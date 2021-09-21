Evergrande: Asia stocks mixed as investors weigh China concerns

·2 min read
Main holding umbrella in front of stock market charts in Tokyo.
Main holding umbrella in front of stock market charts in Tokyo.

Asian stock markets were mixed on Tuesday as fears over Chinese property group Evergrande continue, triggering larger concerns about China's financial system.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index was around 2% lower, while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong was flat.

The Dow Jones index in the US ended Monday's trade 1.8% lower.

That followed similar falls in Europe, with Germany's Dax index losing 2.3%, and the Cac 40 in France down 1.7%.

Major stock exchanges in mainland China were closed on Monday and Tuesday for the annual mid-Autumn festival.

Monday's sell-off was primarily driven by concerns that Evergrande - one of China's biggest property developers - is struggling to meet interest payments on more than $300bn of debts.

Regulators in China warned it could spark broader risks to the country's financial system. And investors fear this could hit big banks exposed to Evergrande and companies like it, causing contagion in global markets.

The concerns also come as part of a large impact of the coronavirus on the global economy.

'China's own Lehman Brothers moment'

"The fear of an Evergrande bankruptcy appears to be leading to concern about China's very own Lehman [Brothers] moment, and a big overspill across the region," said Michael Hewson of CMC Markets.

Investors are also nervous that the US Federal Reserve, which meets on Tuesday and Wednesday, will confirm plans to cut back its support for the US economy this year.

Global stocks have rallied as economies have reopened and central banks have provided trillions of dollars in support to boost growth.

But there are concerns there could be a pull-back, if support is taken away at a time when the Delta variant is starting to drag on the recovery.

Strategists at Morgan Stanley said they expected a 10% correction in America's S&P 500 index as the Fed starts to unwind its support.

They added that signs of a stalling recovery could deepen that fall to 20%.

'Signal from the noise'

However, other analysts played down fears of a rout, noting that September is typically a bad months for stocks.

"Overall, September continues to live up to its bad reputation as historically the weakest month of the year. But that doesn't mean it can't rebound," said JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade.

And Lindsey Bell of Ally Invest said any pullback may be short-lived.

"Much of investing is about sorting through what's signal and what's noise," she said. "While there is concern about the Evergrande situation infecting global markets, for the long-term investor, this situation may just be noise."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Market Digest: RY, BAX, ITRI

    The stock market inched lower last week, as Tech stocks underperformed blue chips, though both were off. During Friday's session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 166 points, or 0.48%. The S&P 500 was down 0.91%, and the Nasdaq Composite was also down 0.91%. For the week, the DJIA was down 23 points, or 0.07%, the S&P 500 was down 0.57%, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 0.47%. Year-to-date, the DJIA is up 13.00%, the S&P 500 is up 18.02%, and the Nasdaq Composite is up 16.73%.

  • SSE Has Made No Decision to Split Despite Elliott’s Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Beating ESG Score Hides Razed ForestsSSE Plc said that no decision has been made to split the company despite pressure from activist investor Elliott Investment Management to spin off its renewables b

  • Rockefeller Foundation President on the call for a ’COVID charter’ & ending ‘energy poverty’

    Raj Shah, Rockefeller Foundation President, joins Yahoo Finance’s Andy Serwer&nbsp;at&nbsp;The 2021 Concordia Annual Summit to discuss&nbsp;vaccine availability for Covid-19 around the world, outlook on herd immunity, climate change, and access to energy.

  • Hong Kong stocks tumble on worries over Evergrande and property sector

    Shares fell more than 3% in Hong Kong on Monday in holiday-thinned trading in Asia, with other big markets in Tokyo and Shanghai closed.

  • Emmy Award ratings surprise to the upside, boosted by big wins from 'The Crown,' 'Ted Lasso'

    Television ratings for Sunday night's 73rd Emmys jumped from the previous year, according to data released by Nielsen on Monday.

  • U.S. to Lift Coronavirus Travel Ban for U.K. and European Union in November

    The U.S. will reopen its borders to vaccinated passengers from the U.K., the European Union and several other countries from November. The White House announced the changes on Monday, bringing to an end a gruelling 18-month COVID-19 travel ban that was first imposed by President Donald Trump in March 2020 at the onset of the […]

  • Bitcoin, ether slump as market selloff widens

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency prices sank on Monday as concerns over the spillover risk to the global economy from Chinese property group Evergrande's troubles spread across financial markets. Bitcoin, the world's biggest and best-known cryptocurrency, tumbled to $42,453.97, its lowest level since Aug. 7 before trimming some losses to trade down 7.4% at $43,745. Market capitalization of the cryptocurrency market dropped 10% on Monday to under $1.94 trillion, from last Saturday's $2.17 trillion.

