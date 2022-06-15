  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

US STOCKS-Wall Street pares gains after Fed hikes by 75 basis points

Chuck Mikolajczak
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Paul Volcker
    Paul Volcker
    American economist (1927-2019)

* Fed hikes rates by 75 bps

* Dow up 0.05%, S&P 500 up 0.39%, Nasdaq up 1.15% (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)

By Chuck Mikolajczak

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks pared gains on Wednesday on the heels of a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to meet market expectations as the central bank attempts to cool rising inflation without tipping the economy into a recession.

The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come.

Fed Chair Jay Powell is scheduled to speak at his press conference at 2:30 pm EDT (1730 GMT).

"The Fed is willing to let the unemployment rate rise and risk a recession as collateral damage to get inflation back down," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

"This isn’t a Volcker-moment for Powell given the magnitude of the hike, but he is like a Mini-Me version of Volcker with this move," he added in reference to former Federal Reserve Chairman Paul Volcker, who acted aggressively to sharply raise interest rates to stamp out inflation in the late 1970s.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.11 points, or 0.05%, to 30,379.94, the S&P 500 gained 14.48 points, or 0.39%, to 3,749.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 124.21 points, or 1.15%, to 10,952.56.

Stocks initially moved sharply higher after the announcement before quickly reversing course.

Investors had quickly raised their expectations that the central bank would hike rates by 75 basis points (bps) over the past several days following a stronger than expected reading of consumer prices on Friday. It had previously been widely anticipated the Fed would announce a raise of 50 bps, a rapid swing in expectations that has triggered a violent selloff across world markets.

Fueling the expectation for a larger hike were forecasts changes by analysts at major banks, including those at JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs, which both projected a 75 bps rate hike by the Fed. Investors have since rushed to reprice their bets.

Growing worries about surging inflation, higher borrowing costs, slowing economic growth and corporate earnings have kept equities under pressure for most of the year.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P 500 marked a more than 20% decline from its most recent record closing high, confirming a bear market began on Jan. 3, according to a commonly used definition.

Earlier economic data on Wednesday showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell 0.3% in May as motor vehicle purchases declined amid shortages and record high gasoline prices pulled spending away from other goods, well short of expectations calling for a 0.2% rise.

Among individual stocks, Citigroup rose 2.24% to lead gains on the S&P 500 banks index, while Nucor Corp advanced 0.72% after it forecast upbeat current-quarter profit on strong steel demand.

Boeing Co surged 6.84% after China Southern Airlines Co Ltd conducted test flights with a 737 MAX plane for the first time since March, in a sign the jet's return in China could be nearing as demand rebounds.

(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed Hikes 75 Basis Points, Powell Says 75 or 50 Likely in July

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points -- the biggest increase since 1994 -- and Chair Jerome Powell said officials could move by that much again next month or make a smaller half-point increase to get inflation under control.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitVolatility Grips Stocks as Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapBiden’s ‘Never Been More

  • Fed officials jack up rates, inflation outlook

    New quarterly forecasts from U.S. central bank officials released on Wednesday alongside a three-quarters-of-a-percentage-point interest rate increase showed the median expectation for their benchmark policy rate climbing to 3.4% by the end of 2022. The federal funds rate at the end of 2023 is now projected to be 3.8%, up from the March forecast of 2.8%, while the year-end 2024 rate was seen at 3.4% versus 2.8% in March, reflecting an expectation that the central bank will be cutting rates by that time.

  • The Fed’s New Dot Plot After Its June Policy Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve’s so-called dot plot, which the US central bank uses to signal its outlook for the path of interest rates, shows the median year-end projection for the federal funds rate moved up to 3.4%. The estimate for the end of 2023 was boosted to near 3.8%. The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark rate by 75 basis points in an effort to tame the hottest inflation in 40 years.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Are Building Vacation-Home Empires With Easy-Money LoansChina

  • Stock Market Today - 6/15: Stocks Leap As Powell Says Big Rate Moves Won't Be 'Common After 75 Basis Point Hike

    The Fed delivered its biggest rate hike in decades Wednesday as markets debate the merits of tighter monetary policy into a looming domestic recession.

