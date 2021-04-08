US STOCKS-S&P closes at record on tech boost as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

Chuck Mikolajczak
·3 min read

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) 

  * Tech leads sector gainers 

  * Growth stocks outperform value stocks 

  * Canopy Growth down on deal to buy Supreme Cannabis 

  * Dow up 0.17%, S&P 500 up 0.42%, Nasdaq up 1.03% (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments to market close) 

  By Chuck Mikolajczak 

  NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data, boosting technology and other growth stocks. 

  Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, conflicting with the recent payrolls report, and buttressed the Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance to keep interest rates lower for a substantial period. 

  Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Wednesday the central bank is nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying an expected rise in prices this year is likely to be temporary. 

  The softer data helped yields on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fall as low as 1.624%, its lowest level since March 26, as it continues to back away from a 14-month high of 1.776% hit in late March. 

  "Wall Street rewards growth, that doesn’t mean value names will never go up, they will go up because they have more growth prospects than their neighbors, that is what this whole thing is predicated on," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh. 

  "It was kind of ridiculous that bond yields were preceding runaway inflation and that was not the case, so tech lives another day." 

  The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 57.31 points, or 0.17%, to 33,503.57, the S&P 500 gained 17.22 points, or 0.42%, to 4,097.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 140.47 points, or 1.03%, to 13,829.31. 

  The recent pullback in yields has helped high growth names such as those in technology, the sector that posted the session's biggest rise. Megacap stocks such as Apple , Microsoft and Amazon were the biggest boosts to the S&P 500. 

  The gains sent the tech-heavy Nasdaq to a seven-week high and within 2% of its Feb. 12 record closing high. 

  The Russell 1000 growth index, which consists heavily of tech-related stocks, gained 1.05%. Its value counterpart , comprising mostly financials and energy names, edged 0.05% lower. 

  Trading activity has tapered off, with the four lowest volume days of the year occurring this week ahead of first-quarter earnings season next week with results from big U.S. banks on tap. Analysts have raised expectations for first-quarter S&P 500 earnings increase to 24.2%, according to Refinitiv IBES data as of April 1, versus 21% forecast on Feb. 5. 

  Tesla Inc advanced 1.91% on the Joe Biden administration's $174 billion proposal to boost electric vehicles. 

  U.S. shares of Canopy Growth Corp dropped 4.81% on a deal to buy rival Supreme Cannabis Co Inc for C$323.3 million ($256.9 million), as the world's biggest cannabis producer bolstered its portfolio to tap surging demand. 

  Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.80-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.13-to-1 ratio favored advancers. 

  The S&P 500 posted 36 new 52-week highs and 1 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 77 new highs and 29 new lows. 

  Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.23 billion shares, compared with the 11.93 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by David Gregorio) 

Recommended Stories

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Tech rally leads S&P to record high as Treasury yields dip, dollar softens

    A tech rally pushed the S&P 500 to an all-time closing high on Thursday and Treasury yields extended their pull-back from recent peaks as market participants digested the U.S. Federal Reserve's vow to stay the course with its dovish monetary policy. The Nasdaq led the way, advancing more than 1%, but the blue-chip Dow's gain was more modest. "Europe has not been able to get out of its own way for a long time," said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group in Richmond, Virginia.

  • S&P closes at record on tech boost as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data, boosting technology and other growth stocks. Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, conflicting with the recent payrolls report, and buttressed the Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance to keep interest rates lower for a substantial period. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Wednesday the central bank is nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying an expected rise in prices this year is likely to be temporary.

  • U.S. Spy Agencies Warn of Threats From Digital Currency to AI

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. intelligence community predicts an increasingly leaderless and unstable world in the coming decades as trends such as artificial intelligence, digital currencies and climate change reshape the global arena, according to the National Intelligence Council.The coming decades will be characterized by a mismatch between global challenges and “the ability of institutions and system to respond,” according to “Global Trends 2040: A More Contested World.” The result will be “greater contestation at every level” -- especially between the U.S. and China.Read the full “Global Trends” report here.Here are some of the trends cited in the latest edition of the report that’s published every four years:Debt pressures: National governments will have “reduced flexibility” to deal with challenges such as climate change in the face of growing debt burdens and increasingly diverse trading rules.Digital currencies: The U.S. dollar and the euro will face threats from digital currencies such as Bitcoin. “Privately issued digital currencies could add complexity to the conduct of monetary policy by reducing countries’ control over their exchange rates and money supply,” the report says.Climate pressure: Climate change will drive social divisions within states and exacerbate international tensions. It will worsen water insecurity as well as increase pressures for migration.Assertive China: Although the report says “no single state” will be able to dominate “all regions or domains,” intensified U.S. competition with China runs through its pages. The Asian superpower will look to “assert dominance in Asia,” press U.S. allies to “restrict U.S. basing access,” and move Taiwan “closer to reunification by 2040, possibly through sustained and intensive coercion.”New ways of war: Increased competition between states will result in further nuclear proliferation and an increased risk of interstate conflict. Artificial intelligence will “enhance the performance of existing weapons, defenses, and systems.”Space race: By 2040, China will be the U.S.’s most formidable rival in space. By that time it’s likely to have its “own set of foreign partners participating in Chinese-led space activities” and its BeiDou satellite navigation system will probably be in use around the world as an alternative to the Pentagon-backed GPS.Permanent populism: “Polarization along ethnic, religious, and ideological lines is likely to remain strong,” and this is likely to “reinforce political dysfunction” and “heighten risks of political instability.”AI-powered propaganda: The proliferation of digital technologies and advances in artificial intelligence will open the door for both states and non-state actors to “influence populations, including by ratcheting up cognitive manipulation and societal polarization,” the report says.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stocks Climb on Powell’s Reassurance; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the central bank has the tools to curb any inflation pressures, which are expected to be temporary as the economy reopens.The S&P 500 notched a fresh record amid slow trading. Volume on U.S. exchanges remained under 10 billion shares, hitting another low for the year. The Nasdaq 100 outperformed major equity benchmarks as giants such as Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. rallied. Energy producers and banks retreated. Treasuries rose, while the dollar fell.One day after the Fed’s March minutes struck a dovish tone for the path of monetary policy, Powell said the central bank would react if inflation expectations started “moving persistently and materially” above levels officials are comfortable with. He also noted that disparate efforts to vaccinate people globally is a risk to progress for the economic rebound, which remains “uneven and incomplete.”“The doves are in control, and today’s cautious comments from Fed Chair Powell delivered another reiteration of their ultra-accommodative stance,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda in New York.Meanwhile, Fed Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said it’s too soon for central bankers to discuss tapering asset purchases as long as the pandemic continues. Data Thursday showed applications for U.S. state unemployment insurance unexpectedly rose for a second week, underscoring the choppy nature of the labor-market recovery.Some key events to watch this week:China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 rose 0.4% at 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index climbed 0.6%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index gained 0.3%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slid 0.3%.The euro advanced 0.4% to $1.1917.The Japanese yen appreciated 0.5% to 109.27 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries slid five basis points to 1.62%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell five basis points to 2.31%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude settled at $59.60 a barrel.Gold strengthened 1.1% to $1,756.68 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 reaches record high as tech soars; yields steady

