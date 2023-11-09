US State Department insists that Middle East events do not affect support for Ukraine

Events in the Middle East related to Israel's response to Hamas terror attacks in no way diminish the US administration's focus on the support it continues to provide to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Source: Vedant Patel, Deputy Spokesperson for the US State Department; Ukrinform

Quote from Patel: "We continue to be able to keep focused on the varying challenges that exist around the planet. That of course also includes Russia’s ongoing assault on Ukraine."

Details: Patel reminded his audience that only last Friday, the United States announced a package of assistance both under the presidential authority and within the framework of the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

In addition, the State Department representative noted that in one of his recent addresses, President Biden stressed the importance of not only providing support to Israel, but also to Ukraine, so that it can continue to defend itself against the infringement on its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

