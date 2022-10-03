US STOCKS-Wall Street rallied to enter final quarter

Echo Wang
·3 min read

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window.)

*

Tesla down as Q3 deliveries miss market estimates

*

U.S. factory activity slowest in ~2.5 years in Sept -ISM

*

Credit Suisse, Citi cut 2022 year-end target for S&P 500

*

Indexes up: S&P 3.0%, Dow 500 3.1%, Nasdaq 2.9%

(Adds comment; updates prices, details; changes byline)

By Echo Wang

Oct 3 (Reuters) -

Wall Street's three major indexes rallied over 2.5% on Monday to start the final quarter of a tumultuous year in which investors fretted about aggressive interest rate hikes amid historically hot inflation and fears of slowing economic growth.

All 11 major S&P 500 sectors are in positive territory, with energy on track for its best day in more than three months.

Oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp rose more than 5%, tracking a jump in crude prices as sources said the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are considering their biggest output cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Megacap growth and technology companies such as Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp each rose about 3.5%, while banks advanced 3.2%.

Data showed manufacturing activity increased at its slowest pace in nearly 2-1/2 years in September as new orders contracted, likely as rising interest rates to tame inflation cooled demand for goods.

The Institute for Supply Management said its manufacturing PMI dropped to 50.9 this month, missing estimates but still above 50, indicating growth.

"The economic data stream actually came in worse than expected. In a very counterintuitive fashion that likely represents good news for equity markets," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth in Boston.

"(While) good economic data, strong readings had been a catalyst for selling, this is the first time we've actually seen some negative news be a catalyst."

Further supporting rate-sensitive growth stocks, the benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yield fell after British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to reverse course on a tax cut for the highest rate.

"The U.S. yield markets (are) pulling back - that's been a positive ... and that connotes a more risk-on environment," said Hogan.

All three major indexes ended a volatile third quarter lower on Friday on growing fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy will tip the economy into recession.

Tesla Inc fell 6.9% after it sold fewer-than-expected vehicles in the third quarter as deliveries lagged way behind production due to logistic hurdles. Peers Lucid Group gained 1.3% and Rivian Automotive fell 2.3%.

Major automakers are expected to report modest declines in U.S. new vehicle sales, but analysts and investors worry that a darkening economic picture, not inventory shortages, will lead to weaker car sales.

Citigroup and Credit Suisse became the latest brokerages to lower their 2022 year-end targets for the S&P 500, as U.S. equity markets bear the heat of aggressive central bank actions to tamp down inflation.

Credit Suisse also set a 2023 year-end price target for the benchmark index at 4,050 points, adding that 2023 would be a "year of weak, non-recessionary growth and falling inflation."

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by a 6.29-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.87-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and 23 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 46 new highs and 267 new lows. (Reporting by Echo Wang in New York; Additional reporting by Ankika Biswas and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Arun Koyyur and Richard Chang)

Recommended Stories

  • Markets climb ahead of the close, semiconductor stocks rebound in first October session

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith examines market and sector gains in the first trading session of October, while also looking at the semiconductor, travel, and retail industries.

  • Canadian dollar rallies one percent as oil prices jump

    The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, rebounding from its lowest level in more than two years, as oil prices jumped and despite domestic data showing a second straight month of declining factory activity. The price of oil, one of Canada's major exports, rose as OPEC+ considers reducing output by more than 1 million barrels per day (bpd) to buttress prices with what would be its biggest cut since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. crude prices were up 5.8% at $84.12 a barrel.

  • Fed's Williams says central bank has more work to do to cool inflation

    Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams said on Monday that while there have been nascent signs of cooling inflation, underlying price pressures remain too high, which means the U.S. central bank must press forward to get inflation under control. "Clearly, inflation is far too high, and persistently high inflation undermines the ability of our economy to perform at its full potential," Williams said in the text of a speech to be delivered before an audience in Phoenix. "Tighter monetary policy has begun to cool demand and reduce inflationary pressures, but our job is not yet done."

