US will work to stem supply of Iranian weapons to Russia, State Department says

US State Department spokesman Ned Price

“We are concerned that Russia may also seek to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Iran, such as surface to surface missiles that will almost certainly be used to support Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Price said.

He added that the United States would “vigorously” enforce all arms trade sanctions on both Russia and Iran, “to make it harder for Iran to sell these weapons to Russia.”

CNN earlier reported that Iranian authorities intend to supply Moscow with a new batch of kamikaze drones and 1,000 short-range ballistic missiles, by the end of 2022.

The Pentagon is yet to comment on reports of Iran potentially supplying Russia with missiles.

Earlier, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia could start using Iranian short-range ballistic missiles against Ukraine in November.

