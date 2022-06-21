US STOCKS-Wall Street gains over 2% in broad rebound

Lewis Krauskopf and Devik Jain and Anisha Sircar
·3 min read

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

* All S&P 500 sectors higher, led by energy

* GS raises chances of U.S. recession to 30% over next year

* Kellogg rises after decision to split into three companies

* Indexes up: Dow 2.15%, S&P 2.45%, Nasdaq 2.51% (Adds more market data)

By Lewis Krauskopf, Devik Jain and Anisha Sircar

June 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's major indexes jumped over 2% on Tuesday as investors scooped up shares of megacap growth and energy companies after the stock market swooned last week on worries over a global economic downturn.

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors gained, as stocks rebounded broadly after the benchmark index last week logged its biggest weekly percentage decline since March 2020.

Investors are trying to assess how far stocks can fall as they weigh risks to the economy with the Federal Reserve taking aggressive measures to try to tamp down surging inflation. The S&P 500 earlier this month fell over 20% from its January all-time high, confirming the common definition of a bear market.

"Do I think we have hit bottom? No. I think we are going to see more volatility, I think the bottoming process will likely take some time," said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco. "But I do think it is a good sign to see investor interest."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 641.47 points, or 2.15%, to 30,530.25, and the S&P 500 gained 89.95 points, or 2.45%, at 3,764.79. The Nasdaq Composite added 270.95 points, or 2.51%, at 11,069.30.

The energy sector, the top-gaining S&P 500 sector this year, surged 5.1% after tumbling last week. Every sector gained at least 1%.

Megacap stocks Apple Inc, Tesla Inc and Microsoft Corp all rose solidly to give the biggest individual boosts to the S&P 500. Apple rose 3.3%, Tesla jumped 9.4% and Microsoft added 2.5%.

The Fed last week approved its largest interest rate increase in more than a quarter of a century to stem a surge in inflation.

Investors are pivoting to Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony to the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on Wednesday for clues on future interest rate hikes and his latest views on the economy.

Investors are "trying to read the tea leaves to see how aggressive the Fed is going to get," said Chuck Carlson, chief executive officer at Horizon Investment Services in Hammond, Indiana. "That's a hard question to answer right now because they are going to see what happens to the inflation story."

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs now expects a 30% chance of the U.S. economy tipping into recession over the next year, up from its previous forecast of 15%.

In company news, Kellogg Co shares rose about 2% after the breakfast cereal maker said it was splitting into three companies.

Spirit Airlines shares jumped 7.9% after JetBlue Airways said on Monday it sweetened its bid to convince the ultra-low cost carrier to accept its offer over rival Frontier Airlines' proposal.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 2.66-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.22-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 32 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 37 new highs and 122 new lows.

About 12.4 billion shares changed hands in U.S. exchanges, in line with the 12.4 billion daily average over the last 20 sessions.

(Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf in New York, Devik Jain and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila, Arun Koyyur and Richard Chang)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The stock market’s big Tuesday bounce is likely to fizzle out: Capital Economics

    It was Turnaround Tuesday for the stock market as U.S. investors returned from a 3-day weekend. Here's why one market economist says the bounce is likely to fizzle.

  • Wall Street gains over 2% in broad rebound

    Wall Street's major indexes jumped over 2% on Tuesday as investors scooped up shares of megacap growth and energy companies after the stock market swooned last week on worries over a global economic downturn. All 11 major S&P 500 sectors gained, as stocks rebounded broadly after the benchmark index last week logged its biggest weekly percentage decline since March 2020. Investors are trying to assess how far stocks can fall as they weigh risks to the economy with the Federal Reserve taking aggressive measures to try to tamp down surging inflation.

  • Market check: Stocks hold onto gains, Tesla stock pops, bitcoin rebounds

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Emily McCormick joins the Live show to detail rebounds seen across markets, cryptocurrencies, and Nasdaq leaders like Tesla.

  • Stock Market Today - 6/21: Stocks End Higher As Bond Yields Ease, But Recession Concerns Linger

    Stocks ended sharply higher Tuesday but traders remain worried about near-term recession risk and are closely-eying moves in Treasury bond yields.

  • US STOCKS-Megacap, energy shares lead broad Wall Street rebound

    All 11 major S&P 500 sectors gained, as stocks rebounded broadly after the benchmark index last week logged its biggest weekly percentage decline since March 2020. The S&P 500 is down over 20% this year after confirming it was in a bear market earlier this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 585.65 points, or 1.96%, to 30,474.43, the S&P 500 gained 89.9 points, or 2.45%, at 3,764.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 301.06 points, or 2.79%, at 11,099.41.

  • Dow ends nearly 650 points higher as stocks bounce back from worst week since 2020

    U.S. stocks finish sharply higher on Tuesday after a three-day holiday weekend, following the worst weekly performance for equities in more than two years.

  • Growing forecasts for U.S. recession may spell more trouble for stocks

    The Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tilt has prompted some of Wall Street's biggest banks to ramp up forecasts for a U.S. recession, threatening more downside for an already bruised stock market. The S&P 500 index is already down about 21% this year after last week posting a 20% decline from its highs that defines a bear market. The sell-off came as the Fed deploys its biggest rate hikes in decades to fight surging inflation.

