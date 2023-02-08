US, states weigh farmland restrictions after Chinese balloon

1
MATTHEW BROWN and SAM METZ
·6 min read

HARLOWTON, Mont. (AP) — Near the banks of Montana's Musselshell River, cattle rancher Michael Miller saw a large, white orb above the town of Harlowton last week, a day before U.S. officials revealed they were tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the state. The balloon caused a stir in the 900-person town surrounded by cattle ranches, wind farms and scattered nuclear missile silos behind chain link fences.

Miller worries about China as a rising threat to the U.S., but questioned how much intelligence could be gained from a balloon. China’s bigger threat, he said, is to the U.S. economy. Like many throughout the country, Miller wonders if stricter laws are needed to bar farmland sales to foreign nationals so power over agriculture and the food supply doesn't end up in the wrong hands.

“It’s best not to have a foreign entity buying up land, especially one that’s not really friendly to us,” Miller said. “They are just going to take us over economically, instead of military-wise.”

Miller's concerns are increasingly shared by U.S. lawmakers after the Chinese balloon's voyage over American skies inflamed tensions between Washington and Beijing.

In Congress and statehouses, the balloon's journey added traction to decades-old concerns about foreign land ownership. U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat, is sponsoring legislation to include agriculture as a factor in national security decisions allowing foreign real estate investments.

"The bottom line is we don’t want folks from China owning our farmland. It goes against food security and it goes against national security,” Tester told The Associated Press.

At least 11 state legislatures also are considering measures to address the concern. That includes Montana and North Dakota, where the U.S. Air Force recently warned that a $700 million corn mill proposed near a military base by the American subsidiary of a Chinese company would risk national security.

City council members in Grand Forks, North Dakota, endured a barrage of criticism from town residents Monday night before voting 5-0 to abandon the plan. The move came a year after North Dakota's governor called the project “extraordinary," saying it would bring jobs and bolster the farm industry.

Enraged residents of the 59,000-person city near the Minnesota border demanded resignations from council members they claimed had tried to push through the plan, brushing off Chinese threats to national security.

“You decided, for whatever reason, this was such a fantastic thing for our city that you got blinders on,” said Dexter Perkins, a University of North Dakota geology professor. “You guys went all in when there were a gazillion unanswered questions.”

Before the Air Force’s warning, officials said they weren’t in a position to opine on national security matters.

Foreign entities and individuals control less than 3% of U.S. farmland, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Of that, those with ties to China control less than 1%, or roughly 600 square miles (340 square kilometers).

Yet in recent years, transactions of agricultural and non-agricultural land have attracted scrutiny, particularly in states with a large U.S. military presence.

Limitations on foreign individuals or entities owning farmland vary widely throughout the U.S. Most states allow it, while 14 have restrictions. No states have a total prohibition. Of the five states where the federal agriculture department says entities with ties to China own the most farmland, four don't limit foreign ownership: North Carolina, Virginia, Texas and Utah.

The fifth, Missouri, has a cap on foreign land ownership that state lawmakers want to make more stringent.

Ownership restriction supporters often speculate about foreign buyers’ motives and whether people with ties to adversaries such as China intend to use land for spying or exerting control over the U.S. food supply.

Texas in 2021 banned infrastructure deals with individuals tied to hostile governments, including China. The policy came after a Chinese army veteran and real estate tycoon purchased a wind farm in a border town near a U.S. Air Force base. This year, Texas Republicans want to expand that with a ban against land purchases by individuals and entities from hostile countries including China.

Critics see it as anti-foreigner hysteria, with Texas' Asian American community particularly concerned about the effect on immigrants who want to buy homes and build businesses.

In Utah, concern has centered on a Chinese company’s purchase of a speedway near an army depot in 2015 and Chinese-owned farms exporting alfalfa and hay from drought-stricken parts of the state.

Lawmakers this year are considering two proposals that would, to varying degrees, ban entities with ties to foreign governments from owning land.

“Do we really want any foreign country coming in and buying our agricultural land, our forests or our mineral rights?" asked Republican state Rep. Kay Christofferson, who is sponsoring one of the bills. “If it would interfere with our sovereignty — especially in an emergency situation or during a threat to national security — I think that we’d lose our ability as a state to be independent and self sufficient.”

Caitlin Welsh, director of the Global Food Security Program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the scramble to limit foreign land ownership tracked rising U.S.-China tensions. Welsh shares concerns about U.S. adversaries purchasing land near military bases like in Grand Forks, but said worries about China controlling the food supply were overblown.

“China is just a small slice of the bigger picture of foreign ownership,” Welsh said. “When it comes to food security, the biggest threat is that foreign owners can potentially pay a higher price for agricultural land, which then drives up prices.”

