US STOCKS-Wall St set to slip at open as Iran tensions rise

(For a live blog on the U.S. stock market, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* Chipmakers fall after IQE's sales warning

* Trump warned Tehran a U.S. attack was imminent

* Energy companies gained on higher crude prices

* Futures down: Dow 0.19%, S&P 0.27%, Nasdaq 0.46% (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Amy Caren Daniel

June 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street was set to open lower on Friday as rising tensions between the United States and Iran kept investors on edge, taking the shine off a rally in the prior session that pushed the S&P 500 to a record high.

Tehran had received a message from President Donald Trump, delivered through Oman overnight, warning that a U.S. attack was imminent but adding he was against war and wanted talks, Iranian officials told Reuters on Friday.

The New York Times had earlier reported that Trump had approved military strikes against Iran in retaliation for the downing of a U.S. surveillance drone but called off the attacks at the last minute.

Earlier this week, signals from the Federal Reserve about an interest rate cut next month pushed stocks higher, with the S&P 500 index closing at a new record of 2,954.18 on Thursday and on track to end the week at least 2% higher.

Money markets are pricing in three rate cuts before year-end and are betting on as many as five cuts through mid-2020.

"When you look at the magnitude of the move we've had in a short period of time, especially this week, I'm not surprised to see the markets lower today," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities in New York.

"We know there's a G20 meeting, which could be binary in its results being bullish or bearish. It's not unusual for investors to take a bit of a pause."

Investors will now look to the Group of 20 summit in Japan next week for signs of progress on the trade dispute between the United States and China that had sparked the worst monthly performance of U.S. stock indexes this year in May.

Crude prices gained about 1% on fears that a U.S. military attack on Iran that would disrupt flows from the Middle East.

Oil major Exxon Mobil Corp rose about 0.3% in premarket trading, while Halliburton Co and Marathon Oil Corp gained nearly 1% each.

At 8:29 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 51 points, or 0.19%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.27% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 35.25 points, or 0.46%.

Volatility may rise during Friday's session on account of "quadruple witching," as investors unwind interests in futures and options contracts prior to expiration.

Chipmakers fell after Britain's IQE Plc became the latest semiconductor company to warn on full-year revenue, citing the impact of the Huawei ban.

Shares of Micron Technology, Broadcom Inc and Advanced Micro Devices fell between 0.3% and 1.5%.

Among other stocks, Facebook Inc fell 0.7% after Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said major central banks and regulators will want oversight of the social media company's proposed new cryptocurrency Libra.

Slack Technologies Inc gained 2.8%, a day after the workplace messaging platform soared nearly 50% in market debut.

Markit manufacturing sector flash PMI data, due at 09:45 a.m. ET, is expected to show a reading 50.4 in June, up from 50 a month earlier.

The PMI reading comes after data from Germany, France and euro zone came in slightly higher in June compared to May. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel and Aparajita Saxena in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)