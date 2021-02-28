US Stock Indexes Mixed as Investors Buy Growth, Sell Value Shares

James Hyerczyk
·3 min read

The major U.S. stock indexes finished mixed on Friday in a choppy trade which revealed some evidence that the rotation out of growth shares and into value shares may be coming to an end.

After all three major indexes plunged early in the session, the tech-heavy NASDAQ Index mounted a strong comeback rally, while sellers continued to drive the typically less-volatile Dow Jones Industrial Average sharply lower.

The catalyst behind the two-sided price action remained fears of rising inflation which kept U.S. bond yields near a one-year high. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield eased to 1.404% after jumping to 1.614% on Thursday, roiling stock markets.

Cash Market Performance

In the cash market on Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 Index settled at 3811.15, down 18.19 or -0.48%. The blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 30932.37, down 469.64 or -1.52% and the tech-weighted NASDAQ Composite closed at 13192.35, up 72.92 or +0.55%.

The Internals

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 15.54 billion shares on Friday, compared with the 15.40 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.56-to-1 ratio on NASDAQ, a 1.73-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted four new 52-week highs and one new low; the NASDAQ Composite recorded 54 new highs and 50 new lows.

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear gauge, hovered at a one-month high.

Sectors and Stocks

Financials and energy shares, the best performing S&P sectors this month, slipped 2% and 2.3% on Friday. Technology stocks rose 0.6% and semiconductor stocks advanced 2.3%.

The S&P 500 Value Index dropped 1.3% while the growth index rose 0.3% in a reversal of this month’s trend.

Shares of Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and Alphabet Inc rose between 0.2% and 1.4% on Friday but had their worst week in months due to a sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields. Tech stocks are particularly sensitive to rising yields because their value rests heavily on future earnings, which are discounted more deeply when interest rates go up.

US Economic News

On the economic front, the latest data showed U.S. consumer spending increased by the most in seven months in January but price pressures remained muted.

The personal consumption expenditures price index, which is the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, rose 0.3% for the month, slightly ahead of the 0.2% expectation but was up just 1.5% year over year.

Personal Spending grew by 2.4%, but came in below the expected 2.6%. However, the figure was much better than the previous month’s -0.4% as consumers spent their $600 government stimulus checks.

For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

Recommended Stories

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In February 2021: Apple, Microsoft

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid from record highs at the end of January, as the current stock market rally continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in February 2021 are Apple, Microsoft and Nike.

  • J&J single-dose COVID-19 vaccine gets green light from FDA

    Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ) single-dose COVID-19 vaccine was given an emergency use authorization (EAU) Saturday evening by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), making it the third vaccine available in the U.S.

  • E-mini Dow Jones Industrial Average (YM) Futures Technical Analysis – Setting Up for 2-3 Week Correction

    A close below 31433 will produce a potentially bearish weekly closing price reversal top.

  • Dow Jones Falls While Nasdaq Recovers Some Losses; These Dow Stocks Trade Near Buy Zones

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded lower in today's stock market while the Nasdaq lifted higher into the last hour of trading.

  • Warren Buffett's Key Investment Strategy Rests On These 'Family Jewels'

    Warren Buffett said in his closely watched annual letter that Berkshire Hathaway is buying back more shares this year after a record 2020.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end mixed, Nasdaq recovers some losses but still posts worst week since October

    Fears of rising interest rates have caused investors to take fright.

