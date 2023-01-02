US Speeds Up Timeline in China Firms Delisting Threat

5
Ben Bain and Erik Wasson
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US lawmakers ratcheted up pressure on Chinese companies whose shares list on American stock exchanges to be more transparent with their financial audits.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Congress on Friday passed legislation to speed up the timeline for kicking companies off the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq if Washington regulators can’t fully review their audit work papers. After months of high-stakes drama, the tension eased last week when the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board said it gained sufficient access to audit documents from firms in China and Hong Kong for the first time.

Still, officials said they would continue to review the situation and could change their determination — a threat made more serious by the provision passed on Friday.

China and the US had been at odds over the issue for years, with Beijing citing national security concerns in opposition. The provision — included in a $1.7 trillion government funding package — speeds up the delisting process to two years from three and could affect roughly 200 companies from Hong Kong and China that trade on US exchanges.

“I’ve been fighting for more accountability for foreign companies that use American capital,” Senator John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican who pushed for the change, said in a statement. Regulators are finally getting the power to “remind China that playing by the rules isn’t optional,” he added.

The White House said President Joe Biden would soon sign the legislation into law.

The long-simmering audit issue morphed into a political one as tensions swelled during the Trump administration. In 2020 Congress set out a three-year timetable for delisting shares for companies whose documents US watchdogs can’t review.

“Cranking up the pressure now will help us hold China’s feet to the fire and keep investors protected as we continue demanding complete access moving forward,” PCAOB Chair Erica Williams said in a statement.

(Corrects title in fifth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Jobs data, Fed minutes, and a fresh start for investors: What to know this week

    A batch of employment data and minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting of 2022 will headline a short opening week of 2023 as Wall Street limps into a new year after its worst run since the Global Financial Crisis.

  • Tesla reports record quarterly deliveries but misses estimates

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Tesla Inc on Monday reported record production and deliveries for fourth-quarter electric vehicle deliveries but fell short of Wall Street estimates, burdened by lingering logistics problems and slowing demand amid rising interest rates and recession fears. The world's most valuable automaker delivered 405,278 vehicles in the last three months of the year, compared with Wall Street expectations of 431,117 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data. Tesla delivered 388,131 Model 3 compact sedans and Model Y sports utility vehicles (SUVs) compared with 17,147 Model X and Model S luxury cars.

  • The harsh reality for investors eyeing tech stocks in 2023: Morning Brief

    Curious on how to buy battered tech stocks? Here's a quick tip. More on that, and what else to watch in business on Monday, January 2, 2023.

  • Stocks edge higher as darker forecasts loom

    (Reuters) -World stocks inched higher, European bond yields dropped and the dollar held firm in light trading on Monday following warnings from the International Monetary Fund's managing director that a third of the world will fall into recession in 2023. Inflation data from Europe, minutes from the December U.S. Federal Reserve meeting and U.S. labour market numbers were some of the highlights that Danske Bank chief analyst Piet Haines Christiansen said would be worth watching. "I would be cautious over interpreting any moves this morning," said Christiansen.

  • Is the U.S. stock market open on the Monday after New Year’s Day?

    New Year's Day falls on a Sunday. Here's what that means for U.S. stock-market trading hours.

  • Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales

    Capital gains taxes on real estate and property can be reduced when you sell your home, up to certain tax limits, if you meet the requirements.

  • Global economy faces tougher year in 2023, IMF's Georgieva warns

    (Reuters) -For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth - the United States, Europe and China - all experience weakening activity, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday. The new year is going to be "tougher than the year we leave behind," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on the CBS Sunday morning news program "Face the Nation." In October, the IMF cut its outlook for global economic growth in 2023, reflecting the continuing drag from the war in Ukraine as well as inflation pressures and the high interest rates engineered by central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve aimed at bringing those price pressures to heel.

  • NIO, Li, XPeng Deliveries Offer Good News to Start 2023

    Chinese EV makers NIO Li Auto and XPeng capped a wild year with strong delivery results in December. The three EV makers combined to deliver 48,340 vehicles, up about 19% year over year and the highest monthly total ever. Li (ticker: LI) led the way with 21,233 deliveries, up about 51% year over year.

  • RPT-WRAPUP 3-Some in China return to regular activity after COVID infections

    Some people in the Chinese cities of Beijing, Shanghai and Wuhan braved the cold and a rise in COVID-19 infections to return to regular activity on Monday, raising the prospect of a boost to the economy as more recover from infections. Among those who gathered to sled or ice skate on a frozen lake in the capital's Shichahai Lake Park, some were upbeat about the opening-up after China dropped stringent "zero-COVID" measures on Dec. 7 to adopt a strategy of living with the virus. The switch followed protests over the policy championed by President Xi Jinping, marking the strongest show of public defiance in his decade-old presidency and coinciding with grim growth figures for the country's $17 trillion economy.

  • What Your 401(k) Could Look Like in the Next 20 Years

    Discover how time and compounded growth of earnings can help even a modest 401(k) balance grow to a significant sum over 20 years.

  • Analysts Line up Their Top Picks for 2023

    Here we go. The new year is upon us, and in preparation, the Street’s analysts have been lining up their top picks for 2023. It’s a bit of cliché, but a fun one – and one that can also bring some interesting stocks to investors’ notice. Remember that the analysts have been watching the markets all year, keeping close track of past and current performance, and they’ve built up a picture that puts stocks into perspective. For the retail investor, the year’s accumulated analysis is a gold mine of d

  • 2022 was an unusual year for the stock market 📉

    Get ready for 2023 with a bunch of charts and stats.

  • European Bonds Start 2023 With Rally on Bets Inflation Will Slow

    (Bloomberg) -- European bonds rose sharply on the first day of trading in 2023, a sign traders are taking advantage of a recent selloff to lock in some of the highest yields in more than a decade before inflation starts to cool.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownIMF Chief Georgieva Warns of ‘Tough Year’ for World EconomyThe rate

  • Tesla Posts Record Q4 Deliveries of 405,000, But Misses Street Estimates

    Tesla had its best year for deliveries on record despite what it described as "significant COVID and supply chain related challenges" throughout the whole of 2022.

  • 3 Top Bounce-Back Stocks for 2023

    Many stocks deserved their big declines in 2022, but even high-quality stocks sold off in the downturn. Buy them.

  • Graft Scandal Escalates With Bid to Lift EU Lawmakers’ Immunity

    (Bloomberg) -- The president of the European Parliament said she’s started an “urgent procedure” to waive the immunity of two more socialist lawmakers suspected of involvement in a sprawling corruption scandal involving Qatar.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownIMF Chief Georgieva Warns of ‘Tough Year’ for World EconomyRoberta Me

  • Stock Market 2023: What To Do After 'Stay Away' Year; Tesla Deliveries Hit 405,278, Falling Short

    After a "stay away" year, the stock market enters 2023 in a correction. Tesla deliveries hit a record in Q4, but missed lowered views. That followed strong results from China rivals.

  • 4 takeaways from Chiefs’ Week 17 win over Broncos

    Here is what our @goldmctNFL is taking away from the #Chiefs' Week 17 win over the #Broncos.

  • 2023 will bring the true test of the West’s oil-war tactics

    Oil prices have sunk to pre-war levels. They are unlikely to remain there

  • New Congress to convene as uncertainty plagues McCarthy's speaker bid

    Before new members take their oaths of office, the House must elect a new speaker.