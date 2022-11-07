US Stocks Pare Gains Again; Treasury Yields Rise: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- US stocks trimmed gains in a volatile session, with investors focusing attention on midterm elections and the latest inflation readings. Treasury yields rose across the curve, while the dollar pared losses.

The S&P 500 traded little changed, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 swinging sharply lower. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. advanced on plans for job cuts. Apple Inc. fell after a report saying it expected to produce at least three million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year.

Appetite for risk assets remained upbeat ahead of US midterms. Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said polls pointing to Republicans winning at least one chamber of Congress provide a potential catalyst for lower bond yields and higher equity prices.

“Has the stock market been voting early?” said Ed Yardeni, founder of his namesake research firm, referring to the S&P 500 bounce back from an October low. “Tomorrow’s midterm elections may further boost stock prices in coming months if history is a guide. Our soft-landing economic outlook, if it pans out (60% subjective odds), may be another wind at the stock market’s back.”

Optimism, for the moment, is outweighing concerns over the Federal Reserve’s resolute campaign against price surges, signs of stress in US corporate performance and China’s announcement it will “unswervingly” adhere to current Covid Zero policy.

Stocks gained on Friday, paring the biggest weekly drop in the S&P 500 since September, after data showed strong hiring and wage increases along with higher unemployment. That offered a mixed picture for Fed officials debating how long to extend their campaign to curb elevated inflation.

The latest US inflation reading due Thursday will be closely watched after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. Even if prices begin to moderate, the CPI is far above the Fed’s comfort zone.

Key events this week:

Fed officials Susan Collins, Loretta Mester and Tom Barkin speak at events, Monday

Euro-zone retail sales, Tuesday

US midterm elections, Tuesday

EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

US wholesale inventories, MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

Fed officials John Williams, Tom Barkin speak at events, Wednesday

US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:44 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.4% to $0.9992

The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.1457

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.71 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2% to $20,714.23

Ether fell 1.4% to $1,581.75

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.21%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.34%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 3.64%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.8% to $93.33 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.3% to $1,681.50 an ounce

