discovery.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • 'Big Short' investor Michael Burry warns US stocks are heavily overvalued and poised to tumble

    The Scion Asset Management boss highlighted the price-to-sales ratio of the S&P 500 equal-weight index, which has nearly doubled in the past decade.