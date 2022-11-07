US Stocks Climb to Session Highs; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- US stocks rose as investors focused on midterm elections and inflation readings later this week. The dollar fell with Treasuries.

The S&P 500 touched session highs amid gains in eight of the 11 industry groups. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 also caught bids, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed, rising more than 1% with health-care names topping the leaderboard.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. rallied on plans to cut jobs. Apple Inc. fell for a sixth day after a report saying it expected to produce at least three million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year.

Stocks are poised for a second day of gains ahead of US midterms. Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson said polls pointing to Republicans winning at least one chamber of Congress provide a potential catalyst for lower bond yields and higher equity prices.

“Has the stock market been voting early?” said Ed Yardeni, founder of his namesake research firm, referring to the S&P 500 bounce back from an October low. “Tomorrow’s midterm elections may further boost stock prices in coming months if history is a guide. Our soft-landing economic outlook, if it pans out (60% subjective odds), may be another wind at the stock market’s back.”

Optimism, for the moment, is outweighing concerns over the Federal Reserve’s resolute campaign against price surges, signs of stress in US corporate performance and China’s announcement it will “unswervingly” adhere to current Covid Zero policy.

Stocks rose on Friday, paring the biggest weekly drop in the S&P 500 since September, after data showed strong hiring and wage increases along with higher unemployment. That offered a mixed picture for Fed officials debating how long to extend their campaign to curb elevated inflation.

Swaps markets are leaning toward a 50 basis-point Fed rate increase in December, after a fourth consecutive jumbo hike to a target range of 3.75% to 4% at last week’s meeting. Rates are expected to peak slightly above 5% around mid-2023.

The latest US inflation reading due Thursday will be closely watched after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. Even if prices begin to moderate, the CPI is far above the Fed’s comfort zone.

“Since we might not know the answer to what the makeup of Congress will be this week, Thursday’s CPI number will be very important once again,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co., said in a note. “Even if we get a better-than-expected CPI number later this week, the odds that it will only create a very short-term bounce are high. Before long, the stock market should roll-over once again.”

In the corporate debt market, Oracle Corp.’s long-awaited acquisition financing is leading 15 US high-grade issuers looking to get ahead of consumer price index data on Thursday and a bond market holiday on Friday.

Meanwhile, Chinese stocks listed in the US fell Monday after health authorities repeated their strict adherence to the country’s Covid Zero policies. The Nasdaq Golden Dragon China Index slid 2%.

Key events this week:

Fed officials Susan Collins, Loretta Mester and Tom Barkin speak at events, Monday

Euro-zone retail sales, Tuesday

US midterm elections, Tuesday

EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

US wholesale inventories, MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

Fed officials John Williams, Tom Barkin speak at events, Wednesday

US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% as of 2:11 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.1%

The MSCI World index rose 0.9%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%

The euro rose 0.7% to $1.0029

The British pound rose 1.4% to $1.1535

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.51 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $20,718.9

Ether fell 0.9% to $1,589.82

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.20%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.34%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 3.64%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $91.82 a barrel

Gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,680.20 an ounce

--With assistance from Michael G. Wilson, Tassia Sipahutar, Srinivasan Sivabalan and Isabelle Lee.

