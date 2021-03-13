The US should stop contact tracing COVID-19. Invest in genetic sequencing instead.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Hilary Brueck,Aylin Woodward
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Analysis banner
Business Insider
Contact tracing
PeopleImages/Getty Images

  • The US is still trying, and failing, to contact trace the coronavirus.

  • Other countries have put a premium on sequencing virus, tracking the spread of variants instead.

  • It's a much better way to see what the virus is doing, and strategize national mitigation plans.

  • This article is one in a four-part series on the simple ways to fix the America's biggest COVID-19 mistakes. Click here to read more.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

From the beginning of this pandemic, we knew contact tracing the coronavirus was going to be a challenge in the US.

A year ago, there were just 2,200 contact tracers stationed across the country. These were the people who had originally been tasked with calling up or visiting individuals and facilities where pathogens including sexually transmitted diseases, foodborne illnesses, and hepatitis cases were spreading fast.

But when COVID-19 arrived, their work shifted to focus more on this new, largely unknown viral threat. Problem is, this novel coronavirus spreads through communities somewhat differently than those other diseases do, and often in far stealthier ways that are more difficult to track.

It's time for America to call it quits on contact tracing the coronavirus.

Let's face it: the job is one the US was never equipped to do well on this scale anyway. Nor were Americans always willing (or able) to do their part and quarantine when exposed.

"People have been out of work for months, they're frustrated," Ohio contact tracer John Henry told reporters last summer, already keenly aware of how troubled the nation's piecemeal tracing system was at the time. "Now, they're getting contacted by the health department saying they need to self-quarantine for 14 days."

Even now, one year into the pandemic, efforts to contact trace the path of COVID-19 infections across communities are often left incomplete, with some people who've been exposed to a sick patient notified, while others are never called.

Not that it really matters. Many contacts never even pick up the phone anyway, tracers say.

"At the core of human nature, we're a very narcissistic group, right?" former CDC officer Rishi Desai, who used to contact trace disease outbreaks for that agency, previously told Insider. "That's kind of the crux of what's happening: if you're not in the ICU yourself, you don't see this as a big deal."

Contact tracing COVID-19 outbreaks leaves us one step behind

covid scientist lab coronavirus testing samples
Scientists work in a lab testing COVID-19 samples at New York City's health department, April 23, 2020. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Before 2020, most contact tracing in the US was done for diseases that don't spread through the air.

If there was an outbreak of an infectious disease at a meatpacking plant, inside a nursing home, abroad a cruise ship, or on an NBA team, it might involve improper hand hygiene, or bad food. Contact tracers could then visit the affected patients who'd been exposed to sexually transmitted diseases, foodborne pathogens, or other viral illnesses in person, where their message at least had a fighting chance to be heard.

The coronavirus is different. You don't need to share a needle, eat with dirty hands, or exchange any bodily fluids to get it. All it takes is some contaminated air. And, because that air is often spewed out by people who are not showing any tell-tale symptoms, it can be well on its way through a community before health experts and disease tracers even know it's there.

In the meantime, other important contact tracing and STD prevention work has been hit hard by the pandemic, with clinic visits, prescriptions for HIV prevention drug PrEP, and lab testing all down dramatically across the US. More tracers back on the task could help connect people with those services - safely - by providing more virtual care (when possible), and encouraging people to go in for (masked) STD tests.

"We're really worried about the larger issues of people not getting tested, people not getting treated, and what that means for inadvertent spread of infections in the future," David Harvey, executive director of the National Coalition of STD Directors told Insider last year.

Instead of ramping up contact tracing for COVID-19, the US should focus more on viral sequencing, which will help us determine exactly where the virus is spreading quickest, and what we should be doing now to stop it in its tracks.

The US should prioritize genetic sequencing to track the virus

Texas Football
Tim Warner/Getty Images

In the last seven months, experts in the UK, South Africa, and Brazil have identified mutated coronavirus strains that may be better at infecting humans or evading vaccines by genetically sequencing samples of the virus.

But the US has sequenced less than 0.5% of its 29.2 million coronavirus cases - only 5 out of every 1,000.

