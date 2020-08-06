US State Department lifts international travel advisory warning Americans from going abroad

The US State Department has lifted its international travel advisory advising Americans against travelling during the coronavirus pandemic, stating it would now look at countries on a case-to-case basis.

In March, the department first implemented an international travel advisory as the coronavirus ravaged through parts of Europe and China. It was then announced in a statement on Thursday that the department would lift the advisory – which has remained at the highest alert level as a level 4 since 19 March – in collaboration with the Centres of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"With health and safety conditions improving in some countries and potentially deteriorating in others, the Department is returning to our previous system of country-specific levels of travel advice ... in order to give travellers detailed and actionable information to make informed travel decisions," the release said.

