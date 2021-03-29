US STOCKS-Banks lead Wall Street lower on hedge fund default concerns

Devik Jain and Medha Singh
·3 min read

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Boeing rises on Southwest order for 737 MAX jets

* Archegos-linked stocks extend losses from last week

* Financials weigh on S&P 500, Dow

* Indexes: Dow flat, S&P off 0.42%, Nasdaq down 0.78% (Updates to market open)

By Devik Jain and Medha Singh

March 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes eased on Monday after a surge in the previous session, as global banks said they faced potential losses from a hedge fund's default on margin calls.

Nomura and Credit Suisse warned of losses after the U.S. hedge fund, named by sources as Archegos Capital, defaulted, hitting shares in some big media and Chinese technology companies.

Shares in Morgan Stanley fell about 3% after the Financial Times reported it had also sold billions of shares, while Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo & Co dropped between 0.3% and 2.7%.

The news has raised concerns about whether the full extent of Archegos' apparent wipeout has been realized or whether there was more selling to come from other lenders.

Nomura still has positions to unwind, Bloomberg reported, citing a Japan government official.

Shares in Discovery Inc, U.S.-listed shares of Tencent Music , ViacomCBS, Baidu and VIPShop, all linked to Archegos, gave up early gains. Theses stocks lost between 30% and 50% of their value last week.

"It's a black eye for the financial industry because it suggests that there still may not be a full handle on risk control when it comes to leveraged trading," said Rick Meckler, a partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey.

"This seems like a pretty specific case. It could lead to increased regulation...but the impact on broader markets is going to be small."

The Dow and the S&P 500 hit record closing highs on Friday on optimism about speedy vaccinations and record stimulus, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq is still about 7.1% from its February all-time closing high.

"We've come far really fast and I wouldn't be surprised to see a pause ... especially after the rally that we've had and because we don't have earnings season yet," said Stephanie Link, chief investment strategist at Hightower Advisors.

At 10:04 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 16.14 points, or 0.05%, at 33,089.02, the S&P 500 was down 16.75 points, or 0.42%, at 3,957.79, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 102.09 points, or 0.78%, at 13,036.64.

Planemaker Boeing Co rose 2.6% after reaching a deal with U.S. budget carrier Southwest Airlines Co for a variant of the 737 MAX aircraft. Southwest's shares gained about 0.5%.

Bitcoin prices gained about 4% after Visa Inc said it would allow the use of the cryptocurrency USD Coin to settle transactions on its payment network.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers 1.17-to-1 on the NYSE and 1.65-to-1 on the Nasdaq.

The S&P index recorded 60 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 67 new highs and 17 new lows. (Reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Arun Koyyur)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks slump at the open as contagion fears follow 'Tiger Cub' meltdown

    U.S. stocks opened lower Monday, dogged by concerns about the ripple effects from forced selling Friday by a large investment firm. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 139 points, 0.4%, to open near 32,934, while the S&P 500 opened 16 points, 0.4%, lower, near 3,958. The Nasdaq Composite index was off 35 points, 0.3%, at the open, trading near 13,104. Shares of Boeing Co. jumped 2.6% after Southwest Airlines Inc. said it had ordered 100 of the Boeing 737 Max 7. Meanwhile, bond yields remained tame, with the 10-year U.S. Treasury note down about 3 basis points to 1.654%.

  • North Korea accuses U.N. Security Council of 'double standard' over missile tests

    North Korea said on Monday that the U.N. Security Council showed a double standard as its sanctions committee criticised the country's recent missile test as a violation of U.N. resolutions. North Korea launched a new type of tactical short-range ballistic missile last week, prompting Washington to request a gathering of the U.N. Security Council's (UNSC) sanctions committee.

