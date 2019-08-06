US stocks plummet as China announces trade war retaliation involving currency value and farm purchases

US stocks plunged on Monday as the trade war between the world's two largest economies escalated, with China retaliating against the latest tariff threat by US President Donald Trump.

"China's retaliatory strategy to the US appears to be death by a thousand cuts. China has methodically delivered a wave of negative news that is hitting President Trump where it hurts, the US stock market," Edward Moya at foreign exchange broker Oanda Corp wrote on Monday.

Technology stocks were among the hardest hit, as the sector stands to suffer more than others if the trade war continues to escalate. Apple fell more than 5 per cent and Intel 3.5 per cent.

Trader James Coffey on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Photo: AP alt=Trader James Coffey on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Monday. Photo: AP

"Apple is the poster child of the trade war," said Dan Ives, a tech analyst at Wedbush Securities. "This is a clear gut punch as Apple has bet the farm on China both from a demand and supply perspective."

"Investors are running scared with their hair on fire given this trade battle, and Apple has a bullseye on their back," Ives added. "I think it's an overreaction, but investors are going to sell first and worry about it later."

China, which has typically held its currency steady, on Monday let its yuan sink to the lowest level against the US dollar in 11 years. The yuan has exceeded seven to each US dollar, a key psychological threshold.

That move was considered a strong message by Beijing to Washington that China was prepared to use its currency as a weapon in the trade war. A weaker currency can help China remain competitive in exports.

Shortly after midday in New York, Beijing also announced that it was suspending the purchase of American agricultural products and "has not ruled out import tariffs on US agricultural products purchased after August 3," state news agency Xinhua said.

In a note to investors, Chris Krueger of the investment banking firm Cowen called the currency move "a massive Chinese retaliation".

"On a scale of 1-10, it's an 11," he said.

"Overnight, the Chinese government retaliated against new US tariffs, and it's designed to get the president's attention," Krueger added.

On Friday, Trump announced that the US would impose 10 per cent tariffs on the remainder of US$300 billion worth of Chinese goods starting September 1.