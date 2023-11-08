US State Department comments on Zelenskyy's remarks on holding elections in Ukraine

The US State Department takes a sympathetic view of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's remarks that war is not the best time to hold elections.

Source: Vedant Patel, US State Department spokesman, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "I think it’s important to remember that Ukraine is in this position because Russia continues to wage its full-scale illegal war against Ukraine. Ukraine and its people are fighting for survival," he stated.

Details: Patel also pointed out that nearly 20% of Ukraine's territory is occupied, with tens of millions of Ukrainian citizens displaced, many of whom have found themselves outside the country as refugees.

"Russia continues to launch daily bombardments of civilian infrastructure across Ukraine. We also have made clear with our Ukrainian partners our commitment to supporting not just Ukraine in its fight but our commitment to support a careful and constitutional approach to keeping democracy strong in wartime," Patel noted.

Background:

Earlier, the US State Department denied claims in the media that the US and European sides were supposedly discussing the start of "peace" talks with Russia.

Last week, NBC News reported that US and EU officials had begun discussing with Ukraine the possibility of holding peace talks with Russia. The TV channel claimed that these discussions focused on what Ukraine might have to give up in order to reach an agreement.

Diplomatic sources in the EU have previously called this information untrue.

