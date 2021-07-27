US stepping up airstrikes this week to support Afghan forces

Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, attends at a ceremony where Gen. Scott Miller, who has served as America’s top commander in Afghanistan since 2018, handed over command, at Resolute Support headquarters, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, July 12, 2021. The United States is a step closer to ending a 20-year military presence that became known as its "forever war," as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. (AP Photo/Ahmad Seir)
ROBERT BURNS
·1 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military this week has launched additional airstrikes in support of Afghan government forces in their fight against the Taliban, using both conventional warplanes and armed drones, the Pentagon said Tuesday.

The strikes, following several conducted last week, indicate stepped up U.S. support after weeks of battlefield gains by the Taliban as U.S. troops complete their withdrawal. The aircraft are being flown from bases outside of Afghanistan because the U.S. military has pulled all of its combat planes out of the country.

"A number of strikes have occurred over the last several days from both manned and unmanned strike platforms,” Maj. Robert Lodewick, a Pentagon spokesman, said. He did not provide further details.

Other officials had said last week's airstrikes targeted Taliban positions in combat as well as military equipment that had been captured by the Taliban.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command, who is overseeing the U.S. military withdrawal and making decisions on air support for Afghan troops, said on Sunday that airstrikes had been increasing.

“We’re prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks if the Taliban continue their attacks,” McKenzie said.

McKenzie also said the U.S. was providing “contract logistics support both here in Kabul and over-the-horizon in the region, funding for them, intelligence sharing, and advising and assisting through security consultations at the strategic level.”

Central Command says the U.S. troop withdrawal is more than 95% complete. It is to be finished by Aug. 31. Whether the U.S. will continue to provide airstrikes in support of Afghan government forces after that date is yet to be determined.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Pakistan reopens Afghanistan border crossing held by Taliban

    QUETTA/ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (Reuters) -Pakistan on Monday reopened a major southwestern border crossing with Afghanistan that is currently under Taliban control on the Afghan side, Pakistani customs officials said, allowing over 100 trucks carrying goods to cross into Afghanistan. The Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, a key port for landlocked Afghanistan, had been closed by Pakistan for commercial traffic since fierce fighting for control of the crossing erupted between Taliban insurgents and Afghan security forces earlier this month.

  • U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops

    The U.S. may be withdrawing its troops from Afghanitan, but on Sunday it said it would continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attacks from the Taliban.U.S. Marine General Kenneth McKenzie spoke at a news conference in the capital Kabul. "The United States has increased air strikes in the support of Afghan forces over the last several days, and we are prepared to continue this heightened level of support in the coming weeks, if the Taliban continue their attacks. "The Taliban has ramped up its offensive in recent weeks and gained more ground in both cities and rural districts.The U.N. on Monday reported that nearly 2,400 Afghan civilians were killed or injured in May and June.It's the highest for those two months since records started in 2009. All this comes after U.S. President Joe Biden said in April, U.S. troops will be completely withdrawn by September.That will put an end to two decades of foreign military presence there. McKenzie did not say whether U.S. forces would continue airstrikes after the end of their military mission on August 31. He did however say that a Taliban victory was not inevitable. "There're gonna be hard days ahead, but there is a path that can lead us to a political solution to this war."Almost a year of peace talks between Afghanistan's government and the Taliban have had little effect on the war. And after a lull over a Muslim holiday this week, McKenzie said there would likely be a rise in violence.

  • As US troops leave Afghanistan, what will future policy look like?

    Joe Biden has said he will cut air support to Afghan forces and target terrorist groups from regional bases An Afghan soldier keeps watch on a Humvee tank after US forces left Bagram airbase on 5 July. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images As the US nears completion of its military withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Pentagon is supposed to switch to “over-the-horizon” counter-terrorist operations in the country. But it is far from clear yet what those will look like in practice. The Biden admini

  • Taliban 'has not changed,' say women facing subjugation in areas of Afghanistan under its extremist rule

    Afghan citizens at a March 2021 rally in Kabul to support peace talks between the Taliban and the government. Haroon Sabawoon/Anadolu Agency via Getty ImagesThe Taliban insurgents continue their deadly war to seize control of Afghanistan after the departure of United States and NATO forces. As they close in on major cities that were once government strongholds, like Badakhshan and Kandahar, many Afghans – and the world – fear a total takeover. Afghan women may have the most to fear from these Is

  • U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

    KABUL (Reuters) -The United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban has escalated its offensive in recent weeks, taking rural districts and surrounding provincial capitals, after U.S. President Joe Biden said in April U.S. troops would be withdrawn by September, ending a 20-year foreign military presence.