  • Fed Delivers 75 Basis Point Rate Hike, Largest Since 1994: Stocks Leap As Powell Says Big Hikes Won't Be 'Common'

    The Federal Reserve made its largest rate hike in nearly three decades Wednesday, and signaled sharper increases over the coming months, sending Treasuries yields higher and stocks lower.

  • Stock Market Pares Gains After Fed Raises Rate Three-Quarters Of Point

    The Fed put the target range for the federal funds rate at 1.5% to 1.75%, adding that it "anticipates that ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate."

  • Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Drift Lower

    Gold markets initially gapped lower to kick off Tuesday, turned around to fill that gap, and then fell again.

  • Why the Fed can keep raising rates ‘pretty aggressively’ in the short term: Economist

    Zach Griffiths, Wells Fargo Senior Macro Strategist, and Jeanette Garretty, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management Chief Economist, join Yahoo Finance Live to break down consumer positions amid rising inflation and the latest Fed interest rate hike and the significance of the latest unemployment rate reading.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends selling, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. A lot of growth investors are reeling from the aftershocks of the incredible crash in crypto markets over […]

  • Wall Street rises in volatile trade after Fed statement

    The S&P 500 rose more than 1% in choppy trading on Wednesday after a policy announcement by the Federal Reserve that raised interest rates to meet market expectations as the central bank tries to fight rising inflation without tilting the economy into a recession. The Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point and projected a slowing economy and rising unemployment in the months to come. Equities alternated between moving higher and paring gains following the announcement, getting their most recent lift after Chair Jerome Powell said in his press conference that either 50 basis points or 75 basis points were most likely at the next meeting in July but that he did not expect hikes of 75 basis points to be common.

  • Eleven's ready for Hawkins' new nightmare in first-look photos from the Stranger Things 4 finale

    Eight new photos from Volume 2 have arrived.

  • Federal Reserve to announce interest rate decision

    The Federal Reserve is expected to announce its biggest interest rate hike in almost three decades. The bank is hoping to slow down surging prices on everything from rent to gas. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes reports and CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green to discuss the impending rate hike.

  • Nupur Sharma controversy: Prayagraj demolition breaks a family's dream

    The demolition of Muslim activist Afreen Fatima's house in India has left her family and neighbours in fear.

  • Tesla Cars and Crashes. A Regulator Just Released Driver-Assistance Data.

    Tesla accounted for most Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System crashes reported to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. It's not a call on safety.

  • Tesla’s Probably Going to Miss Earnings in Q2 — And So What if It Does?

    Just a little over a week ago, Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk issued a stark warning to the company's investors -- and to investors in general. Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the state of the global economy, and where it's heading. His feeling was bad enough, in fact, that according to some reports, Tesla might be preparing to lay off 10% of its workforce (or at least 10% of its salaried workforce) to right-size the company to meet diminished demand for electric vehicles. Just a little

  • How do I protect my in-laws from swindlers when they won’t cooperate?

    As examples, they lost $70,000 over three years to a fraudulent scheme in a poor foreign country, and $40,000 to a hardly legal “give us your money and we’ll send you a link on how to flip houses” scheme. It may help your in-laws to know that they are in good company.

  • Coinbase stock continues slide as ‘extreme decline’ in crypto prices prompts J.P. Morgan downgrade

    Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. were set to extend their slide Tuesday after an analyst at J.P. Morgan abandoned his bullish call in the wake of an "extreme decline" in cryptocurrency prices.

  • Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Scores Rising Relative Strength Upgrade

    A Relative Strength Rating upgrade for Day One Biopharmacetical shows improving technical performance.

  • Marten Transport Stock Set To Shift Into High Gear

    Solid earnings growth has helped growth stock Marten Transport work its way through a consolidation and approach a buy point.

  • Meghan Markle Reached Out to Food Charity on Poignant Anniversary: 'Being Her Beautiful Kind Self'

    The Duchess of Sussex left a "lovely voice message" for the Hubb Community Kitchen, a group that came together to prepare food for their community after being displaced following the Grenfell fire