According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, that dismal track record is a "somewhat inexcusable deficiency."

The UK does "many, many, many fold more sequenced surveillance than we do," Fauci said during the Precision Medicine World Conference in January.

The UK's nationwide sequencing program analyzes 61 out of every 1,000 coronavirus cases - about 12 times the number of cases that are sequenced in the US. These efforts likely helped UK researchers detect the more infectious B.1.1.7 variant outside London in September.

But even the UK's sequencing efforts pale in comparison to those in Iceland, Australia, and New Zealand. These nations have sequenced 63%, 48%, and 35% of their coronavirus cases, respectively - the most of any countries so far, according to data from GISAID, a global database that collects coronavirus genomes. The US hovers around 33rd on that list - behind countries like Canada, China, Papua New Guinea, and Rwanda - a slight improvement from its 43rd ranking in December.

When we can't sequence many cases, strains travel fast. That's what happened with the B.1.1.7 variant first spotted in the UK last fall.

The US didn't report its first case involving B.1.1.7 until December 29, at least three weeks after the variant entered the country, according to some disease experts. The sooner scientists can identify new strains, the better we can prepare for any potential public-health consequences.

When you know where the virus is, it's easier to stop it

Makarora New Zealand
New Zealand, which has emerged as a world leader fighting COVID-19 infections, has sequenced more than a third of all documented coronavirus cases in the nation. Matthew Micah Wright/Getty Images

Knowing where a more transmissible variant is spreading can inform public health protocols and travel bans, among other viral mitigation measures. A country lacking proper genetic surveillance has no way of knowing if a strain is spreading silently within its borders - and that "comes back to bite us," Fauci said.

Sequencing capabilities, though universally dismal, vary dramatically within the US. Maine, Washington, and Hawaii have sequenced about 3% of all cases reported there in the last 14 months, according to the CDC, while Iowa, Oklahoma, and Tennessee have sequenced less than 0.1% of their cases.

In order to improve the country's genetic surveillance - and get a jump on any future variants - the US needs to centralize its efforts, and scale-up its nationwide sequencing program.

The CDC launched a consortium last May called SPHERES to coordinate genomic sequencing in the US. But "poor funding, coordination, and capacity" resulted in "patchy" data, according to a 2020 report from the National Academies of Science.

Fauci said SPHERES is now partnering with the National Institutes of Health to consolidate all the sequencing data coming from independent US labs by "streaming it into one accessible database so that we can do much more than we're doing."

On February 22, President Biden also announced the CDC would be investing nearly $200 million into sequencing efforts, to more than triple the nation's weekly rate to 25,000 sequences.

Those efforts have borne some fruit in the last few weeks, as US researchers have pinpointed new coronavirus variants in New York and California, among others.

The US should focus more of its coronavirus efforts on this sequencing, and let the contact tracers go back to their work charting and preventing more STD spread, before it's too late.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • America's COVID-19 testing strategy isn't working. Let's test more people at random, and be more precise about when to get tested.

    Airlines demand a negative COVID-19 test to fly, but don't mandate isolation before and after the result. That makes no sense.

  • Fixing America's COVID-19 mistakes: We could have much better masks by now if the CDC followed NASA's playbook

    Taking hints from NASA, South Korea, as well as mechanical engineers and seamstresses across the US could all help make masked life much better.

  • The COVID-19 pandemic has turbo-charged the surge in fentanyl overdoses sweeping the western states, as drug experts warn of a crisis within a crisis

    In California, Washington, Arizona, Texas, and Colorado fentanyl deaths increased by 371% between 2017 and 2019.

  • Thailand follows Denmark in suspending AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, pending an investigation into possible side effects

    Thailand is the first Asian country to pause the use of AstraZeneca's vaccine. It followed similar announcements from Denmark, Norway, and Iceland.

  • Climate change: 'Forever plant' seagrass faces uncertain future

    A seagrass that's one of the world's most powerful weapons against climate change is under threat from warming waters.

  • Daylight-saving time is literally killing us - it's time to end this switch

    Daylight-saving time begins on Sunday, March 14, 2021. Years of data tell us the bi-annual switch is deadly. Here's how it puts stress on our bodies.