    Stock futures opened slightly higher Wednesday evening, extending a streak of range-bound trading as investors await the start of first-quarter earnings season to confirm the boost to corporate profits expected against an improving economic backdrop.

  • Two families — in South Carolina and Texas — killed in mass shootings only days apart

    “It’s difficult for me to even wrap my head around such a senseless tragedy.”

  • ISIS leader was once a 'cooperative' prison informant who ratted out terrorists to the US military, newly-released records show

    The current ISIS leader is said to have sang like a canary when he was detained by US forces and interrogated over a decade ago.

  • Christopher Meloni joked that he is a 'big boy' after a photo of his butt on the set of 'Law & Order' went viral

    Christopher Meloni referred to his age and weight after one fan on Twitter asked about his butt in a viral "Law & Order" set photo.

  • Boston Dynamics' Spot robot was thrown into an army field test - but it ran out of battery mid-combat

    The French military exercise was to determine how useful robots like Spot might be in real-life combat situations.

  • Myanmar: Celebrity model arrested amid coup crackdown

    Paing Takhon has millions of fans and had openly posted against the military coup

  • Grim view of global future offered in intelligence report

    U.S. intelligence officials are painting a dark picture of the world's future, writing in a report released Thursday that the coronavirus pandemic has deepened economic inequality, strained government resources and fanned nationalist sentiments. This year's report focuses heavily on the impact of the pandemic, calling it the “most significant, singular global disruption since World War II, with health, economic, political, and security implications that will ripple for years to come.”

  • Kylie Jenner is officially booted off Forbes' billionaires list 2 years after being named the world's 'youngest self-made billionaire'

    Jenner was outed by Forbes in 2020 for exaggerating claims about her wealth.

  • A suspected Capitol rioter Googled what countries let people buy citizenships, prosecutors say - suggesting he thought of fleeing the US before his arrest

    Christopher Joseph Quaglin was arrested Wednesday in connection to the Capitol riot. He is accused of assaulting multiple officers during the riot.

  • These are the White House staffers working with Kamala Harris on curbing Central American migration

    Vice President Kamala Harris has begun to assemble a team to assist her in efforts to stem the migration surge from several Central American countries into the U.S., which has created one of the Biden administration’s first major challenges.

  • Ted Cruz illegally used campaign funds to promote his own book, an ethics watchdog has alleged

    Ted Cruz used campaign funds to run adverts urging viewers to buy his book, the Campaign Legal Center watchdog has alleged.

  • Two families — in South Carolina and Texas — killed in mass shootings only days apart

    “It’s difficult for me to even wrap my head around such a senseless tragedy.”

  • Former NFL player Phillip Adams was the gunman who killed 5 people before shooting himself in South Carolina, the Associated Press reports

    According to AP, Phillip Adams' parents live near the doctor's home in South Carolina, and that he had been treated by the doctor.

  • 'Modern Family' aired its finale a year ago. Here's where all of the main characters ended up after 11 seasons.

    Here's how ABC's "Modern Family" ended for characters like Phil, Claire, Manny, and the rest of the family after 11 seasons and over 10 years.

  • Tokyo asks government to allow it to take virus measures

    Tokyo has asked Japan's central government for permission to implement emergency measures to curb a surge in a rapidly spreading and more contagious coronavirus variant, just over three months before the start of the Olympics. Tokyo came out of a state of emergency on March 21. Its governor, Yuriko Koike, told reporters Thursday that she asked the government to allow her to issue binding orders under a new virus prevention law enacted in February that include penalty for business owners who defy measures and compensation for those who comply.

  • Chauvin had no need for force after Floyd was handcuffed and prone, expert testifies

    MINNEAPOLIS (Reuters) -A national expert in the proper use of force by police testified on Wednesday that former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin had no need to kneel on the neck of George Floyd once he was handcuffed and prone. Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Jody Stiger appeared as a prosecution witness at Chauvin's murder trial, offering testimony intended to show that the defendant disregarded his training during his deadly arrest of the 46-year-old Black man last May. Stiger told jurors that Floyd posed no immediate threat and was not actively resisting when Chauvin used deadly force on him by pinning his neck to the ground for more than nine minutes.