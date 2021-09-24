US stocks fall as investors digest news of Evergrande's missed payment deadline

Isabelle Lee
·2 min read
A trader works at the trading floor in the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the United States, Sept. 20, 2021.
Xinhua via Getty Images

  • US stocks fell on Friday as investors digest the news of Evergrande's missed payment deadline.

  • Government bond yields rose after the Fed indicated interest rates may rise sooner than expected.

  • Bitcoin, ether, and major altcoins tumbled on news that China will ban all crypto transactions.

  • Sign up here for our daily newsletter, 10 Things Before the Opening Bell.

US stocks fell on Friday as investors digested the news of Evergrande's missed payment deadline.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell after soaring 506 points in the previous session. The technology-heavy Nasdaq-100 also edged lower.

Here's where US indexes stood at the 9:30 a.m. ET open on Friday:

The debt crisis at the beleaguered Chinese property firm has roiled global markets in the past week. While markets have calmed in the last day, concerns were reignited after the Thursday deadline for Evergrade to make its crucial $83 million bond interest payment passed without any announcement.

But Oleg Melentyev, credit strategist at Bank of America, said he believes the market rout has little to do with the Evergrande crisis.

"The Evergrande situation brought little new information going into this week," he said in a note Friday. "The strong volatility it caused in the US markets was a delayed reaction to events that were unfolding for months but were largely ignored."

Melentyev added that the situation "downgraded it to a less significant status in late August," once China Huarong Asset Management was effectively resolved.

"We have assumed Evergrande will be a restructuring story for some time, so recent developments don't really change our views."

The key question, he said, is whether the Chinese government will choose to intervene in the restructuring process. China's central bank, however, injected $17 billion of cash into the banking system Thursday in an attempt to calm some nerves.

Evergrande for now has a 30-day grace period to meet its obligation. If it doesn't pay by then, it will be in default.

Meanwhile, US government bonds slipped Friday as investors after the Federal Open Market Committee's outlook revealed half of the officials expect the first rate hike to arrive next year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.434%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond reach 1.947%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Bitcoin, ether, and major altcoins tumbled Friday on news that China will completely ban all crypto transactions.

Oil prices moved lower. West Texas Intermediate crude slipped 0.20%, to $73.15 per barrel. Brent crude, oil's international benchmark, fell 0.09%, to $77.18 per barrel.

Gold was mostly flat, slipping 0.01%, to $1,745.70 per ounce.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bitcoin, ether, and major altcoins tumble on news that China will completely ban all crypto transactions

    "We've also seen this before from China ... but it has not prevented adoption of bitcoin and digital assets from continuing their upward trend," a trader said.

  • Marathon Digital and other crypto-linked stocks drop after China declares cryptocurrency transactions illegal

    China says bitcoin and ether cannot be used as currency in the world's second-largest economy, sending bitcoin and crypto-linked stocks lower.

  • IMF warns Australia on surging home prices

    The International Monetary Fund warned on Friday that Australia must act to curb runaway home prices, which have surged more than 20 percent in major cities over the past year.

  • Global CIO Office's Dugan On Markets Outlook

    Sep.23 -- Global CIO Office CEO Gary Dugan discusses global markets strategy. He was speaking with Haslinda Amin and Yvonne Man on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."

  • Europe shares fall, Wall St pauses as Evergrande fears hover; U.S. yields rise

    European equity markets fell on Friday and major U.S. indexes were little changed as worries over fallout from debt-laden China Evergrande persisted, while U.S. bond yields pushed higher after hawkish stances from central banks. Concern over whether distress at Evergrande could spill into the broader economy has hovered over markets this week. Evergrande's electric car unit warned it faced an uncertain future unless it got a swift injection of cash, the clearest sign yet that the property developer's liquidity crisis is worsening in other parts of its business.