  • The 4 things the US is doing wrong in the fight against COVID-19, and what we should be doing instead

    We need to stop wasting time contact tracing, design better masks, let people travel, and test better. The COVID-19 playbook is here, let's follow it.

  • 24-year-old shares his everyday misadventures with a bionic arm on TikTok

    Henrik Cox was born with an upper limb deficiency — and shares his life on TikTok.

  • Police detain participants in Russian opposition forum

    Russian police on Saturday detained about 200 participants at a forum of independent members of municipal councils, an action that comes amid the authorities’ multi-pronged crackdown on dissent. Police showed up at the gathering in Moscow shortly after it opened, saying that all those present would be detained for taking part in an event organized by an “undesirable” organization. A police officer leading the raid said the detainees would be taken to police precincts and charged with administrative violations.

  • Scots likely to need annual Covid booster jabs, says top adviser

    The Scottish Government is “anticipating” the need for annual Covid-19 booster vaccines, a top adviser said on Thursday. Professor Jason Leitch, Scotland’s national clinical director, told MSPs that the entire adult population could be given a booster jab each winter, potentially starting from this year. This is dependent on both the supply of vaccines and the level of immunity it offers, he said. Speaking to Holyrood’s Covid-19 committee, Prof Leitch said: "What we're anticipating is probably annual vaccination - that's what most of the experts in respiratory viruses and vaccination expect we'll need. "That would mean a booster dose for those who have already been done, which will be the whole adult population, by the end of July. "That would happen probably going into winter 2021 - I can't know that for sure, it may be that immunity lasts long enough that we can do it in the spring, but let's just presume that we've got manufacturing upscaled, the world is ready and we can do 4.5 million people in the winter of 2021." The committee also voted to extend its emergency coronavirus legislation for another six months to the end of September. However, the Scottish Tory representatives on the committee attempted to vote down two hastily prepared pieces of legislation, which offered protection to tenants in the rental sector during the pandemic, ensured companies based in tax havens could not receive financial support from the Scottish Government and made changes to the justice system.

  • As vaccine nationalism deepens, governments pay to bring production home

    In the German town of Dessau, one of the sites of the Bauhaus art school, an institute was set up in 1921 to mass-produce vaccines that later helped strengthen the German Democratic Republic. Exactly 100 years later, the site is gearing up to be a one-stop shop to produce COVID-19 vaccines for Germany's pandemic response. It's just one example of a rash of efforts by governments across the globe to access fragmented vaccine production, after manufacturing setbacks deprived European Union members of drugs made on their own soil this year.

  • Will I have to wear a mask after getting the Covid vaccine? The science explained

