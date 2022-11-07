US Stocks Claw Back Some Losses; Dollar Falls: Markets Wraps


2
Stephen Kirkland
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- US stocks edged higher in choppy trading at the start of a week with midterm elections and the latest inflation readings in focus.

Both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 turned higher, recouping some early losses. The dollar dropped, while Treasuries fell across the board, sending yields higher.

Apple Inc. fell after a report saying it expected to produce at least three million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. advanced on plans for job cuts.

Appetite for risk assets remained upbeat ahead of US midterms with Morgan Stanley saying investors can look forward to positive catalysts from the elections.

The bout of optimism outweighs, for the moment, the Federal Reserve’s resolute campaign against price surges, signs of stress in US corporate performance and China’s announcement it will “unswervingly” adhere to current Covid Zero policy.

US data last Friday -- showing strong hiring and wage increases along with higher unemployment -- offered a mixed picture for Fed officials debating how long to extend their campaign to curb elevated inflation.

Meanwhile, of the 430 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported quarterly earnings so far, almost a quarter have missed estimates.

Markets will watch the latest US inflation reading on Thursday after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. Even if prices begin to moderate, the CPI is far above the Fed’s comfort zone.

Key events this week:

  • Fed officials Susan Collins, Loretta Mester and Tom Barkin speak at events, Monday

  • Euro-zone retail sales, Tuesday

  • US midterm elections, Tuesday

  • EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday

  • China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

  • US wholesale inventories, MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday

  • Fed officials John Williams, Tom Barkin speak at events, Wednesday

  • US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday

  • Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday

  • US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

  • The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:04 a.m. New York time

  • The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

  • The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

  • The MSCI World index rose 0.6%

Currencies

  • The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

  • The euro rose 0.3% to $0.9991

  • The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.1450

  • The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.54 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

  • Bitcoin fell 2% to $20,705.5

  • Ether fell 1.6% to $1,578.41

Bonds

  • The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.19%

  • Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.32%

  • Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.59%

Commodities

  • West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $92.40 a barrel

  • Gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,682.90 an ounce

--With assistance from Michael G. Wilson, Tassia Sipahutar and Srinivasan Sivabalan.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