The restrictions have encountered resistance in states with strong property rights. In Wyoming, two proposals to restrict foreign land ownership failed this week even though Republicans who control the statehouse were sympathetic to concerns about China expanding its reach.

“We’ve had a lot of problems with China lately in the air. Big balloons flying over us. We look at this as a national and state security bill, for Wyoming and the United States,” said Rep. Bill Allemand, a Republican from Casper.

Lawmakers on Monday rejected Allemand's proposal to ban ownership of more than an acre of land by people from countries considered state sponsors of terrorism, including Russia and China. Skeptics said it would be difficult to police due to the complex web of title companies and holding corporations in agricultural real estate.

“This is very easy to get around,” Republican Rep. Martha Lawley said. “We may end the day feeling good about ourselves, but we’ve opened up to a lot of liability.”

Questions about foreign investment are increasingly prompting debate over whether cities and states should be rolling out welcome mats or shutting doors to potential threats. The issue can pit local officials interested in economic development against state and federal agencies concerned with national security.

That was initially the case with the proposed corn mill in Grand Forks, where officials last year lauded the plans. But days after the U.S. Air Force shot down the Chinese balloon, which China insists was only a weather balloon, the sentiment had fizzled and the city changed course.

“There's something that I've learned through this process, and that is sometimes to slow down and make sure we fully understand before we move to the next level,” Grand Forks council member Ken Vein said before voting to abandon the corn mill.

___

Mead Gruver in Cheyenne, Wyoming, David Lieb in Jefferson City, Missouri, Acacia Coronado in Austin, Texas, and AP reporters throughout the U.S. contributed reporting.

Recommended Stories

  • Germany's Scholz: New Russia sanctions planned around Ukraine war anniversary

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Europe will tighten sanctions against Russia once again near the anniversary of the start of its invasion of Ukraine as a signal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday ahead of a special EU summit. "Putin will not achieve his goals - not on the battlefield and not through a dictated peace," Scholz told the Bundestag (lower house of parliament).

  • In Turkey's worst-hit province, residents cry for help amid weak quake response

    ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) - "They're making noises but nobody is coming," Deniz cried out, holding his hands to his head as he railed against the lack of efforts to rescue those trapped under rubble after a powerful earthquake killed thousands in Turkey and Syria. Desperate screams for help could be heard from those trapped in collapsed buildings in the Mediterranean coastal province of Hatay where people tried to keep warm around bonfires in cold rainy weather. Hatay, which borders northwest Syria, is the worst-hit province in Turkey with at least 872 people killed.

  • Arizona rancher held on $1M bond in killing near US border

    A rancher who lives near Arizona's border with Mexico is being held on a charge of first-degree murder in last week’s fatal shooting of a man tentatively identified as a Mexican citizen. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's office in Nogales, Arizona, confirmed Monday that George Alan Kelly, 73, was arrested last week in the killing. Authorities believe the victim was Gabriel Cuen-Butimea, 48, who lived just south of the border in Nogales, Mexico, because of a Mexican voter registration card he carried.

  • What Meta Says They’re Doing To Help Keep Teens Safe On Social Media

    Amid concerns from parents, legislators, and others that heavy social media use is contributing to mental health issues in teens and children and that social media companies aren’t doing enough to keep them safe, one company says they are developing parental controls, using age verification technology to help teens have age-appropriate experiences and making potentially sensitive content more difficult to find. In a statement to Dr. Phil, Antigone Davis, Global Head of Safety at Meta, said: “We want teens to be safe online. We’ve developed more than 30 tools to support teens and families, including supervision tools that let parents limit the amount of time their teens spend on Instagram and age verification technology that helps teens have age-appropriate experiences. We automatically set teens’ accounts to private when they join Instagram, and we send notifications encouraging them to take regular breaks. We don’t allow content that promotes suicide, self-harm, or eating disorders, and of the content we remove or take action on, we identify over 99% of it before it’s reported to us. We’ll continue to work closely with experts, policymakers, and parents on these important issues.” Follow the link to find out how Meta says they are working to provide safe, age-appropriate experiences for teens. This episode of Dr. Phil, “Triggered: Is Social Media Pushing Girls to Self-Harm?” airs Tuesday. Check your local listing for airtimes. WATCH: “When You’re On Social Media You’re Not The Customer – You’re The Product,” Says Attorney TELL DR. PHIL YOUR STORY: Life in crisis?

  • Pennsylvania Walmart customer upset over long lines, customer service pours bleach, oil, syrup onto floors

    A man in Pennsylvania had a fit of rage and threw jelly, motor oil, and a slew of other slippery items onto the floors of Walmart after having a bad customer service experience and waiting in line too long.

