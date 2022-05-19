US stock markets fall sharply as investors worry about recession

Dominic Rushe in New York
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Timothy A Clary/AFP/Getty Images

The wild ride on the US stock markets continued on Wednesday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average sinking more than 1,100 points as investors worried about a looming recession.

All of the major US markets fell sharply, with the S&P closing down 4%, its largest fall since June 2020, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq losing 4.7%.

Related: Netflix cuts 150 jobs after subscriber exodus

On Tuesday markets had rallied following positive news about consumer spending and signs that China was relaxing its strict Covid-19 lockdowns. Just a day later concerns about an economic slowdown triggered a wide-ranging sell-off.

The sell-off began after Target said supply chain costs and inflationary pressures had cut into its profits and customers were buying fewer higher-margin items such as kitchen appliances, televisions and furniture.

The retailer’s announcement came a day after Walmart said its profit had also been hit by higher costs. The latest news from Target led to a sell-off for retailers including Amazon, BestBuy, Costco and Dollar General.

Investors are increasingly concerned that rising inflation, and the Federal Reserve’s plans to tackle it by sharply hiking interest rates, will trigger a recession.

The concerns are affecting markets all over the world with the ASX200 in Sydney dropping 1.75% on Thursday in the wake of the Wall Street action. Stocks in Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul were all braced for losses later in the day.

Target’s management expects inflation to add $1bn to its fuel and freight costs this year and sees little sign of those costs easing throughout 2022. Gas prices topped $4 a gallon in every state this week for the first time.

“Throughout the quarter, we faced unexpectedly high costs, driven by a number of factors, resulting in profitability that came in well below our expectations, and well below where we expect to operate over time,” said Target’s chief executive, Brian Cornell.

The sell-off was broad-based. Tech companies including Apple, Meta and Tesla fell sharply, as did the makers of household goods and grocery stores including Kroger and Procter & Gamble. General Motors and American Airlines fell along with banks including JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

Stocks have been struggling to pull out of a slump over the last six weeks as concerns pile up for investors. Trading has been choppy on a daily basis and any data on retailers and consumers is being closely monitored by investors as they try to determine the impact from inflation and whether it will prompt a slowdown in spending. A bigger than expected hit to spending could signal more sluggish economic growth ahead.

The Fed is trying to temper the impact from the highest inflation in four decades by raising interest rates. On Tuesday, the Fed chair, Jerome Powell, told a Wall Street Journal conference that the US central bank will “have to consider moving more aggressively” if inflation fails to ease after earlier rate hikes.

Investors are also concerned about global growth as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine puts even more pressure on prices for oil and food while lockdowns in China to stem Covid-19 cases worsens supply chain problems.

The United Nations is significantly lowering its forecast for global economic growth this year from 4% to 3.1%. The downgrade is broad-based, which includes the world’s largest economies such as the US, China and the EU.

Associated Press contributed to this story

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Pharma Bro’ Martin Shkreli released from prison early

    After his company acquired Daraprim, it raised price of the life-saving drug by 5,000%, prompting national outcry Martin Shkreli arrives at US district court for the third day of jury deliberations in his securities fraud trial in the Brooklyn, New York, in 2017. Photograph: Amr Alfiky/Reuters Martin Shkreli, the “Pharma Bro” entrepreneur who astronomically increased the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000%, and became a symbol of corporate Wall Street greed, has been released from prison. In a

  • US Appeals Court Orders SEC to Bring Enforcement Actions to Jury Trials

    The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in the U.S. found that the target of an SEC enforcement action's constitutional rights were violated by the use of an in-house SEC judge, rather than a jury trial.

  • Zscaler (ZS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Zscaler (ZS) closed the most recent trading day at $141.78, moving +1.21% from the previous trading session.

  • Carousell, L Catterton SPAC Merger Talks End Amid Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- Carousell Pte, a Singapore-based online classifieds marketplace operator, has recently ended talks to go public through a merger with blank-check company L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp. amid market volatility, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackTarget and Walmart

  • Dow Slides More Than 1,100 Points in Worst Day Since 2020

    U.S. stock indexes fell sharply, with the Dow dropping about 1,164 points following signs that rising costs were weighing on some companies’ profits.

  • Illinois Becomes First State In Midwest To Ban Untraceable ‘Ghost Guns’

    The legislation makes it illegal to sell or possess unserialized gun parts or homemade firearms, which are difficult for police to trace.

  • Cost of living: Stock markets fall over rising prices concerns

    US shares saw their biggest one-day drop since 2020 after renewed signs of waning consumer confidence.

  • 3 Ultra-Popular Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the First Quarter

    Meanwhile, the growth-driven Nasdaq Composite is firmly in a bear market. The first extremely popular and widely held stock that caught the attention of at least one billionaire money manager is electric vehicle (EV) kingpin Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). Based on 13F filings, billionaire Jim Simons of Renaissance Technologies added 811,900 shares of Tesla during the first quarter, which more than doubled his funds' stake in the company.