  • Mapping the advance of the Taliban in Afghanistan

    Maps of Afghanistan show who controls districts in fighting between the government and Taliban forces.

  • $15 wage becoming a norm as employers struggle to fill jobs

    The signs and banners are dotted along suburban commercial strips and hanging in shop windows and restaurants, evidence of a new desperation among America's service-industry employers: “Now Hiring, $15 an hour.” It is hardly the official federal minimum wage — at $7.25, that level hasn't been raised since 2009 — but for many lower-skilled workers, $15 an hour has increasingly become a reality.

  • U.S. to speed up asylum processing at border while fast-tracking deportations

    The Biden administration will speed up processing of asylum claims at the U.S.-Mexico border while also fast-tracking expulsions of some migrant families, according to a plan unveiled by the White House on Tuesday. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, has reversed many of the restrictive immigration policies of his Republican predecessor, former President Donald Trump. Details of the plan have been previously foreshadowed by the administration in its annual budget request to Congress and other announcements.

  • Tears and anger punctuate officer testimony in first Jan. 6 committee hearing

    Tears and a frustrated slammed fist punctuated the testimony from four emotional Capitol Police and Metropolitan Police officers during the first House select committee hearing to investigate the Jan. 6 riot on Tuesday.

  • Former Sen. Mike Enzi dies at 77 after bike accident

    Former Sen. Mike Enzi (R-Wyo.), who retired this year after 24 years in the Senate, died at age 77 after suffering serious injuries in a bicycle accident, AP reports.The big picture: Though he ranked as one of the most conservative members of the Senate, Enzi had a reputation as a consensus builder and served as the chairman of both the Budget Committee and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.“Nothing gets don

  • Olympics 2021: Simone Biles Pulls Out of the Gymnastics Team Final

    "This Olympic Games, I wanted it to be for myself. I came in and felt like I was still doing it for other people.”

  • Twitter Users Dunk On George P. Bush After 'Humiliating' Trump Snub

    He kissed up to Trump only for the former president to endorse his rival.

  • GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik lies and says 'Nancy Pelosi bears responsibility' for the pro-Trump January 6 insurrection

    Stefanik was echoing a talking point that has become central to the GOP's effort to whitewash the deadly insurrection and rewrite history.

  • Grim aftermath of Ethiopian battle offers rare clues about brutal war

    Burned-out military vehicles, boxes of ammunition and the bodies of scores of federal troops were still scattered along the dirt road that runs through the Ethiopian village of Sheweate Hugum three weeks after the fighting subsided. What happened here in mid-June was just one battle in an eight-month war between Ethiopia's military and rebellious forces in the northern region of Tigray. Nine days later, Tigrayan fighters regained the regional capital Mekelle, three hours' drive to the east, in a major setback for the central government.

  • 25 Most Dangerous Countries in the World

    In this article, we take a look at the 25 most dangerous countries in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis and go directly to the 5 most dangerous countries in the world. The world has its fair share of everything. Some parts of it are peaceful, experience low crime and violence while other […]

  • Rudy Giuliani came to Miami to hammer Cuba’s regime. Just a few people showed up

    As thousands of Cuban Americans marched in Washington Monday to call for the U.S. to put more pressure on Cuba’s government, former President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Rudy Giuliani came to Miami to denounce Cuba’s communist regime. He spoke to a small group of people outside of Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana.

  • Human Rights Watch: Israeli war crimes apparent in Gaza war

    Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accused the Israeli military of carrying out attacks that “apparently amount to war crimes” during an 11-day war in May against the Hamas militant group. The international human rights organization issued its conclusions after investigating three Israeli airstrikes that it said killed 62 Palestinian civilians. It said “there were no evident military targets in the vicinity” of the attacks.

  • Arizona ER Doctor Visibly Stunned By Video Of Trump Rally: 'Dangerous And Stupid'

    Thousands of mostly maskless attendees attended the Phoenix rally featuring the former president.

  • Lawmakers demand clearer picture for Guam missile defense plans

    Lawmakers are demanding the Missile Defense Agency produce a detailed plan for a missile defense capability for Guam that can defeat future threats.

  • Gavin Newsom And Marjorie Taylor Greene Trade Barbs On Twitter Over Vaccines: “Disgraceful…Murderous” – Updated

    UPDATED, with Greene comment and Newsom response: California Governor Gavin Newsom called out Tucker Carlson and other figures on the right specifically for spreading vaccine misinformation and urged others to do so. In an appearance on MSNBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin Reports, Newsom said that the 25% of California residents who remain unvaccinated was due to an […]