  • Climbdown on 45pc tax doesn’t change ‘negative’ outlook for UK, warns S&P

    Tory Party Conference latest: Kwasi Kwarteng brushes off "a little turbulence" from mini-Budget Bank of England monitors Credit Suisse amid market turbulence FTSE 100 closes up slightly 1pc; Pound gains to $1.13 Roger Bootle: It will spark strikes and protests, but public sector pay has to fall Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Soccer-Informal workers at risk of exploitation in Qatar during World Cup - U.S. official

    Workers in Qatar's informal economy are especially at risk of exploitation during this year's soccer World Cup and Doha must strive to prosecute human traffickers and identify their victims, U.S. Under Secretary of State Uzra Zeya told Reuters. The Gulf Arab state has come under intense scrutiny and criticism from human rights groups over its treatment of migrant workers in the run up to hosting the tournament next month, the first Middle Eastern country to do so. "The World Cup presents a challenge in terms of the increased likelihood or possibilities to exploit vulnerable migrant workers and it's all the more important to enforce the laws in place and to see more efforts to prosecute perpetrators of human trafficking," Zeya said on Sunday during a visit to Doha.

  • Concerns About Credit Suisse Mount After Debt Slide

    Investors and analysts called on the Swiss banking giant to move faster with cost savings and fresh investor capital.

  • Woman, 60, dies after being mauled by dogs at Liverpool house

    Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene

  • Oil Sees Biggest Daily Jump Since July Ahead of OPEC+ Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil climbed more than 5% in its biggest rally since July as potential OPEC+ output cuts heighten fears of supply tightness on the horizon.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Turmoil Deepens With Record Stock, CDS LevelsCredit Suisse Market Turmoil Heightens After Memo BackfiresStocks Catch a Bid After Drawdown as Yields Tumble: Markets WrapTesla Falls Most Since June as Quarterly Deliveries DisappointKim Kardashian to Pay $1.3 Million to SEC for Crypto ToutingWest Texas Intermed

  • Stock Market Today: Dow Soars as Wall Street Looks to Shake Off Brutal September

    Stocks surge as investors look to kick off October on a positive note after September's dismal losses, with Friday's non-farm payrolls report in focus.

  • Exclusive: Starbucks urged to work with unions in letter from members of Congress

    Almost three dozen lawmakers on Monday urged Starbucks Corp. to work with the unions that have formed at nearly 250 of its stores around the nation, and expressed concerns about allegations that the coffee chain is discriminating against workers who are unionizing by withholding wage and benefits increases.

  • Birchcliff Energy Ltd.'s (TSE:BIR) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 84% Above Its Share Price

    How far off is Birchcliff Energy Ltd. ( TSE:BIR ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll...

  • Is There An Opportunity With Nordstrom, Inc.'s (NYSE:JWN) 47% Undervaluation?

    How far off is Nordstrom, Inc. ( NYSE:JWN ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...

  • Time to Buy Semiconductor Stocks? Check the Charts.

    Semiconductor stocks have been crushed. So is now the time to go long? Here's how the charts look.

  • Estimating The Intrinsic Value Of Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B)

    In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Brown-Forman Corporation ( NYSE:BF.B ) by taking the...

  • Stocks will continue falling even after Fed pivots, warns Morgan Stanley strategist who predicted bear market

    Morgan Stanley Chief Equity Strategist Mike Wilson on Monday is doubling down on his call for stocks to continue falling into the end of 2022.

  • Top Fed Official Warns of More Persistent Price Pressures

    Despite some signs of easing inflation, underlying price pressures have too much momentum and will likely require a period of higher interest rates, a top Federal Reserve official said Monday.

  • UK manufacturing PMI shows falling output, weak foreign demand

    British manufacturing output fell for a third month in a row in September and orders declined for a fourth consecutive month, hurt by falling foreign demand, according to a closely watched survey released on Monday. The S&P Global manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 48.4 from August's 27-month low of 47.3 but remained below the 50-level that separates growth from contraction and was a fraction weaker than the initial 'flash' estimate of 48.5. "September saw new export business contract at the quickest pace since May 2020, with reports of lower demand from the U.S., the EU and China," S&P Global said.

  • Social Security Funds Could Run Dry by 2035

    The Social Security Administration now says the funds Social Security uses to pay benefits will run dry by 2035, one year later than previously predicted. For most Americans those extra 12 months are cold comfort. Will Congress come to the … Continue reading → The post Social Security Funds to Run Dry by 2035? Here's How to Prepare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Stock market: Energy stocks lead gains, Tesla stock slides

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Monday.

  • Tesla’s Deliveries Missed the Mark. Why Analysts Aren’t Worried.

    Wedbush said the shortfall was likely a "logistical speed bump," while Truist Securities said it would probably prove to be a "temporary dip."