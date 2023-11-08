US spent 96% of allocated funds for supporting Ukraine — White House

The United States has spent 96% of the funds earmarked for military aid to Ukraine in its war against Russian aggression, White House National Security spokesman John Kirby said on Nov. 8.

According to Kirby, Washington believes Ukraine can still regain territory seized by Russia, although he acknowledged that progress has been slower than expected.

The White House representative added that the U.S. has expended 96% of the funds it allocated to supporting Ukraine.

On Oct. 20, U.S. President Joe Biden requested nearly $106 billion from Congress for Ukraine, Israel, and other priority areas.

On Nov. 2, the U.S. House of Representatives, led by new Speaker Mike Johnson, passed a bill to provide Israel with $14.3 billion in military aid. The legislation did not include aid for Ukraine. The bill was later turned down by the Senate.

On Nov. 3, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stated that the United States began sending smaller military assistance packages to Ukraine, with an aim to continue supporting the country amid the "deadlock" in Congress regarding funding issues.