  • Bank shares tumble after hedge fund default

    Credit Suisse was among banks to see stocks tumble on Monday (March 29). That on reports that some major lenders face huge losses following a default by a U.S. hedge fund. Shares in Credit Suisse were down around 13% in early trade. Reuters sources named the origin of the turbulence as U.S. fund Archegos Capital. It has reportedly defaulted on so-called 'margin calls' due to banks. Credit Suisse said it could face a 'highly significant' hit to its first-quarter results. Earlier Monday, Japan's Nomura said it faced a possible 2 billion dollar loss due to transactions with a U.S. client. Its shares closed down over 16%. Investors said the risks of a wider fallout seemed limited so far. But there was nervousness about whether the full scale of the wipeout at Archegos had yet been revealed. Shares in other big names including Deutsche Bank and UBS also saw sharp drops.The first sign that some kind of storm was brewing came Friday (March 26) on U.S. markets. That day saw a $20 billion fire sale of stocks reportedly linked to Archegos. Shares in ViacomCBS and Discovery both fell around 27%. For Credit Suisse this will mark the second straight quarter the bank has recorded losses over hedge fund exposure. The firm is also grappling with fallout from the collapse of supply chain finance firm Greensill, with which it had close ties.

  • Credit Suisse warns of 'significant' losses from exiting hedge fund positions

    Credit Suisse's first quarter results could suffer a material impact after the bank started exiting positions after a U.S.-based hedge fund defaulted on margin calls it made, the bank said on Monday. "While at this time it is premature to quantify the exact size of the loss resulting from this exit, it could be highly significant and material to our first quarter results," the bank said. Switzerland's second biggest lender said the un-named hedge fund defaulted on margin calls made last week by Credit Suisse and other banks.

  • Top banks warn of losses after US fund dumps stocks

    Top global banks Nomura of Japan and Switzerland's Credit Suisse warned Monday they could face significant losses following reports of their exposure to a US fund that sold billions in stocks last week.

  • DraftKings Signs Exclusive Deal With WWE

    The sports betting company will launch the inaugural free-to-play pool at the upcoming WrestleMania event.

  • Dow Jones Dips 50 Points, But Boeing Stock Spikes 3% On 737 Max Deal; Facebook Leads FANG Stocks, Eyes Breakout Over 300

    A shortened week of trading kicked off with more selling in the Nasdaq Monday, but selling pressure was muted in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

  • Dow edges lower, tech shares slide amid reports of an investment fund’s massive margin call

    U.S. stocks are showing weakness at the start of Monday's session following reports that a large investment fund was forced to sell massive holdings in stocks that some fear could ripple through the broader market.

  • Dow Jones Futures Signals Market Rally Retreat Amid Hedge Fund Margin Call; Tesla, Nio Story Time Over

    Futures signal modest losses with Archegos forced selling in focus. Big winners Tesla, Nio, Roku are reeling.

  • All options on the table in coronavirus crisis, French minister says

    PARIS (Reuters) -Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday that health conditions were worsening during a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic in France and "all options are on the table" to protect the public. Le Maire also told France Info radio that France should avoid adopting stricter COVID-19 restriction measures for as long as it could, and ruled out changing the list of shops and businesses that have been allowed to stay open. "This list will not change," Le Maire said.

  • Why–and How–Investors Should Gird for Inflation Risk

    The Federal Reserve believes that inflation will be transitory. Markets seem to disagree. Investors would do well to prepare for the possibility that the Fed is wrong.

  • Deadline Reminder: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against CytoDyn Inc. (CYDY)

    Radnor, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - March 29, 2021) - The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds investors of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCQB: CYDY) ("CytoDyn") that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of those who purchased or acquired CytoDyn common stock between March 27, 2020 and March 9, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").Deadline Reminder: Investors who purchased or acquired CytoDyn common stock during the Class Period may, ...

  • The market isn’t fully taking the Fed at their word about rates: strategist

    Jim Caron, managing director & portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the increase in yields and the path of reflation trade.

  • Stock-market traders fixated on what ‘unprecedented’ Discovery, ViacomCBS selloff means for Wall Street

    Despite the upbeat note that the final full week in March delivered, strategists and market participants are concerned about a major block trade in the final minutes of Friday trading.

  • Ford (F) to Ramp Up EV Game in Europe, Invest in Spain Plant

    Ford (F) to halt production of the Mondeo sedan in a bid to shift its Europe portfolio toward electric models and SUVs.

  • Why Is Moderna (MRNA) Down 10.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Moderna (MRNA) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.