  • 3 reasons why FDA advisors rejected Pfizer’s booster for the general public

    Meg Fitzgerald, “Ascending Davos” Author and Columbia University Healthcare Policy Professor, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the future of vaccines, the FDA rejecting Pfizer's booster shot for the general public and the importance of getting young children vaccinated as soon as possible.&nbsp;&nbsp;

  • Evergrande crises triggers market sell-off as mining and energy stocks slide

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Texas Doctor who Defied Abortion Law Is Sued by Arkansas Man

    An Arkansas man filed a lawsuit on Monday against a doctor in Texas who has admitted to performing an abortion that is illegal under a new state law that bans the procedure after a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

  • UPDATE 7-U.S. to relax travel restrictions for vaccinated foreign air travelers in November

    The United States will reopen in November to air travelers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the White House said on Monday, easing tough pandemic-related restrictions that started early last year. The decision, announced by White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients, marked an abrupt shift for President Joe Biden's administration, which said last week it was not the right time to lift any restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases. The United States had lagged many other countries in lifting such restrictions, and allies welcomed the move.

  • Oil prices advance amid U.S. supply tightness signals

    Oil prices rose on Tuesday as analysts pointed to signs of U.S. supply tightness, ending days of losses as global markets remain haunted by the potential impact on China's economy of a crisis at heavily indebted property group China Evergrande. The contract for West Texas Intermediate (WTI), which expires later on Tuesday, was up 61 cents or 0.9 at $70.90 after dropping 2.3% in the previous session. Global utilities are switching to fuel oil due to rising gas and coal prices, and lingering outages from the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ada that imply less supply is available, ANZ analysts said.

  • Sears closes final store, Netflix wins big at Emmy Awards

    Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick give their latest takes, including the spike in stories surrounding the close of Sears' last department store and the biggest takeaways from the 2021 Emmys as streaming services win big.

  • Biden administration to lift travel ban for fully vaccinated international travelers

    White House COVID-19 response coordinator Jeff Zients announced on Monday that the Biden administration will allow fully vaccinated travelers from around the world to enter the U.S. beginning in November. Why it matters: The announcement comes as President Biden seeks commitments from countries to donate vaccines to the global COVAX initiative. He is expected to host a COVID summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly this week, and many of the countries attending have expressed frustrati

  • China Evergrande Group 'won’t affect a large part of the U.S. stock market': Momentum Advisors CIO

    Allan Boomer, Momentum Advisors Chief Investment Officer, joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down today's market action.&nbsp;

  • Dollar holds gains, yuan under pressure as Evergrande risks grow

    The offshore yuan wallowed near an almost one-month low on Tuesday while the safe-haven dollar and yen stood tall as investors sought shelter from a potential China Evergrande default. The New Zealand dollar also sank after the central bank's assistant governor poured cold water on bets for a 50 basis point rate hike next month. "It feels like the market was waiting on something from the Chinese authorities over the weekend to calm the markets and ringfence the contagion worries from a looming Evergrande default, and that didn’t come," Chris Weston, head of research at brokerage Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a client note.

  • Des Moines man charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old girl

    Des Moines police say Parieon Davis knew the girl was 13, but still groomed her and sexually assaulted her.

  • Andreessen Horowitz's crypto boss Katie Haun is coming to Disrupt

    All the while, venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has been tirelessly building out a major crypto arm dedicated to ensuring that the firm will be an institutional powerhouse in the world of cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance and broader "Web3" technologies for years to come. Its early network of investments power much of the crypto world's earliest success stories, but the firm has bigger ambitions yet. The firm's efforts here are co-led by General Partner Katie Haun -- who was once a federal prosecutor tackling fraud and cyber crime alongside top government agencies.

  • Democrats Move To Call GOP Bluff On Debt Limit

    It’s a risky gambit ― and one that could easily backfire.

  • Doctor reacts to U.S. travel ban changes

    Baylor College of Medicine Assistant Professor Dr. Sara Andrabi joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the requirement of vaccinations for foreign travelers and other trends amid the COVID-19 pandemic.&nbsp;