US to spend $2.1B to improve infection control

Reuters
When Ford Motor Co built its first factory in India in the mid-1990s, U.S. carmakers believed they were buying into a boom - the next China. Last week, Ford took a $2 billion hit https://reut.rs/3nFLvnF to stop making cars in India, following compatriots General Motors Co and Harley-Davidson Inc in closing factories in the country. Among foreigners that remain, Japan's Nissan Motor Co Ltd and even Germany's Volkswagen AG - the world's biggest automaker by sales - each hold less than 1% of a car market once forecast to be the third-largest by 2020, after China and the United States, with annual sales of 5 million.