  • Deliveroo Shaves $1.3 Billion Off Value as Investors Revolt

    (Bloomberg) -- Food-delivery startup Deliveroo Holdings Plc cut the upper valuation target in its London initial public offering by about 950 million pounds ($1.3 billion), after some institutional investors balked at the company’s treatment of riders.Deliveroo set new guidance of 3.90 pounds to 4.10 pounds a share, according to deal terms seen by Bloomberg. The company initially marketed the offering at 3.90 pounds to 4.60 pounds, valuing it at as much as 8.8 billion pounds. A Deliveroo spokesperson said the adjustment lowered the top end of the valuation target to 7.85 billion pounds.Some of the U.K.’s biggest asset managers said last week they’re concerned the London-based company’s treatment of couriers isn’t aligned with socially responsible investing practices. Hundreds of riders are expected to refuse to make deliveries when the shares begin trading on Wednesday. Some investors also have expressed concern that the company’s dual-class voting structure is counter to good corporate governance.“At the bottom of the range, Deliveroo’s value seems to balance the risks and rewards from the hard work it has to do over the near term,” said Patrick Basiewicz, an analyst at U.K. broker finnCap. “We do not expect it to be easy.”Deliveroo said in its IPO prospectus that its business “would be adversely affected if our rider model or approach to rider status and our operating practices were successfully challenged or if changes in law require us to reclassify our riders as employees.”Such challenges are gaining ground. Uber Technologies Inc., which runs the competing Uber Eats service, said this month it will reclassify its 70,000 U.K. drivers as workers, entitling them to the minimum wage and vacation pay. The announcement came after it lost a landmark ruling in the country’s Supreme Court in February.Market SnagsThere are also signs investors are less willing to swallow elevated valuations for online service providers in London. Last week, Danish consumer-review site Trustpilot Group Plc erased gains of as much as 16% in its debut session. The stock is still trading in line with the IPO offer price.“Deliveroo has received very significant demand from institutions across the globe,” a Deliveroo spokesperson said Monday, adding that there is demand for the offering, multiple times over, throughout the price range led by three anchor investors. The spokesperson didn’t identify them.Banks will take investor orders through Tuesday, with trading set to start the next day. The sale totaled as much as 1.77 billion pounds ($2.45 billion) based on the original price range, with 1 billion pounds of proceeds for the company and the rest of the offering coming from investors including Amazon.com Inc.“By narrowing its target range, Deliveroo is trying to make sure it doesn’t hit a bump in the road as it begins its journey on the stock market,” said Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown Plc. “Clearly Deliveroo, already facing criticism over the working conditions of its riders, doesn’t want to puncture the prospects of a successful launch.”Deliveroo is giving founder and Chief Executive Officer Will Shu voting control for three years to provide him with the stability to execute long-term plans, the company has said.Such dual-class structures, which are common in the U.S. and let founders keep control even after an IPO, have triggered a debate in Britain. A U.K. government-backed report this month recommended allowing companies to use such a setup on the premium segment of the London Stock Exchange, where they’re currently not permitted.“Given volatile global market conditions for IPOs, Deliveroo is choosing to price responsibly within the initial range and at an entry point that maximizes long-term value for our new institutional and retail investors,” the spokesperson said.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators on the offering, while Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Jefferies and Numis Securities Ltd. are joint bookrunners.(Adds deal advisers in final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Facebook, Google plan new undersea cables to connect Southeast Asia and America

    Facebook said on Monday it planned two new undersea cables to connect Singapore, Indonesia and North America in a project with Google and regional telecommunication companies to boost internet connection capacity between the regions. "Named Echo and Bifrost, those will be the first two cables to go through a new diverse route crossing the Java Sea and they will increase overall subsea capacity in the trans-pacific by about 70%," Facebook Vice President of Network Investments, Kevin Salvadori, told Reuters. He declined to specify the size of the investment, but said it was "a very material investment for us in Southeast Asia."

  • Bolsonaro: Brazil's president ordered to pay damages to journalist

    A judge says Bolsonaro damaged a reporter's honour by suggesting she offered sex for information.