  • OPEC+ Faces Calls to Cool Oil Market Frenzy With Extra Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- From trading houses in Geneva to Wall Street banks, much of the oil world agrees that global markets could use some more barrels. The big question is whether OPEC+ will provide enough of them.A crude glut that piled up during the pandemic is vanishing fast. Global inventories are plunging at the steepest rate in two decades, according to Morgan Stanley. Prices have rallied to pre-virus levels, while U.S. production has taken a hit from freezing storms. Talk swirls of market supercycles, and even the return of $100 oil.With the need for more supply evident, traders expect the OPEC+ coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, will agree to increase production when it meets on March 4, reversing some of the output cuts made last year.But it’s unclear if the group will act vigorously enough. Wary of the virus’s persisting threat to demand, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman has urged fellow producers to remain “extremely cautious.”If the alliance agrees an output hike that falls short of requirements, however, it could trigger a further price surge -- and the group would be forced to deal with its unwelcome consequences.“There’s a real risk they’re going to over-tighten the market,” said Bill Farren-Price, a director at research firm Enverus and veteran observer of the cartel. “It’s already super-tight, and if OPEC just focuses on keeping prices up, that’s going to eventually provoke supplies from their rivals.”The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies rescued the global oil industry from an unprecedented slump last year by slashing production when the coronavirus crisis pummeled demand. The strategy has revived international benchmark Brent crude to $67 a barrel, shoring up revenues for the producers’ battered economies.The 23-nation coalition continues to idle just over 7 million barrels of daily output -- about 7% of global supply -- and on Thursday will decide whether to revive a 500,000-barrel tranche in April. In addition, the Saudis will confirm whether an extra 1 million barrels they’ve recently taken offline will return as scheduled.Demand RecoveryGlobal oil markets are signaling that they could comfortably absorb the full complement of 1.5 million barrels.Demand in China, the world’s biggest oil importer, is back above pre-virus levels as its containment of the disease allows much of normal life and economic activity to resume. India, another key customer, warns that high prices are jeopardizing the global economic recovery. Propelled by cold weather, fuel use in Japan, the fourth-largest oil consumer, posted in January its first year-on-year increase since mid-2019.In the U.S., stockpiles of crude oil and refined products are back near levels last seen a year ago. Though demand for aviation fuels remains depressed, purchases of products that cater to working and consuming at home -- like diesel for trucks and plastics -- have boomed.OPEC’s own data show it can go ahead with this year’s scheduled production increases and still manage to deplete world oil inventories, whittling them down to their five-year average -- the group’s desired target -- by August.Futures markets testify that supplies are tightening sharply.Near-term Brent contracts are commanding a sizable premium over later months known as backwardation, with the six-month spread standing at $3.22 a barrel. That reflects “a sustained, strong short-term deficit” of about 2 million to 3 million barrels a day, according to Giovanni Serio, global head of market analysis at Vitol Group, the world’s biggest oil trader.Bullish CallsThe shift to a tightening market has sparked a wave of bullish projections.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees Brent hitting $75 a barrel in the third quarter as a new commodities supercycle beckons, while trading giant Trafigura Group says it’s “very bullish” on the months ahead. Socar Trading SA, a unit of Azerbaijan’s state oil company, predicts $80 could be reached this summer and triple digits within two years.“The fear is that in 12 months there will be a shortage” even if OPEC+ revives output, said Socar Chief Trading Officer Hayal Ahmadzada. “It will drive the price very high, very fast.”It’s still unclear what exactly OPEC+ will decide.Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has signaled that the country once again wants to proceed with an increase, noting on Feb. 14 that “the market is balanced” already. Saudi Arabia sounds more reserved, urging its counterparts to recall the “scars” of last year’s collapse.Prices are still far below the levels most OPEC nations need to cover government spending, and the International Energy Agency -- a leading forecaster -- anticipates a market setback in the second quarter as a seasonal lull briefly causes inventories to accumulate again.If Riyadh wants to limit the overall size of the group’s increase, it has a powerful bargaining chip: the pace it chooses to return the extra 1-million barrel cutback that’s supposed to expire at the end of next month.But for some in the market, the kingdom should instead be opening the taps wide. Keeping prices high will only rekindle investment by U.S. shale drillers, they contend, and bring a flood of new supply that cancels out OPEC’s hard work.Even the full 1.5 million barrels isn’t sufficient to satisfy demand, says Jan Stuart, global energy economist at Cornerstone Macro LLC.“The market needs more -- but I don’t hear anybody talking about more,” said Stuart. “There’s an acute need for oil. The most obvious risk is they keep holding too much oil back.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 Top Video Game Stocks to Buy in 2021

    After a restructuring year in 2019, Activision Blizzard came back strong in 2020. Powered by the recent release of several new titles and strong performance across all three divisions -- Activision, Blizzard, and King -- the company's top line returned to growth last year, jumping 25% to $8.1 billion. This is the franchise's first free-to-play mobile version, and it combines many fan favorites from previous Call of Duty titles.

  • Warren Buffett's favorite stock market indicator still screams sell

    The stock market is still overvalued, suggests Warren Buffett's favorite indicator.

