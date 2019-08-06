US stocks finish higher Tuesday after a tough start to the week

Traders on Tuesday brushed off fears of a worsening trade war with China that had sent U.S. stocks spiraling down just a day before. China’s move to stabilize its currency helped to calm jittery investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up around 312 points, or 1.2%, to nearly 26,030, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 37 points, or 1.3%, to almost 2,882 on Tuesday. The Nasdaq, which suffered the worst blow on Monday, finished 107 points, or 1.4%, higher at 7,833.

“Reading the headlines that came out overnight, it seems China wanted to show they really aren’t manipulating their currency,” said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management LLC in Minneapolis. “That eased investors’ minds.”

The stage appeared set on Tuesday for further declines after the Treasury Department declared China a currency manipulator after trading closed on Monday. Stock futures initially dropped around 1.5% Monday evening.

$145,000 at a steakhouse? Employee charged with embezzling $5 million from his company

A currency trader talks on the phone at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. More

Technology stocks, which bore the brunt of Monday’s sell-off, helped drive the market’s broad gains Tuesday. Apple rose 1.3% and Microsoft added 1%. The companies get significant revenue from China and have been highly sensitive to swings in the trade dispute.

Communications services companies also notched solid gains. Facebook added 1.5%.

Industrials also rose. Aircraft components maker TransDigm jumped 13.7% after raising its profit forecast and delivering solid quarterly earnings.

Energy stocks dropped along with the price of crude oil. Materials sector stocks also fell.

Man throws away $23K in lifetime savings: Somehow recovers it at a recycling facility

A currency trader watches the computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. More

The gains on Tuesday were not enough to erase the year’s worst losses from the previous day when the Dow dropped 2.9%, the S&P 500 plunged 3% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq plummeted 3.47%.

“The news flow is very fluid,” Ripley said. “The real worry in front of investors is how much further will this trade war escalate.”

Investors dumped stocks Monday after a sharp decline in China’s currency ignited fears that the country was retaliating against President Donald Trump’s latest tariff vow. China allowed the yuan to drop to seven per U.S. dollar, an 11-year low and a politically sensitive level, while its central bank blamed the devaluation on "trade protectionism.”

News that the country also planned to halt purchases of all U.S. agricultural goods further fueled the sell-off on Monday.

Last week, Trump vowed to enact 10% tariffs on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports from Sept. 1. Many of these goods would directly hit American consumers.

Back from the dead: Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against New York Times

A currency trader walks by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. More

A government report suggesting a cooling U.S. job market kept bond yields in check after an early gain. The yield on the 10-year Treasury briefly rose to 1.77%, but then declined to 1.71% when stock markets closed on Tuesday.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: S&P 500, Dow end higher after China stabilizes currency