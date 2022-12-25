US storm: Death toll in historic Arctic freeze rises to 24

·2 min read

At least 24 people have died in the US as a severe Arctic freeze continues to grip much of North America.

The worst-hit area has been Buffalo, in upstate New York, where seven weather-related deaths were recorded and strong winds have hampered rescue efforts.

The storm has wreaked havoc for days. Over 250,00 US homes and businesses remained without power early on Sunday.

The reach of the blizzard conditions has been unprecedented, stretching from Canada as far south as Texas.

The "bomb cyclone" winter storm - which occurs when atmospheric pressure plummets, causing heavy snow and winds - has disrupted travel across the country.

Thousands of flights have been cancelled, preventing many people from reaching their families at Christmas.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul - a native of Buffalo - said : "This will go down in history as Buffalo's most devastating storm."

Some of the seven dead in the area were found in cars and snow banks, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told Reuters news agency.

Storm-related deaths were also reported in Vermont, Ohio, Missouri, Wisconsin, Kansas, and Colorado.

More than 273,000 customers across six New England states and 169,000 in North Carolina were without power on Saturday afternoon, according to the CBS network.

CNN estimated the number of affected homes and businesses at 250,000 by 1100 EST (1600 GMT) on Sunday.

The western US state of Montana is the worst hit by the cold, with temperatures dropping to -50F (-45C).

In Canada, the provinces of Ontario and Quebec are bearing the brunt of the storm.

In Quebec almost 120,000 customers were without electricity on Sunday. Officials say it some could take days for some households to be reconnected.

BBC Graphic showing how a bomb cyclone can develop
BBC Graphic showing how a bomb cyclone can develop
Banner saying 'Get in touch'
Banner saying 'Get in touch'

Have you been affected by the severe weather in the US and Canada? Please email us: haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.

Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.

Recommended Stories

  • Videos from the winter storm pummeling parts of western New York. Watch now

    Some of the videos making the rounds on social media.

  • How Rich Are Christian Pulisic, Megan Rapinoe and These Big-Name US Soccer Stars?

    Interest in soccer in the United States peaks in World Cup years, and it is reaching a crescendo as the multinational tournament heads toward the final. The United States men's national team, which...

  • Randy Gregory, Latavius Murray, Courtland Sutton active for Broncos

    The Broncos listed several key players as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Rams and they’ll have all of them in the lineup. Edge rusher Randy Gregory, running back Latavius Murray, wide receiver Courtland Sutton, cornerback K'Waun Williams, and left guard Dalton Risner are all active for the Christmas afternoon matchup in Los Angeles. The [more]

  • A lawsuit from a history professor claims a tarot-reading TikTok sleuth accused her of ordering the 'execution' of 4 University of Idaho students

    The professor was named in TikTok videos about the unsolved stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.

  • Word continues to circulate that Bill O’Brien could be returning to Patriots

    Several weeks ago, Chris Simms heard that Bill O’Brien could be returning to the Patriots in 2023, as the offensive coordinator. Simms also has mentioned it once or twice on PFT Live. Others have said the same thing. It finally became an official Sunday Splash! (On A Saturday!) report in Week 16, courtesy of NFL [more]

  • The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 18, 2022 The Buckle, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $1.24, expectations were $1.19. Operator: Welcome to the Third Quarter Earnings Release Webcast. Members of Buckle’s management on the call today are Dennis Nelson, President and CEO; and Tom Heacock, Senior Vice President of […]

  • Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 22, 2022 Operator: Thank you for standing by for Fanhua’s Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent background noise. After the management’s prepared remarks, there will be a […]

  • Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 18, 2022 Operator: Welcome to the Geospace Technologies Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Hosting the call today from Geospace is Mr. Rick Wheeler, President and Chief Executive Officer. He is joined by Robert Curda, the company’s Chief Financial Officer; and Mark Tinker, CEO of […]

  • Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 18, 2022 Matthews International Corporation beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.82, expectations were $0.72. Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the Matthews International Corporation Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session […]

  • LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 18, 2022 LM Funding America, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.51 EPS, expectations were $-0.3. Operator: Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the LM Funding Third Quarter 2022 Business Updates Conference Call. At this time all participants are placed […]

  • Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Q4 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 18, 2022 Atkore Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $5.52, expectations were $5.08. Operator: Good morning. My name is Rob, and I’ll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Atkore’s Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Earnings […]

  • Cubans, Nicaraguans drive migration to US border in November

    Illegal border crossings by Cubans and Nicaraguans rose sharply in November while overall migration flows were little changed from October, U.S. authorities said Friday. The snapshot is the latest detailed account of who is crossing the border from Mexico amid preparations to end a Trump-era asylum ban. It marked the third-highest monthly count of Joe Biden's presidency.

  • Rams inactives: Aaron Donald out again vs. Broncos

    Most of the Rams’ inactives against the Broncos had already been ruled out.

  • Mexico's newest oil refinery now seen working at half capacity in mid-2023

    Mexican state oil company Pemex's newest refinery will reach half of its crude processing capacity in July, the national president said on Friday, marking the latest shift in timing for the project's operations. The Olmeca oil refinery, being built next to the Dos Bocas port, is set to be Pemex's eighth when it comes on line. It is key to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to make the country self-sufficient in gasoline and diesel, ending longstanding heavy dependence on imports, mainly from U.S. refiners.

  • US winter storm: Stranded Native Americans burn clothes for warmth

    "We're fighting a losing battle," says Oglala Sioux Tribe's president as the reservation is cut off by impassable roads.

  • Brazil election-denier camps 'incubators of terrorism,' new minister says

    Election-denying protesters camping outside Brazilian army bases have become "incubators of terrorism," Brazil's incoming justice minister said on Sunday, a day after police detonated an explosive device and arrested a suspect they accused of links to the Brasilia camp. "Yesterday's serious events in Brasilia prove that the so-called "patriotic" camps have become incubators for terrorists," tweeted Flavio Dino. "There will be no amnesty for terrorists, their supporters and financiers."

  • Tennessee cops step in to help family after man steals presents, lights Christmas tree on fire

    Police in Tennessee say a man was arrested after stealing from a home and lighting a family Christmas tree on fire along with the presents underneath it.

  • Lake-effect snow, blizzard conditions turn deadly in Buffalo, New York

    Western New York is trying to dig out from several feet of snow where additional lake-effect snowfall continues on Christmas. Thousands are without power in extreme cold and at least three people have died during the winter storm. A driving ban continues for Eerie County on Sunday.

  • Kurdish protest over Paris shooting turns violent

    PARIS (Reuters) -Clashes broke out for a second day in Paris on Saturday between police and Kurdish protestors angry at the killing of three members of their community by a gunman. Cars were overturned, at least one vehicle was burned, shop windows were damaged and small fires set alight near Republic Square, a traditional venue for demonstrations where Kurds earlier held a peaceful protest. Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said there had been a sudden violent turn in the protest but it was not yet clear why.

  • Everyone Is Talking About The Cold, But These 35 Surreal Pictures Of The Blizzard In Buffalo Are Truly Terrifying

    "It's absolute mayhem."View Entire Post ›