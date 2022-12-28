1

US STOCKS-U.S. stocks end lower on mixed economic data, recession fears

Echo Wang
·3 min read

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Tesla pares gains in choppy trade

*

Southwest Airlines slips on government scrutiny

*

Indexes down: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq

(Adds comments; updates with closing prices)

By Echo Wang

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Wednesday, as investors grappled with mixed economic data, rising COVID cases in China, and geopolitical tensions heading into 2023.

"There was no Santa rally this year. The Grinch showed up this December for investors," said Greg Bassuk, chief executive at AXS Investments in Port Chester, New York.

December is typically a

strong month for equities

, with a rally in the week between Christmas and New Year's. The S&P 500 index has posted only 18 Decembers with losses since 1950, Truist Advisory Services data show.

"Normally a Santa Claus Rally is sparked by hopes of factors that will drive economic and market growth," Bassuk said. "The negative and mixed economic data, greater concerns around COVID reemergence and ongoing geopolitical tensions and ... all of that also translating Fed policy is all impeding Santa (from) showing up at the end of this year."

All 11 of the S&P 500 sector indexes fell on Wednesday, with energy stocks as the biggest loser.

Investors have been assessing China's move to reopen its COVID-battered economy against the backdrop of a surge in infections.

"With this current combination of rising cases with an opening up of China restrictions, we're seeing that investors are concerned that the ramifications are going to spread through many different industries and sectors as it did in the earlier COVID period," Bassuk said.

The benchmark S&P 500 is down 20% year-to-date, on track for its biggest annual loss since the financial crisis of 2008. The rout has been more severe for the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite, which closed at the lowest level since July 2020.

While recent data pointing to an easing in inflationary pressures has bolstered hopes of smaller interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, a tight labor market and resilient American economy have spurred worries that rates could stay higher for longer.

Markets are now pricing in 69% odds of a 25-basis point rate hike at the U.S. central bank's February meeting and see rates peaking at 4.94% in the first half of next year..

Shares of Tesla Inc rose in choppy trade, after hitting its lowest level in more than two years a day earlier. The stock is down nearly 69% for the year.

Southwest Airlines Co dropped a day after the carrier came under fire from the U.S. government for canceling thousands of flights.

According to preliminary data, the S&P 500 lost 46.20 points, or 1.21%, to end at 3,783.05 points, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 138.33 points, or 1.34%, to 10,214.89. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 367.60 points, or 1.11%, to 32,873.96. (Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Anil D'Silva and Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • Dow drops more than 350 points as U.S. stocks end sharply lower

    U.S. stocks ended sharply lower Wednesday, with all 11 of the S&P 500's sectors falling, as higher interest rates and recession fears continued to weigh on the market as investors near the end of a bruising 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed more than 350 points lower, falling 1.1%, while the S&P 500 slid 1.2% and the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite dropped around 1.4%, according to preliminary data from FactSet. Energy was the hardest hit sector of the S&P 500 on Wednesday, down mo

  • Big Tech's $4.5 Trillion Bloodbath

    Waves of massive job cuts, abandoned projects and billions of dollars in market cap evaporated: Big tech has had a hard landing in 2022.

  • Top Stocks

    The top stocks in the Russell 1000 are U.S. Steel for best value, Coterra Energy for fastest growth, and Occidental Petroleum for most momentum.

  • Prices at the Gas Pump Headed Higher

    The rebound in crude oil prices continues to impact gasoline prices for consumers at the pump. People should expect gasoline prices to start to rise moderately by 20 to 30 cents a gallon if they are currently paying $2.50 a gallon or less, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data. The recent increase in crude oil prices has resulted in gasoline prices inching higher.

  • U.S. stocks end lower on mixed economic data, recession fears

    Wall Street's main indexes closed lower on Wednesday, as investors grappled with mixed economic data, rising COVID cases in China, and geopolitical tensions heading into 2023. December is typically a strong month for equities, with a rally in the week between Christmas and New Year's. The S&P 500 index has posted only 18 Decembers with losses since 1950, Truist Advisory Services data show.

  • US Banking Giants Score $1T of Profits in a Decade

    Wall Street's banking giants score the first&nbsp;trillion-dollar decade. That's not $1&nbsp;trillion&nbsp;of total revenue, it's pure profit. Hannah Levitt has more on "Bloomberg Markets." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • MicroStrategy makes first bitcoin sale through subsidiary, but doesn't change crypto strategy

    Tysons business intelligence software company MicroStrategy Inc. has sold a small portion of its bitcoin holdings for the first time. Since the company began buying up thousands of bitcoins in 2020, gaining attention as one of the first public companies to do so and seeing its share price move in tandem with the cryptocurrency’s value, it had yet to sell any of those coins. The average price per coin came out to $16,776 net of fees and expenses, nearly half the average purchase price of its overall bitcoin holdings.

  • Big Tech workers, from Meta to Amazon, had a horrible year. But there’s a silver lining

    Laid-off techies are "still the most sought-after workers with the most in-demand skills," experts say.

  • Global recession ‘crosscurrents’ lead 2023 expectations to be deeper rather than shallow: Strategist

    Federated Hermes Head of International Equity Group Martin Schulz and Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss global economic growth, expectations for the Fed in 2023, wage growth and the labor market, and how to adjust investment strategies to the current economic climate.

  • Chinese Bilibili Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength

    Bilibili ADR shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 70 to 84.

  • Why the owners of the Waterfront took it off the market and paid off its long-term debt

    Mon Valley complex showed resilience through all the challenges of the pandemic, helping to motivate its joint venture partners to pull it off the market and pay off its debt balance.

  • Century Communities Stock Building Solid Uptrend; In Top 3% For Profit Growth

    Century Communities shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating

  • Not Hot Now: Krispy Kreme Has Been a Disaster for Investors

    Shares of Krispy Kreme (down 44% YTD) have cratered this month, falling 35% since December 2. This is not my first go-around with Krispy Kreme. By the time I stumbled onto it, Krispy Kreme was quietly righting the ship, paying down debt, growing again.

  • Police: Man with machete expected to face felony charges

    Residents in the Cornhill area were asked to stay in their homes during the incident.

  • Pueblo woman pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2021 killing

    Savannah Mascarenas pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Daniel Mascarenas in December 2021.

  • Airline Stocks Slump As US Demands Negative Covid Test From China Travelers

    Passengers flying from China will need a negative Covid test before entering the United States, health officials indicated Wednesday.

  • Juniper Stock Builds Base As This Networking Firm Posts Rising Profits

    Juniper Networks is the focus of IBD's Screen of the Day as it builds a base and has rising profit estimates.

  • McDaniel: Tua suffered concussion in loss to Packers

    Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained his second concussion of the season in last week’s loss to Green Bay, Miami coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday. Tagovailoa has not been officially ruled out for Sunday’s pivotal game at New England, though it’s unknown when the Dolphins will see him on the field again. McDaniel said the Dolphins are moving forward with Teddy Bridgewater as their starter.

  • No foul play suspected after body of missing Alexandria man found

    The body of an elderly Alexandria man reported missing Dec. 23 was found Tuesday, according to police.

  • 70-year-old driver beaten to death after bumping car on Christmas, Colorado cops say

    The fender bender and subsequent assault happened outside a pub.