  • Nasdaq finishes higher, tech stocks retrace some losses

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq index rallied in choppy trading on Friday, even as sentiment remained fragile after the index's worst performance in four months the day before as fears of rising inflation kept U.S. bond yields near a one-year high. The S&P 500 ended little changed, while the Dow index closed lower after earlier dropping to a three-week low. The Dow still posted gains of nearly 4% for the month, as investors bought into cyclical companies set to benefit from an economic reopening.

  • Fiscal stimulus fires up U.S. consumer spending; inflation benign

    U.S. consumer spending increased by the most in seven months in January as the government doled out more pandemic relief money to low-income households and new COVID-19 infections dropped, positioning the economy for faster growth in the first quarter. Despite the strong rebound in consumer spending reported by the Commerce Department on Friday, price pressures were muted. Inflation is being closely watched amid concerns from some quarters that President Joe Biden's proposed $1.9 trillion COVID-19 recovery package could cause the economy to overheat.

  • We Did The Research & These Are The Best Golden Globe Looks Of All Time

    This Sunday, millions of people will leave Netflix on read for a few hours to watch the first virtual Golden Globes. The 78th Annual Golden Globes, which will be hosted by comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler from two separate coasts — Fey at the Rainbow Room in Manhattan and Poehler at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles — won't have guests, and therefore, won't include a red carpet. That said, we're sure fashion will play a role somehow, even if only for Instagram. In lieu of a true red carpet this year, we're looking back 31 years, from 2020 to 1989, and showing off the best red carpet looks from each — that is, except for 2008, when the Writers Guild of America went on strike and got the whole event canceled. From the white satin gown Audrey Hepburn donned while receiving the Cecil B. DeMille Award in 1990 to Saoirse Ronan's #METOO-inspired black Versace gown in 2018, the dresses ahead are all you need to prepare for Sunday night's festivities (or lack thereof).So sit back, relax, and enjoy our look-back through the best Golden Globe gowns of all time (or at least the last 31 years).2020Though we're sad that red carpets are on permanent pause, at least we got to see Cynthia Erivo in this black-and-white custom Thom Browne gown at the 2020 Golden Globes first. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.2019Regina King is showing us how to do sequins after New Year's Eve in this custom bubblegum-pink body-con by Alberta Ferretti.Regina King in custom Alberta Ferretti.Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.2018Hands down, 2018 was Saoirse Ronan's year. Not only did she win her very first Golden Globe for a stunning performance in Lady Bird, but she also shut the red carpet down in this stunning black and silver Atelier Versace gown.Saoirse Ronan in Atelier Versace.Photo: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images.2017Draped in Chanel Couture, Riley Keough might have been new to the Golden Globes in 2017, but she looked anything but out of place on the red carpet.Riley Keough in Chanel Couture.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.2016Anyone can do Old Hollywood, but no one, and we mean no one, does it quite like Lady Gaga. With a Marilyn Monroe 'do that rivals Ms. Monroe herself, this off-the-shoulder Versace gown and 10-inch Brian Atwood heels, we find ourselves wondering, is there anything Gaga can't do?Lady Gaga in Versace.Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.2015Wearing black on the red carpet is hardly groundbreaking, but Amal Clooney has a way of standing out in a crowd, especially when she's donning head-to-toe Dior Haute Couture.Amal Clooney in Dior Haute Couture.Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.2014For a Golden Globes first-timer, Lupita Nyong'o walked this red carpet like a seasoned pro — or rather, a superhero, in this cape-like gown by Ralph Lauren.Lupita Nyong'o in Ralph Lauren.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.2013Patchwork has never looked better than it did in 2013 on Zoe Saldana in this Prabal Gurung strapless frock.Zoe Saldana in Prabal Gurung.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.2012We've yet to spot Angelina Jolie looking anything short of fabulous on the red carpet circuit, but this show-stopping Atelier Versace gown is hands down her best.Angelina Jolie in Atelier Versace.Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage.2011Low back! Sequins! Long sleeves! All boxes were checked when Anne Hathaway stepped foot on the red carpet in this Armani Privé gown.Anne Hathaway in Armani Privé.Photo: Evan Agostini/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.2010A few showers couldn't stop Cameron Diaz (and that dazzling smile) from showing up her competition in this drapey Alexander McQueen gown.Cameron Diaz in Alexander McQueen.Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.2009Admittedly, lavender in January seems more 2018 than 2009, but when it's Olivia Wilde underneath this Reem Acra gown, all bets are off.Olivia Wilde in Reem Acra.Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.2007Not that there's anything Queen Bey doesn't look stunning in, but even she outdid herself with this gold, sequined Elie Saab number.Beyonce Knowles in Elie Saab.Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.2006Looking back on 2006 style, it hardly seems possible that Keira Knightley's strapless Valentino dress came out of the same year as chunky belts and low-rise cargo pants.Keira Knightley in Valentino.Photo: Jeff Vespa/WireImage.2005As the mastermind behind Poise magazine (calling all 13 Going on 30 fans!), it comes as no surprise that Jennifer Garner (with the help of this vintage Valentino gown) would beat out any and all competition on the red carpet.Jennifer Garner in vintage Valentino.Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.2004While this look might not have garnered very much appreciation back in '04, in 2019, we're tipping our hats to the master of menswear, Diane Keaton, for showing up to the Golden Globes donning a collared white coat, itty bitty sunglasses and sequin boots.Diane Keaton in Nehru-collared white coat. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc.2003Fact: Kim Cattrall can make anything look sexy — and this red hot Valentino number is no exception.Kim Cattrall in Valentino. Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images.2002Only Halle Berry could pull off arguably the hardest color on the red carpet: chocolate brown. Then again, we're still looking for something Halle Berry doesn't look perfect in.Halle Berry in Valentino.Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.2001A slip dress to the Golden Globes? Normally we'd say no way, but there's just something about Kate Hudson in Vera Wang that has us tossing normal red carpet rules out the window.Kate Hudson in Vera Wang.Photo: KMazur/WireImage.2000At the height of Sex And The City's prime, it hardly comes as a surprise that fashion icon Sarah Jessica Parker, would show up looking fabulous on the red carpet. We only wish she'd give us a hint to what shoes she's wearing underneath this Richard Tyler tulle gown.Sarah Jessica Parker in Richard Tyler.Photo: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images.1999Typically we'd shudder at the thought of a two-piece ensemble on the red carpet, but this Pamela Dennis black-and-white duo on Calista Flockhart has us making a special exception.Calista Flockhart in Pamela Dennis.Photo: SGranitz/WireImage.1998What is it everyone says? Dress for the award you want? That's exactly what Alfre Woodard did in this statuesque bronze gown.Alfre Woodard in a bronze dress. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.1997Courtney Love has had her fair share of fashion faux pas moments. But after seeing her in this navy blue garb, we're reminded that this grunge goddess often cleans up real good. Courtney Love in a navy blue dress. Photo: Ke.Mazur/WireImage.1996It's official: Sharon Stone strutting onto the red carpet in this Vera Wang black and white ensemble (sweater around the shoulders included!) is 2019 #stylegoals.Sharon Stone in Vera Wang.Photo: Ke.Mazur/WireImage.1995We're always keen on a red carpet look that goes against the grain, so naturally, Uma Thurman showing up to the Golden Globes in this classic satin coat instead of a dress has us bowing our hats.Uma Thurman in a white coat. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage.1994Is it just us, or is Angela Bassett absolutely glowing in this all-black Golden Globes ensemble?Angela Bassett in a black dress.Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage.1993In a sea of little black dresses and sequin shoulder pads, Janine Turner shines in this red, fitted gown.Janine Turner in a red dress.Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd/WireImage.1992 She may not have been able to beat Bette Midler for the Golden Globe, but Michelle Pfeiffer was no doubt the best-dressed nominee of the night.Michelle Pfeiffer in a black gown. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.1991Ahh, the skirt suit. It's no surprise this two-piece trend is making a major comeback when you look at Julia Roberts in this navy blue pinstripe style.Julia Roberts in a navy blue suit. Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage.1990Simply put, Audrey Hepburn could do no wrong — a fact proven by this remarkable ensemble.Audrey Hepburn in a white satin gown. Photo: Ron Galella/WireImage.1989The 1989 Golden Globes had some rather interesting fashion moments (it was the ‘80s after all). But this long-sleeved red gown on Hotel star Connie Selleca is just as chic now as it was back then. Connie Sellecca in a red gown.Photo: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images.Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?17 Movies You Have To Watch For The Golden GlobesBridgerton's Globes Shutout Is Worse Than A SnubGolden Globes Just Made History In This Category

  • E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index (NQ) Futures Technical Analysis – In Position to Form Closing Price Reversal Bottom

    A close over 12831.75 will produce a potentially bullish closing price reversal bottom.

