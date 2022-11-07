US Stocks Claw Back Some Losses; Dollar Falls: Markets Wraps
(Bloomberg) -- US stocks edged higher in choppy trading at the start of a week with midterm elections and the latest inflation readings in focus.
Both the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 turned higher, recouping some early losses. The dollar dropped, while Treasuries fell across the board, sending yields higher.
Apple Inc. fell after a report saying it expected to produce at least three million fewer iPhone 14 handsets than originally anticipated this year. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. advanced on plans for job cuts.
Appetite for risk assets remained upbeat ahead of US midterms with Morgan Stanley saying investors can look forward to positive catalysts from the elections.
The bout of optimism outweighs, for the moment, the Federal Reserve’s resolute campaign against price surges, signs of stress in US corporate performance and China’s announcement it will “unswervingly” adhere to current Covid Zero policy.
US data last Friday -- showing strong hiring and wage increases along with higher unemployment -- offered a mixed picture for Fed officials debating how long to extend their campaign to curb elevated inflation.
Meanwhile, of the 430 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported quarterly earnings so far, almost a quarter have missed estimates.
Markets will watch the latest US inflation reading on Thursday after the core consumer price index rose more than forecast to a 40-year high in September. Even if prices begin to moderate, the CPI is far above the Fed’s comfort zone.
Key events this week:
Fed officials Susan Collins, Loretta Mester and Tom Barkin speak at events, Monday
Euro-zone retail sales, Tuesday
US midterm elections, Tuesday
EIA oil inventory report, Wednesday
China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday
US wholesale inventories, MBA mortgage applications, Wednesday
Fed officials John Williams, Tom Barkin speak at events, Wednesday
US CPI, US initial jobless claims, Thursday
Fed officials Lorie Logan, Esther George, Loretta Mester speak at events, Thursday
US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:04 a.m. New York time
The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%
The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%
The MSCI World index rose 0.6%
Currencies
The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%
The euro rose 0.3% to $0.9991
The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.1450
The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.54 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
Bitcoin fell 2% to $20,705.5
Ether fell 1.6% to $1,578.41
Bonds
The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 4.19%
Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.32%
Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.59%
Commodities
West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.2% to $92.40 a barrel
Gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,682.90 an ounce
--With assistance from Michael G. Wilson, Tassia Sipahutar and Srinivasan Sivabalan.
