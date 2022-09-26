US Starts Criminal Probe Into PG&E Role in California Wildfire

3
Will Wade
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Federal officials have initiated a criminal investigation into PG&E Corp.’s potential role in starting California’s largest wildfire of the year.

Most Read from Bloomberg

On Sept. 24, the US Forest Service removed one of the utility’s transmission poles from the site in Placer County where the Mosquito fire started, PG&E said Monday in a filing. USFS didn’t immediately respond to inquiries about the probe.

The investigation marks a significant setback in PG&E’s efforts to move past its troubled history with fires. The company was charged with manslaughter last year in connection with a 2020 blaze that killed four people, and was driven into bankruptcy for its role in the 2018 Camp Fire that destroyed the town of Paradise.

While the investigation is negative for the company, the actual financial impact of the fire may not be significant, according to Guggenheim Securities.

“While it is one of the biggest fires of 2022, the damage estimates remain below insurance thresholds,” analysts led by Shahriar Pourreza wrote in a research note Monday.

The fire has charred almost 77,000 acres and destroyed 78 structures since it began in the drought-parched Sierra Nevada foothills east of Sacramento. As of Monday, the fire was 85% contained.

PG&E Sued for Starting California’s Largest Wildfire of 2022

PG&E, the state’s largest utility, had already notified regulators of a power-line failure around the time the fire reportedly started on Sept. 6. The company is also facing a lawsuit filed last week over the fire.

The shares gained 3.4% at 9:46 a.m. in New York after earlier rising 5.1%, the most intraday in three months, after PG&E was readmitted to the S&P 500 Index on Friday. It was removed from the index in 2019 ahead of its bankruptcy filing.

(Updates with fire background in third paragraph. An earlier version corrected the name of the agency that initiated the probe.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

