US will work to stem supply of Iranian weapons to Russia, State Department says

US State Department spokesman Ned Price
“We are concerned that Russia may also seek to acquire advanced conventional weapons from Iran, such as surface to surface missiles that will almost certainly be used to support Russia’s war against Ukraine,” Price said.

Read also: Iran to supply Russia with more than 200 drones in November, says Ukrainian defense intelligence agency

He added that the United States would “vigorously” enforce all arms trade sanctions on both Russia and Iran, “to make it harder for Iran to sell these weapons to Russia.”

CNN earlier reported that Iranian authorities intend to supply Moscow with a new batch of kamikaze drones and 1,000 short-range ballistic missiles, by the end of 2022.

Read also: Iran condemns calls to investigate supply of suicide drones to Russia

The Pentagon is yet to comment on reports of Iran potentially supplying Russia with missiles.

Read also: Russia could soon start attacking Ukraine with Iranian ballistic missiles, military intelligence says

Earlier, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia could start using Iranian short-range ballistic missiles against Ukraine in November.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine

