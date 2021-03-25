US STOCKS-Stocks rebound in late-day rally on Wall Street

Herbert Lash
·4 min read

* Weekly jobless claims fall

* Biden calls jobless claims report economic progress

* Nike skids on social media fallout over Xinjiang statement

* Indexes rise: Dow 0.62%, S&P 0.52%, Nasdaq 0.12% (Adds final prices after 4 p.m. close)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose in a late-day rally on Thursday as investors bought stocks likely to do well in the recovery and picked up beaten-down Apple and Tesla shares in anticipation that the U.S. economy grows at its fastest pace in decades this year.

President Joe Biden cited as economic progress Labor Department data that showed a declining number of Americans claimed unemployment insurance, news investors shrugged off earlier as Wall Street traded lower most of the session.

The labor report on Thursday showed claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a one-year low last week, a sign that the U.S. economy is on the verge of stronger growth as the public health situation improves and temperatures rise.

An end-of-quarter rebalancing of investment portfolios by institutional investors added to another mostly seesaw session in which the major Wall Street indexes rose and fell amid the ongoing rotation from growth into so-called value stocks.

Value stocks again outperformed growth stocks, rising 1.2% in the former compared with a 0.1% slide in the latter, even as Apple Inc and Tesla Inc led the rally. Tesla added 1.6% and Apple 0.4%.

"It's a very confused stock market, there isn't real leadership," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

"One day cyclicals are in favor, the next day it's tech-plus is in favor," he said. "But on the positive side, there isn't what I call aggressive selling."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.42 points, or 0.62%, to 32,619.48. The S&P 500 gained 20.38 points, or 0.52%, to 3,909.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.79 points, or 0.12%, to 12,977.68.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 12.69 billion shares, compared with the 13.84 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Earlier, the Dow was higher while the Nasdaq fell, a reverse correlation that already has occurred far more this year than is typical in an entire year, said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer at the Bahnsen Group in Newport Beach, California.

"Any reverse correlation between the Dow and Nasdaq is pretty embedded right now, and I expect it will continue," Bahnsen said. "There is ongoing rotation out of tech, there's ongoing de-risking for some of the small caps."

The Nasdaq Composite has fallen in March after four straight months of gains as rosy economic projections lifted demand for undervalued cyclical stocks, but also raised fears of higher inflation as seen in the jump in 10-year Treasury yields.

The rapid rise in the 10-year is not bearish but rather a bullish indicator, Bahnsen said.

The yield of the benchmark Treasury note rose to 1.6297%.

"It is happening because we're vaccinating, it is happening as the economy reopens, it is happening because we're going to get a really big, high single-digit GDP number this year," he said.

The CBOE volatility index also seesawed, closing down at 19.84.

Shares of Nike Inc fell 3.4% as the sporting goods giant faced a Chinese social media backlash over its comments about reports of forced labor in Xinjiang.

Darden Restaurants Inc surged 8.2%, the largest percentage gainer on the S&P 500, after it announced a new share buyback plan and forecast upbeat fourth-quarter revenue and profit.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.66-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.75-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 30 new highs and 168 new lows.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York Additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru Editing by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stock Market Rally Whipsaws Higher; GM, Disney, Facebook Lead 11 Stocks To Watch

    After a volatile rebound for the market rally, it's not a good time to buy. But GM and ASML are among stocks holding up well.

  • Top Stocks for April 2021

    The Russell 1000 Index is a market-capitalization-weighted index of the 1000 largest publicly traded companies in the U.S. It represents approximately 92% of the total market capitalization of all listed stocks in the U.S. equity market. Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy in which you pick stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared to its intrinsic value, in this case as measured by its P/E ratio, the stock price may rise faster than others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

  • Best Dow Jones Stocks To Buy And Watch In March 2021: Apple Reverses, Nike Dives On China Boycott Threat

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid from record highs at the end of February, as the current stock market pullback continues. The best Dow Jones stocks to buy and watch in March 2021 are Apple, Disney, Microsoft and Visa.

  • Keurig Dr Pepper CEO: we expect 'very strong' growth in 2021

    Keurig Dr Pepper CEO Bob Gamgort joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how the company is faring amid the pandemic and outlook for the carbonated soft drink market.

  • Foot Locker Is Up and Nike Is Down. Here’s Why.

    Foot Locker is getting a new chief financial officer and Nike is caught up in a human-rights conflict in China.

  • Nasdaq Re-Enters Correction; Why Netflix and Match Group Led Stocks Lower

    Investors aren't sure what to make of the recent pullback, but they're increasingly uncomfortable about it.

  • BorgWarner Shares Drop After New EV Vision Fails to Impress

    (Bloomberg) -- BorgWarner Inc.’s attempt to garner more respect from investors for its effort to shift to electrification fell flat, triggering an 8% slide in the auto-parts maker’s shares on the day it presented its strategic vision.The Detroit-area based company gave a three-hour presentation Tuesday, making a case that it’s just as prepared for the move to electric cars as the vehicle assemblers it has longed supplied, including Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Volkswagen AG.Shares of those automakers each soared more than 30% this year through Tuesday, based in part on aggressive plans to sell more EVs. BorgWarner was up less than half that amount -- and fell to $44.30 Tuesday, the steepest drop since June. The stock was little changed at 9:53 a.m. Wednesday in New York.“People have really asked the question: Is BorgWarner really positioned to succeed as the world shifts more dramatically toward electrification?” Chief Financial Officer Kevin Nowlan said in an interview. “That’s exactly what today’s strategy is intended to address.”The leading manufacturer of turbochargers for gasoline-powered vehicles is preparing to make the leap to the era of electrics. Ford and VW together account for about 24% of its sales, according to supply-chain data compiled by Bloomberg.“Investors believe BWA is still playing ‘catch-up,’” Chris McNally, an analyst at Evercore ISI with an in-line rating on the stock, wrote in a research note published Wednesday. Ryan Brinkman, an analyst at JPMorgan with an overweight rating, predicted in a note that investors eventually will warm to BorgWarner’s strategy as it wins more contracts to supply electrified products.The company said it aims to boost revenue generated from EVs to about 45% of the total by 2030, up from the current 3%. It also will spend around 30% of its R&D total budget on electrification-related technology this year, raising that to almost 50% by 2025.But those goals are less ambitious than Ford’s decision to double spending on EVs through 2025, GM’s pledge to go all-electric by 2035 and VW’s plan to build six car-battery factories.As part of its repositioning, BorgWarner intends to sell off parts of its internal combustion engine business that generate between $3 billion and $4 billion in revenue, Nowlan said. It plans to make up for that -- at least in part -- by acquiring electrification-related business that can generate $2 billion to $3 billion in revenue.The CFO shrugged off the share price drop, saying the company’s margins and financial performance have been strong.“We don’t get hung up on the one day movement,” he said. “It is really about driving long-term value.”(Updates with share price move in the third paragraph. An earlier version of this story corrected the spelling of the CFO’s name in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Zuckerberg says Facebook doesn’t allow misinformation in ads – despite repeatedly allowing politicians to lie

    Facebook does not fact-check political adverts, thereby allowing misinformation to spread

  • Dow stages 600-point turnaround as stock market snaps 2-session slump

    U.S. stocks end higher on Thursday, after a frenetic session of trading that saw the benchmark indexes dig out of deep hole earlier in the day as investors weighed improving economic data with the country emerging from the COVID pandemic.

  • Exclusive: U.S. regulator opens inquiry into Wall Street's blank check IPO frenzy - sources

    The U.S. securities regulator has opened an inquiry into Wall Street's blank check acquisition frenzy and is seeking information on how underwriters are managing the risks involved, said four people with direct knowledge of the matter. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in recent days sent letters to Wall Street banks seeking information on their special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, dealings, the four people said. SPACs are shell companies that raise funds via a listing to acquire a private company with the purpose of taking it public, allowing such targets to sidestep a traditional initial public offering.

  • Biden hits out at Trump saying he was the only president to leave children to ‘starve to death’

    Mr Biden says his administration will not let a child starve and ‘stay on the other side’ of the border

  • Republicans who pushed lies about Trump’s defeat will now grill tech executives on election misinformation

    At least seven GOP lawmakers who helped push the former president’s conspiracy theories about the 2020 vote will soon meet with the leaders of major tech platforms on Capitol Hill

  • Venezuela's Maduro is biggest obstacle to implementing Colombia peace deal: official

    Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is the biggest obstacle to implementing Colombia's peace deal because of the protection afforded to rebels residing in his country, a Colombian official said on Tuesday. The government of Colombian President Ivan Duque has repeatedly accused Venezuela of sheltering former members of the now-demobilized Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) who reject a 2016 peace deal.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Feud between Billy Corben, Joe Carollo sparks exchange over racism, abuse claims

    Documentary filmmaker Billy Corben and Commissioner Joe Carollo are locked in a war of words that grew tense in Miami City Hall on Thursday, with references to Carollo’s previous arrest on a domestic violence charge and Corben’s penchant for mocking Cuban-American politicians by posting images of them dressed like Fidel Castro.

  • Assault on Korean beauty supply store owner in Texas being investigated as possible hate crime

    ‘We don’t feel safe anymore. It’s really sad,’ says son of attacked woman

  • US passes 30 million Covid cases

    ‘Whether or not we’re going to turn the corner remains to be seen,’ says Dr Anthony Fauci of current infections

  • ‘When Trump was president this was not possible’: Migrants tell of dramatic journeys to reach US as thousands arrive at border

    Asylum-seekers from Central America tell Andrew Buncombe how they made it to McAllen, Texas, creating a major challenge for Joe Biden

  • Ted Cruz selling bizarre self-portrait tank top as experts warn of spring break Covid risk

    The sight of thousands of young people descending on Florida’s beaches has raised concerns that new Covid-19 variants could travel around the country

  • Fan-favorite Carolina Panthers player leaves team during free agency

    The exodus from Charlotte to Buffalo continues.