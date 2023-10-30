US State Department on antisemitic rally in Dagestan: Blaming Ukraine is absurd

Matthew Miller, spokesman of the US State Department, on Monday 30 October rejected Russia's claims that Ukraine was allegedly involved in antisemitic rally at the Makhachkala airport in Dagestan the day before.

Source: Miller said this on Monday at a briefing, as reported by the correspondent of European Pravda

Details: Maria Zakharova , representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Monday that the events in Dagestan were the result of a "planned external provocation," in which the "Kyiv regime" played a key role.

As evidence, she cited the reaction of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the events that he published on social networks.

"I have seen their comments about blaming Ukraine. That is absurd, obviously," the State Department spokesman briefly commented.

He added that Russia should bring to justice those responsible for the antisemitic rally in Dagestan.

On Sunday, 29 October, antisemitic protesters broke into the airport in Makhachkala (Dagestan, Russia) and tried to get aboard a plane that had arrived from Tel Aviv, looking specifically for Jewish people.

The European Commission condemned the anti-Jewish riots in Russian Dagestan. Meanwhile, NATO said that the riots at the Makhachkala airport in Russia’s Dagestan were not beneficial to the Kremlin, even though they were the result of Russian propaganda inciting hatred.

