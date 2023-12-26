US strikes militia targets in Iraq; Hamas, Islamic Jihad reject cease-fire: Live updates

Amid intensifying airstrikes on central Gaza that have killed scores of sheltering Palestinians, the U.S. launched attacks on militia targets in Iraq after three troops were injured in drone strikes.

Residents of central Gaza described to the Associated Press a night of shelling and airstrikes shaking the Nuseirat, Maghazi and Bureij camps, where Palestinians are crowded after being forced to leave their homes.

Tedros Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization, said his team heard "harrowing accounts" on Monday of strikes in central Gaza and in the vicinity of the the Maghazi refugee camp. Palestinian health authorities on Monday reported that 70 people were killed, while Al-Aqsa Hospital staff reported receiving around 100 casualties, Ghebreyesus said.

On Sunday, Doctors Without Borders said more than 200 people were injured and 131 deaths were recorded after bombardments on refugee camps in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, in response to drone attacks that injured three service members, the U.S. launched strikes against Iranian-backed militia groups in Iraq, according to a statement from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

"While we do not seek to escalate conflict in the region, we are committed and fully prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and our facilities," Austin said in a statement.

About 20,600 Palestinians have been killed in the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza, and 1.9 million people have been displaced across the battered enclave, according to the UNRWA, the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees.

The death toll among Israeli troops since the ground offensive began rose to 156 over the weekend. About 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, and an estimated 240 were taken hostage.

Developments:

∎ The Israeli military said a civilian was injured on Tuesday when an anti-tank missile from Lebanon directly hit St. Mary’s Greek-Orthodox Church of Iqrit in northern Israel. The Israeli military said Hezbollah was responsible for the strike.

∎ The Palestinian Red Crescent Society, an independent humanitarian aid group, said on Tuesday that artillery shelling has targeted the upper floors of its headquarters in Khan Younis, "causing several injuries among the displaced individuals."

∎ The U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said 76 children were among 293 Palestinians killed in the West Bank since Oct. 7. The agency said 2023 has been the deadliest year for Palestinians in the West Bank since it began recording casualties in 2005.

Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad reject ceasefire

Leaders of Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad have reportedly rejected a ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt that would have seen the groups give up power in the Gaza Strip, according to Reuters.

The leaders said they were unwilling to discuss concessions beyond a potential release of hostages being held in Gaza following an increase in aid to civilians throughout the enclave and a de-escalation in operations by the Israeli military, the outlet reported.

The plan, which was recently worked out with officials in Qatar and presented to Israel, Hamas, the United States and European governments, includes releasing all remaining hostages in exchange for letting all Palestinians out of Israeli prisons, according to the AP.

Nearly 8,000 Palestinians are held by Israel on security-related charges or convictions, according to Palestinian figures. The plan calls for the Israeli military to withdraw from Gaza and the Palestinian militants to halt rocket attacks on Israel.

U.S. launches airstrikes on Iranian-backed groups in Iraq

On Monday, President Joe Biden signed off on "necessary and proportionate strikes on three facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups in Iraq," according to a statement from Austin.

The strikes were in response to a series of drone attacks against U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-sponsored militias on Monday, which injured three service members, one of whom is in critical condition.

"The President places no higher priority than the protection of American personnel serving in harm’s way," said a statement from National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson. "The United States will act at a time and in a manner of our choosing should these attacks continue."

According to a statement from U.S. Central Command, early assessments show the airstrikes "destroyed the targeted facilities and likely killed a number of Kataib Hezbollah militants." It added: "There are no indications that any civilian lives were affected. The U.S. military will continue to evaluate the effectiveness of these strikes."

WHO concerned over 'unbearable strain' placed on few hospitals in Gaza

Ghebreyesus, the high ranking WHO official, said in a statement Monday that he is "extremely concerned about the unbearable strain that escalating hostilities are putting on the few hospitals across Gaza that remain open – with most of the health system decimated and brought to its knees."

He said that Al-Aqsa Hospital was overrun with scores of wounded Palestinians hit by Israeli airstrikes overnight Monday in central Gaza.

"The hospital is taking in far more patients than its bed capacity and staff can handle," Ghebreyesus said. "Many will not survive the wait. It is currently running five operating theatres in the hospital and two more are being supported by Médecins Sans Frontières, but it is still not enough."

