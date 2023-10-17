US ‘will stop Hamas seizing aid’ as Israel agrees humanitarian Gaza deal

The US secretary of state gave a press conference on Tuesday after an overnight meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu - JACQUELYN MARTIN/AFP

The United States will stop Hamas from stealing aid, Antony Blinken promised after marathon talks with Israel led to a convoy deal being agreed to help civilians in Gaza.

The US secretary of state announced the plan to allow aid into the territory after nine hours of negotiations with Israeli leaders.

“Today, and at our request, the United States and Israel have agreed to develop a plan that will enable humanitarian aid from donor nations and multilateral organisations to reach civilians in Gaza,” Mr Blinken told reporters.

Mr Blinken did not give details on the aid plan, but he acknowledged Israeli concerns that terrorist group Hamas could seize or destroy aid entering Gaza, or prevent it from reaching people in need.

“If Hamas in any way blocks humanitarian assistance from reaching civilians, including by seizing the aid itself, we’ll be the first to condemn it. And we will work to prevent it from happening again,” Mr Blinken said.

Mr Blinken met with the Israeli PM on his whirlwind diplomatic tour of the Middle East

The chief diplomat said that Joe Biden, the US president, would travel to Israel after holding hours of talks with Benjamin Netanyahu, the Israeli Prime Minister, and his war cabinet.

He said that Mr Biden “will hear from Israel how it will conduct its operations in a way that minimises civilian casualties and enables humanitarian assistance to flow to civilians in Gaza in a way that does not benefit Hamas.”

Relief convoys that have been waiting for days in Egypt were, on Tuesday morning, headed towards the Rafah border crossing that allows entry into the besieged Palestinian enclave, aid officials said.

However, it is not clear when they will be allowed through. Israel has bombed the border crossing from the Gaza Strip to Egypt in recent days, and it is not immediately clear how aid convoys will safely cross.

Hospitals in Gaza are overflowing as doctors are running out of supplies.

Food and water are being strictly rationed and two million people have been living without electricity.

The UN has warned that thousands of people will die if aid doesn’t get through soon and has also said there are only four or five days of food stocks left in shops.