  • Big Russia Presence in India Energy Summit Signals Stronger Ties

    (Bloomberg) -- Just a day after western powers slapped new sanctions on Russia, top executives from the OPEC+ producers’ oil and gas industry rushed to its biggest potential customer - India.Most Read from BloombergQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsDell to Cut About 6,650 Jobs, Battered by Plunging PC SalesUS Moves to Recover Chinese Balloon While Weighing RetaliationChinese Balloons Were Spotted Near US Bases During Trump’s EraChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontation

  • Farmers drive tractors to Paris to protest pesticide ban

    Hundreds of farmers drove their tractors through Paris on Wednesday to amplify their demand to be allowed to use banned pesticides on sugar beets and other crops to ensure “food sovereignty” for France. Entering the French capital through a southern gateway, the farmers' convoy rolled to the gold-domed Invalides monument, site of Napoleon’s tomb. The farmers were protesting what the national farming union FNSEA claims will be the disappearance of French farmers who are competing with cheaper imported products and facing multiple other challenges.

  • Shipper Maersk reports most profitable year, warns of drop

    The world’s biggest shipper, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk, said Wednesday that 2022 was its most profitable year in “the history of the company” but warned that a plunge in container volumes and freight rates would lead to a drop in earnings this year. Last year “was remarkable in more than one way,” Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc said. “ High inflation, inventory build and a rebalancing toward spending on services reduced demand for goods, bringing global trade back to pre-pandemic levels,” Maersk said.

  • Arizona's terrible NHL team is begging voters for $200 million to build a permanent home, but stadiums are consistently huge money pits

    This May, voters will decide if they want to turn 1.5 tons of garbage into a sparkling new arena and entertainment complex. It's trash either way.

  • IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) insiders made a handsome sum after selling stock worth US$508 per share at present for US$510

    Despite the fact that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) stock rose 5.1% last week, insiders who sold US$127k worth...

  • More housing needed? Yes, but it brings more traffic. How Nampa just chose between them

    Workers earning $20 an hour “have a hard time finding places to live,” a Nampa City Council member says.

  • A family-run Illinois grocery store is looking to find success 'the Milwaukee way' in the Third Ward

    After having success in Illinois, family-run grocery store Go Grocer has chosen Milwaukee for its first store outside of its home state.

  • Ameren wants another rate hike for gas and electricity in Illinois. Here's why

    Ameren filed the request with the Illinois Commerce Commission that will conduct an 11-month review before making a decision by December

  • Nigerian Artist Tems Makes History at 2023 Grammys—and She Could Do It All Over Again Very Soon

    Congratulations are in order for Nigerian singer Tems! On Sunday, she cemented her place in history as the first female Nigerian artist to receive a win at the 2023 Grammys.

  • See the sweet treat Donna Kelce delivered to her sons ahead of Super Bowl

    Donna Kelce, mother of brothers who will play against each other in the Super Bowl, gave her sons homemade cookies on stage at Super Bowl Opening Night.

  • NASA scientists 'weigh' a white dwarf for the first time using a space-time trick predicted by Einstein

    NASA astronomers used the Hubble Space Telescope to measure the mass of a white dwarf, an important step for understanding how stars die.

  • Before and After Satellite Images Show Devastation Across Southeast Turkey

    Newly released images from Maxar Technologies show extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure following the devastating earthquakes that struck southeast Turkey on Monday, February 6.Maxar released imagery from February 7, 2023, and contrasted it with images captured in 2022 and 2019 to show damage in the Turkish cities of Islahiye, Nurdagi and Duzici. Maxar said clouds and poor weather continued to affect some of the areas, but significant damage to buildings and infrastructure can still be seen.On Monday morning, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Pazarcik district, about 20 miles (32 km) east of Kahramanmaras, and was followed that afternoon by a 7.5-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter in Elbistan district, about 45 miles (70 km) north of Kahramanmaras, according to Turkey’s national disaster management agency, AFAD.By Tuesday, the death toll between Turkey and Syria had surpassed 7,500, according to media reports. Credit: Maxar via Storyful

  • California will no longer require children to be vaccinated against COVID in order to attend school

    Children in California will no longer be required to get a COVID vaccine to attend school, state public-health officials confirmed.

  • Donna Kelce's 2 sons are facing off in Super Bowl. Here's who she's rooting for.

    The mom of two NFL players reveals how she's navigating her sons’ rivalry.

  • White Neighbors Try to Drive Out Black Ranchers by Slaying Their Livestock

    What in the American Horror Story do we have here? A Black Colorado family recently repaired their ranch following some flood damage, only for their white neighbors to terrorize both them and their livestock. According to 9News, however, their complaints about the stalking and harassment actually backfired on them.