  • Buffalo Killer Ripped Off Past Manifestos—and Mainstream GOP Talking Points

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Buffalo shooting suspect’s online manifesto is largely plagiarized from other documents in similar killings. But the document is not meant to be novel—it’s a road map for violence, tailored to a growing cadre of racists who already espouse its main ideas.Payton Gendron, 18, is accused of opening fire on shoppers and security guards at a Buffalo, New York supermarket on Saturday, killing 10 and wounding three others. His attack follow

  • Defensive Stocks Are Starting to Crack

    The stock market saw big declines on Wednesday, wiping out Tuesday's gains and returning to close to their worst levels in more than a year. Inflationary pressures made themselves felt more prominently than ever in earnings reports from key companies, setting the stage for a decline that continued throughout the day.

  • Trial testimony: Hillary Clinton's campaign did not authorize the FBI meeting at crux of case against lawyer with Democratic ties

    A top Democratic lawyer said the release of hacked DNC emails was "wholly an effort by Russia to ruin" the Democratic National Convention in 2016.

  • Jordan Peterson leaves Twitter after SI Asian American 'curve model' commentary

    Jordan Peterson says he is leaving Twitter after receiving backlash from comments made on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Asian American curve model Yumi Nu.

  • Shanghai residents leverage Excel skills, management savvy to navigate lockdown

    China's worst COVID-19 outbreak has frayed nerves and stirred resentment among many residents of Shanghai but some have thrived in the face of adversity, stepping up with bright ideas and commitment to help their communities through the crisis. Not surprisingly, many such people have used the skills they developed in their jobs to help others navigate the frightening new world of forced quarantine and lockdowns that no one dreamed of before COVID. Li Di, a senior executive with a global bank, knew he had to help when he was admitted to the Nanhui quarantine site in April, after testing positive for COVID, and was confronted by chaos.

  • ‘This is a daunting time to retire’: In the age of inflation, there are steps you can take to deal with higher prices

    Develop a comprehensive plan that can include bolstering savings and tapping home equity, or delaying retirement, Social Security benefits, and big expenses

  • Missouri women plead guilty in Capitol riot case. One said they stole Pelosi’s beer

    “An experience of a lifetime. We are very lucky we got to go,” one of the women wrote on Facebook after the insurrection.

  • Hedge Fund Hell: How the Tech Crash Is Clobbering the Tiger Cubs

    (Bloomberg) -- The hedge fund managers known as Tiger Cubs made billions riding some of the same tech stocks to dizzying heights. Most Read from BloombergWalmart Flashes a Warning Sign to the Entire Consumer EconomyStocks Suffer Steepest Rout in Almost Two Years: Markets WrapPlotkin Shuts Melvin Hedge Fund Left Reeling by Redditor AttackTarget and Walmart’s Deep Pain Could Be Your GainOz, McCormick Locked in Too-Close-to-Call Pennsylvania RaceThen, in a blink, years of gains evaporated as the ma

  • Finland, Sweden apply to join NATO

    STORY: Finland and Sweden formally applied to join the NATO alliance on Wednesday (18 May), a decision spurred by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.Accession is expected to take only a few weeks.But they face objections from Turkey.Neutral throughout the Cold War, Sweden and Finland's decision to join NATO is one of the most significant changes in Europe's security set-up for decades. It reflects a sweeping shift of public opinion in the Nordic region since Russia's invasion.During a short ceremony at allied headquarters, in which the Swedish and Finnish ambassadors to the alliance handed over their application letters, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the move:"And I warmly welcome the requests by Finland and Sweden to join NATO. You are our closest partners, and your membership in NATO would increase our shared security. The applications you have made today are an historic step. (NATO) allies will now consider the next steps on the path to NATO."The Nordic countries and their many backers now face uncertain months. All 30 of NATO's members need to approve their membership.Ratification by all allied parliaments could take up to a year, diplomats say.Turkey has surprised its allies in recent days by saying it had reservations about Finnish and Swedish membership. It said the two countries harbor individuals linked to groups it deems terrorists and hit out at arms export embargoes imposed on it after its Syria incursion in 2019.This was Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaking in Parliament on Wednesday:"We expect our allies to understand our sensitivities, then show respect, and ultimately support where possible. Those sensitivities that we have, is to protect our borders against attacks by terrorist organizations. For years, we suffered a lot because of this, we lost a lot, we paid a heavy price and we are still paying."Stoltenberg said on Wednesday he thought the issues could be resolved."The security interests of all allies have to be taken into account, and we are determined to work through all issues and reach rapid conclusions."Their decision to gather under the NATO umbrella represents a setback for Moscow, with the war in Ukraine triggering the enlargement of the alliance on Russia's borders that its invasion was supposed to prevent.

  • Cisco Stock Is Tumbling. Its Earnings Outlook Badly Missed Wall Street Estimates

    The networking company's results for the April quarter disappointed Wall Street, while July quarter guidance was well short of expectations.

  • Jimmy Butler's scoring surge, Chris Paul's last best chance & Orlando wins the lottery

    Chris Haynes & Vincent Goodwill chat about Miami's game 1 ECF win, Phoenix's failure in the second round and Orlando winning the lottery.

  • China urges new South Korean government to avoid new cold war

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has urged South Korea's new administration to help reduce anti-China sentiment and avoid a new cold war. Wang made the remarks on Monday during his first official exchange with his counterpart Park Jin, just days before President Yoon Suk-yeol's first meeting with Joe Biden in Seoul on Friday. Beijing is worried that its largely friendly ties under Yoon's predecessor Moon Jae-in are on the cusp of change under the new president, a pro-US conservative. Do you have