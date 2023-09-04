US State Department comments on Erdoğan's talks with Putin

The US State Department has commented on the talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Kremlin head Vladimir Putin concerning, among other things, the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

Source: CNN, citing a statement by a spokesperson for the US Department of State, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The spokesperson said the State Department welcomed Türkiye's efforts to resume the grain deal, although Putin's talks with Erdogan did not result in a breakthrough.

Quote: "We welcome the efforts of Turkey and other countries to convince Russia to return to the deal. We are engaging with the United Nations and with Turkey, both of whom have worked very hard to make BSGI (Black Sea Grain Initiative) both possible and functional."

More details: The State Department thanked Türkiye for "its important diplomatic and operational efforts" to reach a new agreement.

The State Department spokesperson added that Russia's decision to end its participation in the initiative "hurts communities vulnerable to food insecurity around the world".

Background:

Russian President Vladimir Putin, following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, said Moscow was not ready to immediately return to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, which it quit in July.

Erdoğan himself has called for the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and noted that Ukraine "needs to soften its approach" to resume it.