  • Market check: Stocks rally across the board, Treasuries climb

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Jared Blikre breaks down the rallies seen across markets after consecutive weeks of market volatility and sell-offs, as well as the bond market and sector action, Chinese stocks, ARK ETF components, and Tesla.

  • Bangladesh military scrambles to reach millions marooned after deadly flooding

    DHAKA/GUWAHATI, India (Reuters) -Soldiers on small boats delivered relief material on Monday across flooded towns and villages in Bangladesh, after more than nine million people were marooned in the low-lying country and neighbouring India following heavy rains, officials said. At least 32 people have been killed in Bangladesh since late last week following monsoon downpours that triggered catastrophic flooding in the northeastern Sylhet administrative division, leaving around a quarter of its 15 million population stranded amid fast-rising waters and swollen rivers. "The flooding is the worst in 122 years in the Sylhet region," Atiqul Haque, Director General of Bangladesh's Department of Disaster Management, told Reuters, adding that a dozen districts in the north and northeast had been swamped by floods.

  • AP PHOTOS: India, Bangladesh floods destroy homes, lives

    Early and strong monsoon rains have brought heavy flooding to northeastern India and Bangladesh, killing dozens of people, forcing hundreds of thousands from their homes and cutting millions off from crucial supplies. In the particularly hard-hit area of Sylhet in Bangladesh, villagers waded, swam and paddled makeshift rafts or small skiffs to a boat delivering aid that had moored to one shelter, its ground floor covered halfway to the ceiling with water. Monsoon rains in South Asia typically begin in June.

  • Netflix: Another round of job cuts loom amid sagging stock price, user slowdown

    Netflix layoffs loom after a new report reveals that streamer plans to slash even more jobs.

  • Dozens dead, thousands homeless in Bangladesh, India floods

    Villagers in northeastern Bangladesh crowded makeshift refugee centers and scrambled to meet boats arriving with food and fresh water as massive floods, which have killed dozens of people and displaced hundreds of thousands there and in neighboring India, continued to wreak havoc Tuesday. In Sylhet, one of the worst-hit areas in the extreme northeast of the country near the border with India, villagers waded, swam and paddled makeshift rafts or small skiffs to a boat delivering aid that had moored to one shelter, its ground floor covered half way to the ceiling with water. The low-lying village along the Surma River is prone to flooding, but with the extreme rainfall at the start of this year’s monsoon season, villager Mehedi Hasan Parvez said he’s never seen anything this bad.

  • Tesla worker rejects $15 million payout in race bias lawsuit

    (Reuters) -A Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc's flagship California assembly plant on Tuesday rejected a $15 million award in his lawsuit alleging racial abuse by coworkers, opening the door for a new trial after a judge slashed a $137 million jury verdict. Lawyers for Owen Diaz, who had sued Tesla in 2017, turned down the judge's award in a brief filing in federal court in San Francisco. "In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him," his lawyers said.

  • Florida concerned about Petro’s election in Colombia. It’s ‘disastrous,’ says DeSantis

    Florida leaders from both political parties expressed concern Monday over the results of the Colombian presidential election.

  • Retail Traders Bet Against Stocks, Signaling Deeper Downturn

    (Bloomberg) -- As the first half of 2022 shapes up to be one of the worst on record for financial markets, retail investors have been boosting their bets on a further downturn in US equities.Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession

  • Obamas find new podcast home at Audible after Spotify exit

    Higher Ground signed its first podcast deal with Spotify in 2019 and went on to make shows such as "The Michelle Obama Podcast" and "Born in the USA", a series of conversations between former U.S. President Barack Obama and musician Bruce Springsteen. But the Swedish audio-streaming platform declined to renew its deal with the Higher Ground, prompting the Obamas to seek new partners, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-06-21/obamas-sign-audible-audio-deal-leaving-spotify in April. The report had said that Higher Ground was then in talks with other distributors about a deal worth tens of millions of dollars, among the most lucrative in the podcasting business.

  • Biden nominates a Native American woman to be U.S. treasurer

    Malerba, chief of the Mohegan Tribe, is the first Native American to be nominated as U.S. treasurer.

  • TSX gains for second day, led by energy shares

    Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, adding to the previous day's rally, as higher oil prices boosted energy shares and investors weighed prospects of a strong finish to a bruising second quarter. The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 73.66 points, or 0.4%, at 19,257.29, extending its rebound from a 15-month low on Friday. Wall Street's major indexes also climbed as investors scooped up shares of megacap growth and energy companies after the stock market swooned last week on worries over a global economic downturn.

  • Nearly one-third of older Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement

    Many older Americans are willing to work during their retirement years — and they may have to be — because they aren’t financially prepared for their old age. Almost three in 10 people between 55 and 67 years old have less than $10,000 saved for retirement, though 32% of women specifically have less than $10,000 earmarked for their old age, according to a new survey from Sagewell Financial, a financial technology company focused on seniors’ money management. Four in 10 people had less than $50,000 saved for retirement, whereas 47% of women had less than that much compared with 30% of men.

  • What are gaming coins? Yahoo U

    The video game setting is already a competitive environment, but loot boxes, limited edition collectible non-fungible tokens and exclusive events have also proven to be a significant driver of gaming coins adoption.