  • Warren Buffett's $10 billion mistake: Precision Castparts

    Warren Buffett makes mistakes too. The 90-year-old billionaire on Saturday admitted he "paid too much" when his Berkshire Hathaway Inc spent $32.1 billion in 2016 to buy aircraft and industrial parts maker Precision Castparts Corp, its largest acquisition. Berkshire wrote off $9.8 billion of Precision's value last August, as the coronavirus pandemic sapped demand for air travel and the Portland, Oregon-based unit's products.

  • Kohl's (KSS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

    Kohl's (KSS) fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 performance is likely to reflect reduced total revenues. Nevertheless, effective SG&A expense management is likely to aid results.

  • Is Intel (INTC) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

    Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

  • Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 26th

    Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 26th

  • British Airways Parent Sees Some Hope After $9 Billion Loss

    (Bloomberg) -- British Airways parent IAG SA said there are grounds for optimism about air travel this summer, after posting its first annual loss in almost a decade.The airline group reported an operating loss of 7.43 billion euros ($9 billion) in 2020, according to a statement Friday. While Chief Executive Officer Luis Gallego expressed growing confidence that a recovery will take shape, IAG said it can’t provide an outlook for the current year as the coronavirus pandemic continues to batter air travel.Carriers specializing in long-haul routes have suffered the worst of the downturn, with the International Air Transport Association predicting some inter-continental markets could take years to revive. Airlines such as London-based IAG are counting on so-called Covid passports to help spur a quicker rebound as vaccine rollouts accelerate in countries including the U.K.“We have seen a big increase in flight and holiday bookings for the summer following the U.K. government announcement,” Gallego said on a media call. “Vaccination development, international common standards and digital health passes will be key.”Shares of IAG traded 3.1% higher as of 3:16 p.m. in London, taking gains this year to 20% after they lost almost two-thirds of their value in 2020.IAG’s operating loss included exceptional charges of 3 billion euros against plane retirements, restructuring and fuel-hedging measures.The company has had to cut jobs, borrow money and sell stock to stay afloat, with BA particularly hard because of its reliance on a trans-Atlantic market that’s still virtually closed.Comeback PlanThe carrier group had 10.3 billion euros in liquidity at the start of 2021, it said in a presentation. IAG won’t need any additional funding and will be focused on how to capture demand as it returns, Chief Financial Officer Steve Gunning said.“If there is a strong summer, and there is increasing confidence of that, it’s a case of how quickly you can ramp up capacity and introduce additional seats,” Gunning said on the call.While countries work on plans to restore flights, short-haul specialists such as EasyJet Plc are expecting a quicker rebound as the U.K.’s inoculation program helps lift leisure bookings.“A question mark still hangs over when it will be practical for British nationals to take foreign holidays again,” said Jack Winchester, an analyst at Third Bridge Ltd. “This is holding back a dam of pent up demand, and IAG will be desperate to see that unleashed.”Norwegian AirNorwegian Air Shuttle ASA separately reported a full-year loss of 23 billion kroner ($2.7 billion). The carrier said it had recognized impairment losses of 12.8 billion kroner on the terminated aircraft purchase contracts, which drove up the loss. The Scandinavian carrier is restructuring under an examinership process in an Irish court and will offer a detailed plan next week. Bankrupt Norwegian Air Near Deal to End Airbus Jet DeliveriesNorwegian Air has said it plans to raise new funding in late March or early April, and focus on regional flights with smaller aircraft. The carrier has turned away from the low-cost, long-haul business that put price pressure on major carriers like British Airways, which counds on North America for about 30% of its capacity.IAG attempted to purchase Norwegian Air in 2018 but dropped the plan after its bids were rejected and losses mounted at the smaller company.(Updates with details of Norwegian impairment on jet purchase cancellation in 12th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The best moneymaking tips from Warren Buffett's shareholder letters

    Among investors, Buffett’s annual advice is eagerly awaited and closely followed.

  • Intel (INTC) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    Intel (INTC) closed at $60.78 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.63% move from the prior day.