    The CDC is relaxing guidance on masks for vaccinated people, but that doesn’t mean we’ll be seeing the end of face coverings any time soon. Here’s whyPublic health authorities want people to keep wearing masks and social distancing, even after they receive a vaccine. This might seem counterintuitive – after all, if someone gets a vaccine, aren’t they protected from the coronavirus? The answer is complicated: the vast majority of people who are vaccinated will be protected from Covid-19, the disease caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, vaccinated people may still be able to transmit the virus, even though they do not display any symptoms. “We know now the vaccines can protect, but what we haven’t had enough time to really understand is – does it protect from spreading?” said Avery August, professor of immunology at Cornell University. That is because the the SARS-CoV-2 virus may still colonize the respiratory tract, even as systemic immune cells protect the overall body from the disease it causes – Covid-19. Here is how this works: default When can I stop wearing a mask? Hold on to your mask(s) for the foreseeable future. Right now, there are several unknowns, which make mask-wearing and social distancing important to protect the wider community. First, scientists do not know how Covid-19 vaccines may protect against asymptomatic transmission of SARS-CoV-2 (as explained above). There are promising signs – but research remains incomplete. Researchers also do not know how long Covid-19 vaccines may protect people from the virus. Scientists will also be closely watching how evolutionary changes in the virus, or variants, impact the effectiveness of vaccines. Researchers have already found efficacy of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was reduced in South Africa, where the B1351 variant is present. However, the most important factor may be the extent to which eligible adults accept the vaccine. Children are able to spread the disease, but not eligible for the vaccine; some people may be too immune-compromised to take it; and others may face bureaucratic barriers to vaccination. What’s the point of getting the vaccine if I still have to wear a mask? Think of mask-wearing and social distancing as a continuum of risk-mitigation strategies, which are in place while scientists conduct research, more and more people get vaccinated, and the prevalence of Covid-19 goes down. For example, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people can gather indoors, without masks, with other fully vaccinated people. People are considered “fully vaccinated” two weeks after they receive their last vaccine. Those same people then need to be conscientious about social distancing and mask-wearing in public, as they could potentially transmit the disease in the wider community. The hope is that as more and more of the public is vaccinated, fewer people will have severe cases of Covid-19, and the pressure on the health system will decline with the prevalence of the disease. “Hopefully we can get a majority of the population vaccinated,” said Dr Bruce Y Lee, a professor of health policy at the City University of New York’s School of Public Health. “That’s when we can start talking about moving toward normal.” When will we have these answers? Studies on the extent to which vaccines protect against transmission are continuing, and promising, but incomplete. It is unlikely the vaccines will provide complete, or “sterilizing”, protection. Only a handful of vaccines are able to make that claim, including for example the smallpox vaccine. However, if a vaccine significantly reduced transmission, it would be very good news for the world’s ability to contain the virus. Under normal circumstances, these kinds of questions might have been answered in years-long vaccine clinical trials. In this emergency situation, stopping the disease was a more important goal, and available vaccines do that very effectively. “We would probably know as more and more people get vaccinated, somewhere near the middle of September,” said August. Importantly though, vaccines do not necessarily need to provide complete protection to help fight the pandemic. “If everyone is vaccinated then there is less virus around,” said August.

  • ATP chief optimistic about life after 'Big Three'

    Losing the best three players of all time would be a massive blow to any sport but ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi says tennis is strong enough to thrive after Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic hang up their rackets. Federer returned to the court this week after 14 months on the sidelines, and Nadal and Djokovic are going nowhere soon, but they are all well past the age of 30 and the ATP will eventually have to put on tournaments without them. "I am not worried at all for our sport, if we do the right thing," Gaudenzi told Reuters this week.

  • Prince William Is Now Actively Denying Meghan Markle's Claims of Racism in the Royal Family

    Well, that settles that. Prince William has gone beyond expressing his disappointed reaction in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Oprah interview to friends and is now actively speaking out to refute their claims, leaving very little hope that the brotherly relationship Prince Harry described as “space” would be on the mend any time soon. During […]

  • World's largest carbon stores found in Australian World Heritage Sites

    UNESCO’s report warns degrading these environments could release billions of tons of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases

  • Democrats want a wealth tax and Republicans want another tax cut

    The federal estate tax only affects estates valued at over $11.7 million, but two Republicans just reintroduced legislation to repeal "the death tax."

