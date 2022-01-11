US Steel to build $3 billion mill in northeast Arkansas

·1 min read

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — United States Steel Corp. on Tuesday announced it's building a $3 billion mill in northeast Arkansas that's expected to employ at least 900 people.

The Pittsburgh-based company announced it has chosen Osceola for the site of its new mill, with construction expected to begin early this year and to be completed 2024. Osceola is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Memphis, Tennessee.

“With this location selected and shovels ready, we are reshaping the future of steelmaking,” U. S. Steel President and CEO David B. Burritt said in a statement. “We had numerous competitive site options, but Osceola offers our customers incomparable advantages.”

Arkansas lawmakers last month passed an incentive package aimed at helping lure the steel project to the state, including an income tax credit for recycling equipment for the facility.

The facility will be located near the existing Big River Steel plant, also owned by U.S. Steel. Another steel mill owned by Nucor Steel is also in the area.

“Arkansas has created an ideal business environment for the growth of the steel industry in our state,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said. “The investment and high paying jobs that will result from this announcement will make a real difference in the lives of many families in Northeast Arkansas."

U.S. Steel said the new facility will have two electric arc furnaces with 3 million tons per year of advanced steelmaking capability, a “state of the art" endless casting and rolling line, and advanced finishing capabilities.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • NYC’s Top Cop, Manhattan DA Try to Mend Rift on How to Cut Crime

    (Bloomberg) -- New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg met amid an apparent rift over their approaches to public safety.Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameStocks Halt Five-Day Rout After Powell’s Remarks: Markets WrapHong Kong to Ban Transit Travelers From 1

  • Commercial Metals Company building a micro mill

    Commercial Metals Company is building a micro mill to serve the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-Western markets. The planned mill will help Commercial Metals Company expand its footprint and increase its scale in the Eastern regions of the country. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE: CMC) aims to have the facility be one of the most environmentally friendly steelmaking plants in the world.

  • Police identify remains found in East Asheville as white female, seek public's help

    The Asheville Police Department identified the human remains found Jan. 5 as a white female and are asking the public for help in identifying her.

  • New video released of suspects allegedly responsible for fatal shooting of pro boxer Danny Kelly Jr.

    Investigators are releasing new surveillance video, hoping it will help police catch the suspect or suspects responsible for fatally shooting professional boxer Danny Kelly Jr. on Christmas Eve in Prince George's County.

  • Attorney in PA kept client’s settlement money from deadly crash for himself, feds say

    He misused $240,000 of his client’s money and took out personal loans to repay them, prosecutors said.

  • Why Australians Are Furious About Anti-Vaxxer Novak Djokovic

    The anti-vax tennis star has struck a nerve in a country with a 92% COVID-19 vaccination rate

  • Op-ed: Greedy Gas Producers? Nah

    Sorry, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, but your letter to 12 natural gas CEOs accusing them of “corporate greed” doesn’t seem to have much merit.

  • How Does Bitcoin Mining Work? What Is Crypto Mining?

    Bitcoin mining is the process by which new bitcoins are entered into circulation, but it is also a critical component of the maintenance and development of the blockchain ledger.

  • ETH Could Drop Lower as the Percentage of Ethereum Addresses in Profit Declines

    Ether could record further losses in the short term as the percentage of Ethereum addresses currently in profits declines.

  • Prepare for the 'mother of all supply chain stumbles' if Omicron sweeps across Asia and raises the risk of factory shutdowns, analyst warns

    "Asian production networks, hitherto impressively resilient, may be thrown into a funk as Omicron grips the region," an HSBC economist wrote.

  • China Gorges On Cheap, Sanctioned Oil From Iran, Venezuela

    (Bloomberg) -- China doubled down on imports of Iranian and Venezuelan crude in 2021, taking the most from the U.S.-sanctioned regimes in three years, as refiners brushed off the risk of penalties to scoop up cheap oil. Most Read from BloombergCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Biggest Crypto Fortune Began With a Friendly Poker GameSingapore Breaks Down Covid Deaths by Vaccine, With Moderna Seeing Lowest RateDip Buyers Drive U.S. Stock Rebound After Selloff: Market

  • China's Tianjin tightens control over travel after Omicron cases

    The northern Chinese city of Tianjin tightened exit controls and is requiring residents to obtain approval from employers or community authorities before leaving town in an effort to block the spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant. The port city to the southeast of Beijing reported 21 domestically transmitted cases with confirmed symptoms on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, up from three a day earlier. Tianjin, with around 14 million residents, said over the weekend it detected two local cases of infection with the Omicron.

  • Putin's (natural) gaslighting of Europe

    European natural gas prices continue to go nuts, as the market has become a theater in the growing conflict between Russia and the West.Why it matters: Russia is increasingly seen as treating its energy assets as political tools, rather than mere sources of revenue, upending a market once driven largely by basic questions of supply and demand. For now, that geopolitical game of chess is squeezing the balance sheets of Europe's energy companies and ordinary consumers.Get market news worthy of you

  • Exclusive-Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    (Reuters) -Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.

  • Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data

    Oil prices jumped more than 3% on Tuesday afternoon in the runup to the much-watched API crude oil inventory data report

  • CDC's Walensky debunks false notion about COVID-19 deaths due to comorbidities

    During a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee on Tuesday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky clarified remarks from an interview Friday that she noted were taken out of context. She said her statement referred to a study of 1.2 million vaccinated individuals, and that 36 of those individuals died, adding that many of those individuals had comorbidities.

  • Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Continue to Chop Sideways

    Crude oil markets have gone back and forth during the course of the trading session on Monday as we are trying to figure out what it is we are going to do longer term.

  • Get ready to spend more on milk, eggs, cheese, and meat as Omicron wreaks havoc on supply chains, experts warn

    "It's much worse than 2020," a longtime retail and supply chain analyst told Insider. He warned shoppers to prepare for food shortages.

  • Houston midstream energy giant to buy another local co. for $3.25B

    In 2014, Warburg Pincus provided a line-of-equity investment to the newly formed company, which said it would use the startup cash to serve new shale plays that lacked the infrastructure to get to U.S. markets.

  • Newsom to Propose $2.7 Billion Emergency COVID-19 Package

    Gov. Gavin Newsom will present a $2.7 billion COVID-19 emergency response package Monday as part of his proposed 2022 state budget. Devin Fehely reports. (1-9-22)