  • Real Estate Investors Grow Desperate to Spend $250 Billion Hoard

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors with a record hoard of money to finance distressed commercial real estate are finding themselves in a tough spot: There’s nowhere to spend it.The massive wave of defaults expected after the coronavirus shuttered offices, hotels and stores last year has so far failed to materialize. Now, as the U.S. economy swings from pandemic lows to a vaccine- and stimulus-induced rebound, the window of opportunity for discounted deals is closing before it ever really opened.That may sound like positive news to most Americans, but to a select group of investors who anticipated raking in big profits from the misfortunes of others, it’s a problem. Troubled properties aren’t coming to market because owners have little pressure to sell. Commercial real estate prices have held up -- or even risen -- because so much money is chasing so few deals.“We’re starting to see frustration rolling over into desperation,” said Will Sledge, senior managing director in the capital markets unit of brokerage Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. Investors are “willing to push prices up and their yields down in order to simply deploy capital.”U.S. private equity funds stockpiled more than $250 billion for commercial real estate loans as of March 23, according to Preqin. That included a record $75.8 billion for distressed debt, a figure that grew in response to last year’s eruption of late payments on properties.The cash piles may increase even more. Almost 30% of institutional investors are targeting distressed and opportunistic commercial real estate deals this year, nearly double the early 2020 share, according to a new survey by CBRE Group Inc.“With all the capital out there, there’s going to be a bit of a ‘Three Stooges’ effect,” said Jim Costello, senior vice president of real estate data firm Real Capital Analytics. “They’re all running through the door at once but nobody can get through.”This year was expected to be a boon for distressed investors as $430 billion in commercial real estate debt matures. Delinquencies on commercial mortgage-backed securities spiked in 2020, with the late-payment rate for hotels soaring to 24% in June. Investors brought out their playbooks from the 2008 financial crisis, when property loans traded for pennies on the dollar.But instead of forcing borrowers to pay up or refinance at onerous terms, lenders offered modifications and maturity extensions -- lifelines to await the recovery. Delinquencies declined and property prices held up. Commercial real estate values rose an average of 6.8% in the 12 months through February, according to Real Capital data.Now, troubled properties are in recovery mode as vaccines liberate people to travel, swarm shopping centers and return to offices. Consumer spending is forecast to grow 6.1% in 2021.“This isn’t the point at which borrowers are giving up after they have carried their properties through this tough period of time,” said Jonathan Pollack, global head of Blackstone Group Inc.’s real estate debt strategies group.Jones Lang LaSalle evaluated $24 billion in potential debt deals last year, and only about $1.4 billion came to market, according to Sledge. Distressed debt pools have traded in a range of 85 cents to 95 cents on the dollar, he said.Yaakov Zar, chief executive officer of Lev, a matchmaker for commercial real estate borrowers and lenders, got a call from a friend offering 100 cents on the dollar for loans in default.“If you’re paying par, it’s not distressed,” Zar said. “Even in a situation where everything was falling into default, there’s still too much dry powder.”There will still be distressed opportunities as some building owners struggle to refinance or decide to stop investing in money-losing projects. And some properties, such as malls, face longer-term consumer shifts that will be difficult to overcome. But a post-Covid distress tsunami isn’t in the cards, said Brian Stoffers, global president for debt at CBRE.“Those that anticipated the big hits are going to be sorely disappointed,” Stoffers said.Ticking ClockFor distressed-fund managers, the clock is ticking. Most closed-end funds have two or three years to call the money they’ve raised or lose the right to put it to work. Not all can wait that long to meet payrolls and other expenses.Stockdale Capital Partners has until December 2022 to deploy a $550 million fund it closed in February of last year, according to Dan Michaels, managing director of the Los Angeles-based private equity real estate firm, which focuses on distressed opportunities in the U.S. Southwest. It might have to ask investors for an extension.“You look at 1,000 deals,” Michaels said, “Find a 100 you like. Work on 10. Close on one.”With few deals coming to market, fund managers are turning to more obscure corners for opportunities. One potential source is banks that want to clean up their balance sheets to be attractive for mergers, said Pat Jackson, CEO of Sabal Capital Partners in Irvine, California, which has originated $4 billion in real estate loans.Sabal has been in talks with a regional lender since December about purchasing a multihundred-million-dollar debt portfolio while the bank prepares for an acquisition. The challenge is making an offer that pleases the seller while leaving room for Sabal to profit, Jackson said.“You bid on a deal and it’s ‘Congrats! You won!” Jackson said. “And then you think: Did I pay too much?”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.