  • U.S. Debt Rout Ignites Hunt for New Havens That Ends in China

    (Bloomberg) -- An upstart contender to U.S. Treasuries has emerged in the wake of last month’s vicious debt rout.Chinese government bonds have defied the turbulence rocking peers from Australia to Europe, offering a port in the global reflation storm. JPMorgan Asset Management and Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC are among those who now see them mimicking the resilience that has afforded U.S. government debt the status of the world’s safest asset in times of crisis.The nation’s 10-year yield has been wedged in a tight eight basis-point range over the past month, even as price swings in the rest of the bond world have broken out. While that doesn’t automatically make Chinese bonds the go-to bulwark against volatility, it helps explain why a market once closed to most international investors is emerging as a shock absorber in wild pandemic trading.“At times when you’re seeing volatility in the developed markets like you’re seeing now, it’s a good place to keep your cash,” said Arjun Vij, who co-manages JPMorgan Asset Management’s $1.6 billion Global Bond Fund. “China government bonds are as good an asset as U.S. Treasuries when looking at long-term correlations versus global stocks.”Casting Chinese debt as a viable asset class for trillions of dollars in savings is controversial, given liquidity and accessibility issues as well as currency risk. But since it’s only very loosely correlated with other bond markets, it makes for a nifty hedge, the thinking goes, especially when the rest of the world’s biggest bond markets are getting clobbered in tandem.As a sign of just how insulated the market is, the correlation between one gauge of China’s debt and a broader Bloomberg Barclays global aggregate held close to zero during the rout two weeks ago. The relationship is now just 0.2, where a reading of 1 would indicate the two move hand-in-hand and zero means there’s no correlation whatsoever.That follows a similar pattern during the pandemic turmoil last March where the market was exceedingly stable, defying the storm in U.S. Treasuries. On Friday, the yield on 10-year U.S. bonds jumped to 1.61%, nearing the highest level in more than a year.Alternative HedgeHolding Chinese debt is an alluring proposition for money managers looking for fresh hedges to counterbalance to their riskier stock holdings, a bedrock of the ubiquitous 60/40 portfolio. It also comes as investors begin to ask serious questions about the plumbing of the Treasury market amid the recent volatility.“Treasuries’ role as a safe haven is not there anymore,” said Tracy Chen, a Philadelphia-based portfolio manager at Brandywine Global, who bought Chinese debt for the first time last year. “There is an increasing possibility of using China bonds as an alternative.”China was the first major economy to emerge from the pandemic. As a result, yields there had already risen to levels last seen before the crisis, something bond investors in the rest of the world are only beginning to grapple with. At 3.25%, the yield on China’s 10-year bond now towers over its major peers.Investors are taking notice. Chinese bonds funds saw $420 million of inflows in the week through March 10, even as investors lowered their emerging-market holdings by the most in nearly a year, according to EPFR Global. They haven’t seen outflows in about 10 months.Foreign investors bought 93.6 billion yuan ($14.4 billion) worth of Chinese debt in February, after adding positions at a record pace the previous month, egged on by the addition of China’s government and policy-bank bonds into the world’s major indexes in 2019.“From a relative value perspective, all stars are aligned,” said Jean-Charles Sambor, head of emerging-market debt at BNP Paribas Asset Management in London who is overweight Chinese debt.. “We’re likely to see rotation not only from low yielders in emerging markets but also from global markets into China.”Still, there are plenty of risks that can throw a wrench into the trade. China is looking to curb a rapid buildup in financial leverage, which means the central bank may guide borrowing costs higher. The debt market has long been criticized for its poor liquidity since local lenders hold the majority of bonds and don’t actively trade them.Last Friday, a normally dull Chinese policy-bank bond surged more than 200%, sending the yield to minus 14% by the close. While the move was erased on Monday, concern over what happened will linger.“China has a lot of work to do in terms of boosting liquidity for investors and build some financial infrastructure to enable people to do futures,” said Brandywine Global’s Chen.Uneven FieldThere’s also the question of the geopolitical rivalry between the U.S. and China that could spill over into the financial sphere, despite optimism that relations would improve under President Joe Biden. Meanwhile, the nation’s capital controls make it an uneven playing field for foreign investors.To access the market, international funds must wade through rounds of paper work. Once in, they need to navigate local tax policy and don’t have recourse to hedging tools. The central bank also maintains a tight grip on the currency and can often dictate its direction.In contrast, the $21 trillion Treasury market is still the deepest in the world, with close to $3 trillion changing hands each week on average over the past year. It serves as the benchmark risk-free rate for assets of many stripes. All that means it’s in a class of its own.Despite the limitations, foreign investors are willing to make sacrifices to get their hands on Chinese debt.“Every CIO we’re talking to is now making their first allocation to China,” said Hayden Briscoe, head of fixed income for Asia Pacific at UBS Asset Management in Hong Kong. “This is the single largest change in capital markets in anybody’s lifetime.”(Adds Treasury move in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for all immigration to stop under Biden and border wall funding in sweeping legislation

    Democrats may introduce a rule change to halt the congresswoman’s stalling tactics

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • ‘Everybody shouldn’t be voting’: Arizona Republican defends voter restrictions as GOP pushes ‘fraud’ claims

    ‘We have to look at the quality of votes’