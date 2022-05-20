US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed after punishing week

Noel Randewich and Amruta Khandekar
·3 min read

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Ross Stores plunges after cutting 2022 forecast

* S&P 500 +0.01%, Nasdaq -0.30%, Dow +0.03% (Updates with details at end of session)

By Noel Randewich and Amruta Khandekar

May 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street ended mixed on Friday after a volatile session that saw Tesla slump and other growth stocks also lose ground.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq logged their seventh straight week of losses, their longest losing streak since the end of the dotcom bubble in 2001.

The Dow suffered its eighth consecutive weekly decline, its longest since 1932 during the Great Depression.

Worries about surging inflation and rising interest rates have pummeled the U.S. stock market this year, with danger signals from Walmart Inc and other retailers this week adding to fears about the economy.

The S&P 500 spent most of the session in negative territory and at one point was down just over 20% from its Jan. 3 record high close before ending down 18% from that level and flat for the day.

Closing down 20% from that record level would confirm the S&P 500 has been in a bear market since reaching that January high, according to a common definition.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was last down about 27% from its record close in November 2021.

Weighing heavily on the S&P 500, Tesla tumbled 6.4% after Chief Executive Elon Musk denounced as "utterly untrue" claims in a news report that he sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016.

Other megacap stocks also fell, with Apple Google-owner Alphabet Inc down 1.3% and Nvidia losing 2.5%.

Shares of Deere & Co dropped 14% after the heavy equipment maker posted downbeat quarterly revenue.

Pfizer rose 3.6%, helping the S&P 500 avoid a loss for the day.

Recent disappointing forecasts from big retailers Walmart, Kohl's Corp and Target Inc have rattled market sentiment, adding to evidence that rising prices have started to hurt the purchasing power of U.S. consumers.

On Friday, Ross Stores plunged 22.5% after the discount apparel retailer cut its 2022 forecasts for sales and profit, while Vans brand owner VF Corp gained 6.1% on strong 2023 revenue outlook.

Traders are pricing in 50-basis point rate hikes by the U.S. central bank in June and July.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.01% to end the session at 3,901.36 points.

The Nasdaq declined 0.30% to 11,354.62 points, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.03% to 31,261.90 points.

For the week, the S&P 500 fell 3.0%, the Dow lost 2.9% and the Nasdaq declined 3.8%.

About two thirds of S&P 500 stocks are down 20% or more from their 52-week highs.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 13.0 billion shares, compared with a 13.5 billion average over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.16-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.24-to-1 ratio favored decliners.

The S&P 500 posted 1 new 52-week highs and 48 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 11 new highs and 353 new lows.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru, and by Noel Randewich in Oakland, Calif.; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta, Arun Koyyur and Grant McCool)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Retailer Rout Erased $500 Billion, Stirs Worry of More Ahead

    (Bloomberg) -- The wild swings in consumer stocks this week that erased about $500 billion in market value are far from over with earnings reports from well-known retailers including Dollar General Corp., Macy’s Inc. and Costco Wholesale Corp. still to come.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Ke

  • Dow Jones Flat As S&P 500 Fights Off Bear Market; Tesla Plunges Amid Elon Musk Reports; 2 Stocks Look Bullish

    The Dow Jones reversed higher while the S&P 500 battled out of bear market territory. Tesla stock dived amid reports about CEO Elon Musk.

  • Investors Heavily Search AbbVie Inc. (ABBV): Here is What You Need to Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AbbVie (ABBV). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • During a Wild Earnings Week, Here Are the Winners and Losers

    Deckers, Foot Locker, Kohl’s, On Holding, Ross Stores, Shoe Carnival, Target, TJ Maxx, VF Corp., Walmart all reported earnings results in this jam-packed week of financial news.

  • Elon Musk Wants to Go Beyond Democrats and Republicans

    Tesla's CEO has become broadly influential in recent months. And that influence has extended to politics.

  • Stock Market Today - 5/20: Dow Ends Flat, S&P Briefly Slides Into Bear Market As Fed Inflation Fight Pummels Stocks

    The S&P 500 briefly slipped 20% from its all-time high in early January, officially pegging the broadest measure of U.S. stocks in bear market territory.

  • Stephen Curry with an and one vs the Dallas Mavericks

    Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with an and one vs the Dallas Mavericks, 05/18/2022

  • 3 Takeaways From Fund Managers’ Latest Talkfest

    With turbulence and uncertainty writ large on the global stage, investors and financial advisors gathered in Chicago to discuss the outlook

  • Why Cruise Stocks Keep Going Down

    In early trading Friday, stock markets attempted to make a comeback and end a down week on an up note. As The Fly reports, Truist has only a neutral rating on each of Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line -- and rates Carnival stock an out and out sell.

  • Stocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh Week: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A dramatic late-session rally brought the S&P 500 back from the brink of a bear market, but the index still sank for a seventh straight week in a stretch of weakness not seen since 2001. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Stocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh We

  • Tesla relegated to the backseat in Cathie Wood’s ARK fund as woes mount for Elon Musk

    Streaming service provider Roku now represents Wood's largest position in her Ark Innovation ETF with 8.4% to Tesla's 8.2%.

  • Woodside shareholders approve BHP petroleum merger

    BRISBANE (Reuters) -Woodside Petroleum's shareholders on Thursday voted for a merger with BHP Group's petroleum arm to create a top 10 global independent oil and gas producer worth $40 billion, according to a vote count at the company's annual meeting. The merger, agreed last August, advances top global miner BHP's effort to move away from fossil fuels, as it looks to decarbonise, while doubling Woodside's oil and gas production and beefing up its funding for growth. "The merger is an opportunity for Woodside to increase its contribution to the world's growing energy needs and build the scale, resilience and diversity to thrive through the energy transition," Chief Executive Officer Meg O'Neill told shareholders.

  • The S&P 500 narrowly averts a bear market. How long do they last once they arrive?

    The S&P 500 temporarily trades below the level that would mark a bear market. In the past, entering bear territory has often meant more weakness ahead.

  • Apple and Microsoft Stocks Rise as Rough Week for Big Tech Ends

    Higher-risk technology stocks have born the brunt of a downturn in investor appetite on concerns about an economic slump in China.

  • Mega-cap stocks slide this week as retail and chip sectors tank

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Jared Blikre breaks down midday trading in the stock market.

  • Why AMD Investors Can Sleep Soundly

    AMD has been a stellar place for investors to park their cash over the last several years, providing a multitude of gains along the way.

  • S&P 500 Evades Bear Market as Investors Go On Late Buying Spree

    (Bloomberg) -- A two-year bull run in stocks that began at the depths of the coronavirus panic came close to crashing into a bear market Friday but avoided that fate in the last hour of trading.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Stocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh Week: Mark

  • Market sell-off continues, Dow faces worst week since 2020

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to discuss the state of the market sell-offs heading into the week's final trading hour, volatility levels, and losses by Nasdaq leaders.

  • Tesla Weighs on S&P 500 as Twitter Waffling, China Hit Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is limping to the finish line, as the stock’s 14% decline this week makes it the second-biggest drag on the S&P 500 Index over the past five sessions, behind only Apple Inc. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Frothiest Housing Markets Turned Into a Seller’s Headache OvernightElon Musk Gets Defensive Over Twitter Meme as Harassment Report SurfacesApple Shows AR/VR Headset to Board in Sign of Progress on Key Project Stocks Avert Bear Market, Slide for Seventh Week

  • Is It Too Late to Buy IBM Stock?

    The veteran tech giant just completed a multi-year turnaround. Here's the investment opportunity with the new IBM.