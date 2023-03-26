US Stock Futures Edge Higher, Currencies Fluctuate: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- US stock futures crept higher while major currencies fluctuated in narrow ranges Monday as trading got underway amid growing concern over the risk of recession.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Contracts for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose about 0.3% after both benchmarks posted small gains on Friday. Futures for Asian stocks earlier pointed to a mixed open in the region.

Traders are in for another bumpy week, with the banking crisis casting a shadow over markets. On top of that, multiple Federal Reserve officials will speak, a key measure of US inflation is due and here are renewed geopolitical tensions with Russia to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Fed Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari said over the weekend that bank turmoil had increased the risk of a US recession.

US authorities are said to be considering expanding an emergency lending facility for banks in ways that would give First Republic Bank more time to shore up its balance sheet. Yet investors in the bond market already see the wider damage in the sector running its course. They’re piling into wagers that a US recession is around the corner and bets on any further interest rate hikes this year are being axed while expectations for rate cuts ramp up.

After a slide that reached 1% in the first hour of trading Friday, the S&P 500 snapped back and notched its second straight week of gains. A gauge of US financial heavyweights climbed from its lowest level since November 2020. Beaten-down regional lenders drove the recovery, with Citizens Financial Group Inc. and Zions Bancorporation adding at least 2.9%. First Republic Bank tumbled once again, extending this year’s rout to 90%.

Story continues

Top US regulators said after a meeting Friday that while some banks are coming under stress, the overall financial system is still sound. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen convened the Financial Stability Oversight Council, and the panel heard a presentation from the staff of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York on the latest market developments.

Global authorities continued trying to instill calm in financial markets following the recent failure of some US regional lenders and the near-collapse of banking giant Credit Suisse Group AG before its government-brokered takeover by rival UBS Group AG. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told European Union leaders that the region’s banking sector is strong, according to people familiar with the matter.

An earlier slump in lenders was triggered by a plunge in Deutsche Bank AG shares, with the cost of insuring its debt against default climbing, in sudden moves that some attributed to hedge funds seeking to profit from the broader turmoil roiling the financial industry. The decline prompted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to publicly back the lender, calling it a “a very profitable bank.”

Key events this week:

China industrial profits, Monday

US wholesale inventories, US Conf. Board consumer confidence, Tuesday

EIA Crude Oil Inventory Report, Wednesday

Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Boston Fed President Susan Collins and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin speaks at event. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen also speaks, Thursday

China PMI, Friday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US consumer income, PCE deflator, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

ECB President Christine Lagarde speaks, Friday

New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 7:06 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 rose 0.6% on Friday

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3% Friday

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were little changed

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.2%

Currencies

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.0773

The Japanese yen was little changed at 130.81 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 6.8695 per dollar

The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.6653

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $27,919.6

Ether rose 0.4% to $1,768.86

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined five basis points to 3.38% Friday

Japan’s 10-year yield was little changed at 0.32%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.23%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $69.79 a barrel Friday

Gold futures fell 0.8% to $1,978.21 an ounce Friday

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.