  • Exclusive-China is unlikely to approve Baidu's $3.6 billion purchase of JOYY's YY Live -sources

    China's antitrust regulator is unlikely to approve Baidu's $3.6 billion acquisition of JOYY Inc's video-based domestic live streaming business YY Live, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. This follows Beijing's move to rein in gaming-related businesses and corporate expansion via deals, they said. The Baidu-JOYY deal would be the latest multi-billion dollar transaction to stumble amid China's broad crackdown on private companies, notably those in the internet sector, as Beijing seeks to control big data and break down monopolistic practices.

  • If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 3 Stocks

    Not every company is what you might think it is. Many make continued dividend payments based on what you don't readily see.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Are Headed to a Triple-Digit Gain

    Every investor wants to find the best market returns, and they’ll follow a variety of strategies to get there. One common strategy – and one that offers plenty of promise for investors who don’t mind shouldering the extra risk – is to go after penny stocks. Traditionally seen as stocks priced for just pennies per share, these equities are now defined as those with a share price of $5 or less. For the tough-minded investors, these low-cost stocks present a combination of risk/reward that few othe

  • Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla (TSLA) and Buying These 10 EV Stocks Instead

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks hedge funds are buying instead of Tesla. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Hedge Funds are Selling Tesla and Buying These 5 EV Stocks Instead. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA), the California-based electric vehicle (EV) firm led by billionaire Elon […]

  • Chinese police take away HNA chairman, CEO on suspicion of crimes

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China's HNA Group, once one of the country's most acquisitive conglomerates, said on Friday that its chairman and its chief executive had been taken away by police due to suspected criminal offences. The company, which was placed in bankruptcy administration in February, said in a statement on its official WeChat account it had been notified by police in its home province of Hainan, southern China, that Chairman Chen Feng and CEO Tan Xiangdong had been taken.

  • Miner cashes out 1,366 BTC seconds before China bans Bitcoin

    A Bitcoin miner withdrew 1,366 BTC just seconds before China officially announced it would ban cryptocurrency, Coin Rivet can reveal. Data shows someone was able to cash out $58m in crypto assets moments before Beijing issued its notice.

  • 10 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage

    In this article, we discuss the 10 auto companies facing the worst declines amid global chip shortage. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Auto Companies Facing Worst Declines Amid Global Chip Shortage. The ongoing semiconductor chip shortage has had a huge impact on the global […]

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear-cut buys and one popular stock to steer clear of.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock if It Reaches This Price

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell down her flagship fund’s large stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ticker: ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.

  • 3 Stocks Wall Street Thinks Will Soar 37% to 64% Within the Next 12 Months

    Wall Street analysts don't have a crystal ball that allows them to accurately predict how stocks will perform. Here are three stocks that Wall Street analysts think will soar 41% to 64% within the next 12 months. The consensus Wall Street 12-month price target for Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ) is $18.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates

    In this article we will take a look at the 10 stocks to buy and hold according to Bill Gates. You can skip our detailed analysis of Gates’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold According to Bill Gates. Co-founder of the leading tech giant […]

  • Evergrande's second-biggest shareholder plans to sell entire stake

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Chinese Estates Holdings, the second-biggest shareholder of embattled developer China Evergrande, said on Thursday it has sold $32 million worth of its Evergrande stake and plans to exit the holding completely. "The directors are cautious and concerned about the recent development of China Evergrande Group including certain disclosure made by China Evergrande Group on its liquidity," Chinese Estates said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. With $305 billion in liabilities, Evergrande is struggling to meet its debt obligations and investors worry that the rot could spread to creditors including banks in China and abroad.

  • Evergrande Gets Instructions from Chinese Authorities Reportedly Preparing for Its Failure

    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said “there's not a lot of direct United States exposure” to Evergrande’s debt.

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 5 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    Crude oil prices have been largely above $60 per barrel for nearly eight months now, and energy stocks have consequently recovered some of their last-year's losses. The S&P Energy Select Sector Index is up nearly 25%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index's 16% rise in 2021. If you're looking to invest $5,000 in energy stocks, you should do well by equally dividing the amount in the below five stocks.