US state secretary discusses joint military assistance to Ukraine with new UK foreign secretary

Antony Blinken, US State Secretary, and David Cameron, the newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary, have discussed joint military assistance to Ukraine.

Source: US State Department

Quote: "They also discussed relations with the PRC and cooperation to help Ukraine prevail against Russia’s war of aggression."

Details: Blinken and Cameron emphasised the continuity of the special relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom and its importance to regional and global security.

The diplomats also reportedly discussed the conflict between Israel and Hamas, including efforts to increase the delivery of humanitarian aid to civilians in the Gaza Strip.

Background: On 13 November, David Cameron was appointed as the UK foreign secretary. He had resigned in 2016 amid the referendum on the Brexit vote. The referendum was Cameron's political gamble at the time, and he suffered a defeat. It seemed that he had said farewell to public politics forever.

